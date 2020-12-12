The Prom: audio, testo, traduzione di The Acceptance Song

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.
Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.
Ascolta The Acceptance Song tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:
Leggi il testo di The Acceptance Song tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom[TRENT] Flowers accept the rain
And grow more beautiful
Babies accept their mother’s breast
So they can grow strong
I accept that I was born a handsome man
So join with me and sing this acceptance song
Let us accept one another
I know it’s truly hard
We’re sister and brother
Here’s what I learned at Juilliard
Bigotry’s not big of me
And it’s not big of you
Let’s all work together
To make rainbow dreams come true
(spoken)
Ladies and Gentlemen, two-time Tony Award winner, Miss Dee Dee Allen!
And turn to mighty oaks
Sperm whales accept fresh sea air
Through their blowhole thing [TRENT] Blowholes!
Bumblebees accept they’ll die within a year [TRENT & DEE DEE] And still they flap their soon-to-be-dead wings
Let us accept one another [TRENT] Forget your politics
We’re sister and brother
And so let’s not be total dicks
Bigotry’s not big of me
And it’s not big of you
Let’s all work together
To make rainbow dreams come true
(spoken)
Ladies and Gentlemen, the non-equity cast of Godspell and one-time Drama Desk winner, Barry Glickman
Accept me
Accept me
Accept me
Accept me
Accept me
Accept me [ALL] Let us accept one another
Join our fight today
We’re sister and brother
Make people hear us when we say
Bigotry’s not big of me
And it’s not big of you
Let’s all work together
Let’s make a rainbow [TRENT] And make rainbow dreams come true [ALL] Accept us
Accept us
Accept us
Accept us
Accept us
Let’s make rainbow dreams come true
Acceptance!
Leggi la traduzione di The Acceptance Song tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom[TRENT] I fiori accettano la pioggia
E diventano più belli
I bambini accettano il seno della madre
Così possono diventare forti
Accetto di essere nato un bell’uomo
Quindi unisciti a me e canta questa canzone di accettazione
Accettiamoci l’un l’altro
So che è davvero difficile
Siamo sorella e fratello
Ecco cosa ho imparato alla Juilliard
Il bigottismo non è grande cosa per me
E non è grande per te
Lavoriamo tutti insieme
Per realizzare i sogni arcobaleno
(parlato)
Signore e signori, due volte vincitrice del Tony Award, Miss Dee Dee Allen!
E si trasformano in potenti querce
I capodogli accettano l’aria fresca del mare
Attraverso la loro cosa sfiatatoio [TRENT] Blowholes!
I bombi accettano che moriranno entro un anno [TRENT & DEE DEE] E ancora sbattono le ali che presto saranno morte
Accettiamoci l’un l’altro [TRENT] Dimentica la tua politica
Siamo sorella e fratello
E quindi non siamo dei fannulloni
Il bigottismo non è grande cosa per me
E non è grande per te
Lavoriamo tutti insieme
Per realizzare i sogni arcobaleno
(parlato)
Signore e signori, il cast non-equity di Godspell e vincitore di Drama Desk, Barry Glickman
Accettami
Accettami
Accettami
Accettami
Accettami
Accettami [TUTTI] Accettiamoci l’un l’altro
Unisciti alla nostra battaglia oggi
Siamo sorella e fratello
Fai in modo che le persone ci ascoltino quando diciamo
Il bigottismo non è grande cosa per me
E non è grande per te
Lavoriamo tutti insieme
Facciamo un arcobaleno [TRENT] E realizza i sogni dell’arcobaleno [TUTTI] Accettaci
Accettaci
Accettaci
Accettaci
Accettaci
Realizziamo i sogni arcobaleno
Accettazione!