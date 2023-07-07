GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Long Live (Taylor’s Version): audio, testo, traduzione e significato

scritto da Laura Boni
Taylor swift Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato il 7 Luglio l’attesissimo Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) e Back to December (Taylor’s Version) è una delle canzoni contenute nel disco originale di cui possiamo sentire la nuova versione. Si tratta del suo terzo album riregistrato che si aggiunge alle “Taylor’s Version” dopo Fearless e Red continuando il suo percorso di re-incisione della prima parte della sua discografia.

Long Live (Taylor’s Version) – Significato della canzone:

Long Live è una canzone che Taylor ha scritto per la sua band alla fine del Fearless Tour, ma che adesso è diventata un vero e proprio inno per tutti i suoi fan.

Il messaggio segreto per questa canzone contenuto nel libretto dei testi era “For You”.

Ascolta la canzone:

Testo:

[Verse 1]
I said, “Remember this moment”
In the back of my mind
The time we stood with our shaking hands
The crowds in stands went wild
We were the kings and the queens
And they read off our names
The night you danced like you knew our lives would
Never be the same
You held your head like a hero on a history book page
It was the end of a decade
But the start of an age

[Chorus]
Long live the walls we crashеd through
How the kingdom lights shined just for me and you
I was scrеaming, “Long live all the magic we made”
And bring on all the pretenders
One day, we will be remembered

[Verse 2]
I said, “Remember this feeling”
I pass the pictures around
Of all the years that we stood there on the sidelines
Wishing for right now
We are the kings and the queens
You traded your baseball cap for a crown
When they gave us our trophies
And we held them up for our town
And the cynics were outraged
Screaming, “This is absurd”
‘Cause for a moment, a band of thieves in ripped up jeans
Got to rule the world

[Chorus]
Long live the walls we crashed through
How the kingdom lights shined just for me and you
I was screaming, “Long live all the magic we made”
And bring on all the pretenders, I’m not afraid
Long live all the mountains we moved
I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you
I was screaming, “Long live that look on your face”
And bring on all the pretenders
One day, we will be remembered

[Bridge]
Hold on to spinning around
Confetti falls to the ground
May these memories break our fall
Will you take a moment? Promise me this
That you’ll stand by me forever
But if, God forbid, fate should step in
And force us into a goodbye
If you have children some day
When they point to the pictures
Please tell ‘em my name
Tell ‘em how the crowds went wild
Tell ‘em how I hope they shine
Long live the walls we crashed through
I had the time of my life with you

[Chorus]
Long, long live the walls we crashed through
How the kingdom lights shined just for me and you
And I was screaming, “Long live all the magic we made”
And bring on all the pretenders, I’m not afraid
Singing, “Long live all the mountains we moved”
I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you
And long, long live that look on your face
And bring on all the pretenders
One day, we will be remembered

Long Live (Taylor’s Version) – traduzione:

Ho detto “ricorda questo momento”
In fondo alla mia mente
La volta in cui ci siamo alzati con le mani tremanti
La folla sugli spalti è impazzita
Eravamo i re e le regine
E hanno letto i nostri nomi
La notte in cui hai ballato come se sapessi che le nostre vite
Non sarebbero state più le stesse
Tu tenevi la testa alta come un eroe
Sulla pagina di un libro di storia
Era la fine di un decennio
Ma l’ inizio di un’era

Lunga vita hai muri che abbiamo superato
Tutte le luci del regno brillavano solo per me e te
Urlavo “lunga vita a tutte le magie che abbiamo fatto”
E portate tutti i pretendenti
Un giorno saremo ricordati

Ho detto “ricorda questa sensazione”
Ho dato un’ occhiata alle foto
Tutti gli anni in cui siamo rimasti in disparte
Desiderando per questo momento
Siamo i re e le regine
Hai scambiato il tuo cappello da baseball per una corona
Quando ci hanno dato i nostri trofei
E li abbiamo alzati per la nostra città
E i cinici erano indignati
Urlavano “questo è assurdo”
Perché per un momento una banda di ladri con i jeans strappati ha avuto modo di governare le regole del mondo

Lunga vita hai muri che abbiamo superato
Tutte le luci del regno brillavano solo per me e te
Urlavo “lunga vita a tutte le magie che abbiamo fatto”
E portate tutti i pretendenti
Non ho paura

Lunga vita a tutte le montagne che abbiamo spostato
Ho passato il momento più bello della mia vita
Combattendo draghi con te
Stavo urlando “lunga vista allo sguardo sul tuo viso”
E portate tutti i pretendenti
Un giorno saremo ricordati

Tieni duro per girare intorno
Coriandoli cadono a terra
Questi ricordi possono spezzare la nostra caduta

E prenditi un momento
Promettimi questo:
Che starai al mio fianco per sempre
Ma se Dio impedisse il destino dovrebbe avanzare
E ci ha costringesse ad un addio
Se avrai figli un giorno
Quando indicheranno le foto
Per favore di loro il mio nome
Di loro come la folla era impazzita
Di loro come spero che splendano

Lunga vita hai muri che abbiamo superato
Ho passato il momento più bello dalla mia vita con te

Lunga, lunga vita hai muri che abbiamo superato
Tutte le luci del regno brillavano solo per me e te
E stavo urlando “lunga vita a tutte le magie che abbiamo fatto”
E portate tutti i pretendenti
Non ho paura

Cantando “lunga vita a tutte le montagne che abbiamo spostato”
Ho passato il momento più bello della mia vita
Combattendo draghi con te

E lunga, lunga vita allo sguardo sul tuo viso
E portate tutti i pretendenti
Un giorno saremo ricordati

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version):

La cantante ha svelato la tracklist e la copertina del retro del disco sui con un su i suoi canali social:

Sono MOLTO emozionata di mostrarvi la cover posteriore di  Speak Now (mia versione) che include le canzone dal vault e collaborazioni con Hayley Williams dei @paramore e @falloutboy. Visto che in Speak Now era molto importante la scrittura delle canzoni, ho deciso di rivolgermi agli artisti che mi hanno influenzato in modo più potente come cantautori in quel periodo e gli ho chiesto di cantare nei disco. 

Sono stati davvero fantastici e generosi per aver accettato di sostenere la mia versione di Speak Now. Ho registrato questo disco quando 32 (and still growing up, now) (e stavo ancora crescendo, citazione della canzone Innocent, NDR) e non vedo l’ora di svelarvelo il 7 Luglio.

Molti pensavano che Taylor Swift non avrebbe aggiunto alcuna collaborazione per mantenere che Speak Now (TV) fosse completamente scritto solo da lei, ma la cantante ha annunciato due featuring nel disco, la band Fall Out Boy per il brano inedito Electric Touch e Hayley Williams dei Paramore per Castles Crumbling.

Entrambi gli artisti sono volti molto riconoscibili del punk-rock dei primi anni 2000 ed il loro sound si sposa benissimo con quello che è senza dubbio il disco più rock di Taylor.

