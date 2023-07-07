Taylor Swift – Long Live (Taylor’s Version): audio, testo, traduzione e significato

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato il 7 Luglio l’attesissimo Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) e Back to December (Taylor’s Version) è una delle canzoni contenute nel disco originale di cui possiamo sentire la nuova versione. Si tratta del suo terzo album riregistrato che si aggiunge alle “Taylor’s Version” dopo Fearless e Red continuando il suo percorso di re-incisione della prima parte della sua discografia.

Long Live (Taylor’s Version) – Significato della canzone:

Long Live è una canzone che Taylor ha scritto per la sua band alla fine del Fearless Tour, ma che adesso è diventata un vero e proprio inno per tutti i suoi fan.

Il messaggio segreto per questa canzone contenuto nel libretto dei testi era “For You”.

Ascolta la canzone:

Testo:

[Verse 1]

I said, “Remember this moment”

In the back of my mind

The time we stood with our shaking hands

The crowds in stands went wild

We were the kings and the queens

And they read off our names

The night you danced like you knew our lives would

Never be the same

You held your head like a hero on a history book page

It was the end of a decade

But the start of an age

[Chorus]

Long live the walls we crashеd through

How the kingdom lights shined just for me and you

I was scrеaming, “Long live all the magic we made”

And bring on all the pretenders

One day, we will be remembered

[Verse 2]

I said, “Remember this feeling”

I pass the pictures around

Of all the years that we stood there on the sidelines

Wishing for right now

We are the kings and the queens

You traded your baseball cap for a crown

When they gave us our trophies

And we held them up for our town

And the cynics were outraged

Screaming, “This is absurd”

‘Cause for a moment, a band of thieves in ripped up jeans

Got to rule the world

[Chorus]

Long live the walls we crashed through

How the kingdom lights shined just for me and you

I was screaming, “Long live all the magic we made”

And bring on all the pretenders, I’m not afraid

Long live all the mountains we moved

I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you

I was screaming, “Long live that look on your face”

And bring on all the pretenders

One day, we will be remembered

[Bridge]

Hold on to spinning around

Confetti falls to the ground

May these memories break our fall

Will you take a moment? Promise me this

That you’ll stand by me forever

But if, God forbid, fate should step in

And force us into a goodbye

If you have children some day

When they point to the pictures

Please tell ‘em my name

Tell ‘em how the crowds went wild

Tell ‘em how I hope they shine

Long live the walls we crashed through

I had the time of my life with you

[Chorus]

Long, long live the walls we crashed through

How the kingdom lights shined just for me and you

And I was screaming, “Long live all the magic we made”

And bring on all the pretenders, I’m not afraid

Singing, “Long live all the mountains we moved”

I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you

And long, long live that look on your face

And bring on all the pretenders

One day, we will be remembered

Long Live (Taylor’s Version) – traduzione:

Ho detto “ricorda questo momento”

In fondo alla mia mente

La volta in cui ci siamo alzati con le mani tremanti

La folla sugli spalti è impazzita

Eravamo i re e le regine

E hanno letto i nostri nomi

La notte in cui hai ballato come se sapessi che le nostre vite

Non sarebbero state più le stesse

Tu tenevi la testa alta come un eroe

Sulla pagina di un libro di storia

Era la fine di un decennio

Ma l’ inizio di un’era

Lunga vita hai muri che abbiamo superato

Tutte le luci del regno brillavano solo per me e te

Urlavo “lunga vita a tutte le magie che abbiamo fatto”

E portate tutti i pretendenti

Un giorno saremo ricordati

Ho detto “ricorda questa sensazione”

Ho dato un’ occhiata alle foto

Tutti gli anni in cui siamo rimasti in disparte

Desiderando per questo momento

Siamo i re e le regine

Hai scambiato il tuo cappello da baseball per una corona

Quando ci hanno dato i nostri trofei

E li abbiamo alzati per la nostra città

E i cinici erano indignati

Urlavano “questo è assurdo”

Perché per un momento una banda di ladri con i jeans strappati ha avuto modo di governare le regole del mondo

Lunga vita hai muri che abbiamo superato

Tutte le luci del regno brillavano solo per me e te

Urlavo “lunga vita a tutte le magie che abbiamo fatto”

E portate tutti i pretendenti

Non ho paura

Lunga vita a tutte le montagne che abbiamo spostato

Ho passato il momento più bello della mia vita

Combattendo draghi con te

Stavo urlando “lunga vista allo sguardo sul tuo viso”

E portate tutti i pretendenti

Un giorno saremo ricordati

Tieni duro per girare intorno

Coriandoli cadono a terra

Questi ricordi possono spezzare la nostra caduta

E prenditi un momento

Promettimi questo:

Che starai al mio fianco per sempre

Ma se Dio impedisse il destino dovrebbe avanzare

E ci ha costringesse ad un addio

Se avrai figli un giorno

Quando indicheranno le foto

Per favore di loro il mio nome

Di loro come la folla era impazzita

Di loro come spero che splendano

Lunga vita hai muri che abbiamo superato

Ho passato il momento più bello dalla mia vita con te

Lunga, lunga vita hai muri che abbiamo superato

Tutte le luci del regno brillavano solo per me e te

E stavo urlando “lunga vita a tutte le magie che abbiamo fatto”

E portate tutti i pretendenti

Non ho paura

Cantando “lunga vita a tutte le montagne che abbiamo spostato”

Ho passato il momento più bello della mia vita

Combattendo draghi con te

E lunga, lunga vita allo sguardo sul tuo viso

E portate tutti i pretendenti

Un giorno saremo ricordati

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version):

La cantante ha svelato la tracklist e la copertina del retro del disco sui con un su i suoi canali social:

Sono MOLTO emozionata di mostrarvi la cover posteriore di Speak Now (mia versione) che include le canzone dal vault e collaborazioni con Hayley Williams dei @paramore e @falloutboy. Visto che in Speak Now era molto importante la scrittura delle canzoni, ho deciso di rivolgermi agli artisti che mi hanno influenzato in modo più potente come cantautori in quel periodo e gli ho chiesto di cantare nei disco. Sono stati davvero fantastici e generosi per aver accettato di sostenere la mia versione di Speak Now. Ho registrato questo disco quando 32 (and still growing up, now) (e stavo ancora crescendo, citazione della canzone Innocent, NDR) e non vedo l’ora di svelarvelo il 7 Luglio.

Molti pensavano che Taylor Swift non avrebbe aggiunto alcuna collaborazione per mantenere che Speak Now (TV) fosse completamente scritto solo da lei, ma la cantante ha annunciato due featuring nel disco, la band Fall Out Boy per il brano inedito Electric Touch e Hayley Williams dei Paramore per Castles Crumbling.

Entrambi gli artisti sono volti molto riconoscibili del punk-rock dei primi anni 2000 ed il loro sound si sposa benissimo con quello che è senza dubbio il disco più rock di Taylor.