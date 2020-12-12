The Prom: audio, testo, traduzione di The Acceptance Song

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.

Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.

Ascolta The Acceptance Song tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:

Leggi il testo di The Acceptance Song tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

[TRENT] Flowers accept the rainAnd grow more beautifulBabies accept their mother’s breastSo they can grow strongI accept that I was born a handsome manSo join with me and sing this acceptance song

Let us accept one another

I know it’s truly hard

We’re sister and brother

Here’s what I learned at Juilliard

Bigotry’s not big of me

And it’s not big of you

Let’s all work together

To make rainbow dreams come true

(spoken)

Ladies and Gentlemen, two-time Tony Award winner, Miss Dee Dee Allen!

[DEE DEE] Acorns accept the sunAnd turn to mighty oaksSperm whales accept fresh sea airThrough their blowhole thing [TRENT] Blowholes!Bumblebees accept they’ll die within a year [TRENT & DEE DEE] And still they flap their soon-to-be-dead wingsLet us accept one another [TRENT] Forget your politicsWe’re sister and brotherAnd so let’s not be total dicksBigotry’s not big of meAnd it’s not big of youLet’s all work togetherTo make rainbow dreams come true

(spoken)

Ladies and Gentlemen, the non-equity cast of Godspell and one-time Drama Desk winner, Barry Glickman

Leggi la traduzione di The Acceptance Song tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

[BARRY] Accept meAccept meAccept meAccept meAccept meAccept meAccept me [ALL] Let us accept one anotherJoin our fight todayWe’re sister and brotherMake people hear us when we sayBigotry’s not big of meAnd it’s not big of youLet’s all work togetherLet’s make a rainbow [TRENT] And make rainbow dreams come true [ALL] Accept usAccept usAccept usAccept usAccept usLet’s make rainbow dreams come trueAcceptance![TRENT] I fiori accettano la pioggiaE diventano più belliI bambini accettano il seno della madreCosì possono diventare fortiAccetto di essere nato un bell’uomoQuindi unisciti a me e canta questa canzone di accettazione

Accettiamoci l’un l’altro

So che è davvero difficile

Siamo sorella e fratello

Ecco cosa ho imparato alla Juilliard

Il bigottismo non è grande cosa per me

E non è grande per te

Lavoriamo tutti insieme

Per realizzare i sogni arcobaleno

(parlato)

Signore e signori, due volte vincitrice del Tony Award, Miss Dee Dee Allen!

[DEE DEE] Le ghiande accettano il soleE si trasformano in potenti querceI capodogli accettano l’aria fresca del mareAttraverso la loro cosa sfiatatoio [TRENT] Blowholes!I bombi accettano che moriranno entro un anno [TRENT & DEE DEE] E ancora sbattono le ali che presto saranno morteAccettiamoci l’un l’altro [TRENT] Dimentica la tua politicaSiamo sorella e fratelloE quindi non siamo dei fannulloniIl bigottismo non è grande cosa per meE non è grande per teLavoriamo tutti insiemePer realizzare i sogni arcobaleno

(parlato)

Signore e signori, il cast non-equity di Godspell e vincitore di Drama Desk, Barry Glickman

[BARRY] AccettamiAccettamiAccettamiAccettamiAccettamiAccettamiAccettami [TUTTI] Accettiamoci l’un l’altroUnisciti alla nostra battaglia oggiSiamo sorella e fratelloFai in modo che le persone ci ascoltino quando diciamoIl bigottismo non è grande cosa per meE non è grande per teLavoriamo tutti insiemeFacciamo un arcobaleno [TRENT] E realizza i sogni dell’arcobaleno [TUTTI] AccettaciAccettaciAccettaciAccettaciAccettaciRealizziamo i sogni arcobalenoAccettazione!