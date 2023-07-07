Taylor Swift – Long Live (Taylor’s Version): audio, testo, traduzione e significato scritto da Laura Boni 7 Luglio 2023 Taylor Swift ha pubblicato il 7 Luglio l’attesissimo Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) e Back to December (Taylor’s Version) è una delle canzoni contenute nel disco originale di cui possiamo sentire la nuova versione. Si tratta del suo terzo album riregistrato che si aggiunge alle “Taylor’s Version” dopo Fearless e Red continuando il suo percorso di re-incisione della prima parte della sua discografia. SCOPRI QUI TUTTI I TESTI E LE TRADUZIONE DI SPEAK NOW (TV)! Long Live (Taylor’s Version) – Significato della canzone: Long Live è una canzone che Taylor ha scritto per la sua band alla fine del Fearless Tour, ma che adesso è diventata un vero e proprio inno per tutti i suoi fan. Il messaggio segreto per questa canzone contenuto nel libretto dei testi era “For You”. [Verse 1]
I said, "Remember this moment"
In the back of my mind
The time we stood with our shaking hands
The crowds in stands went wild
We were the kings and the queens
And they read off our names
The night you danced like you knew our lives would
Never be the same
You held your head like a hero on a history book page
It was the end of a decade
But the start of an age

[Chorus]
Long live the walls we crashеd through
How the kingdom lights shined just for me and you
I was scrеaming, "Long live all the magic we made"
And bring on all the pretenders
One day, we will be remembered

[Verse 2]
I said, "Remember this feeling"
I pass the pictures around
Of all the years that we stood there on the sidelines
Wishing for right now
We are the kings and the queens
You traded your baseball cap for a crown
When they gave us our trophies
And we held them up for our town
And the cynics were outraged
Screaming, "This is absurd"
'Cause for a moment, a band of thieves in ripped up jeans
Got to rule the world

[Chorus]
Long live the walls we crashed through
How the kingdom lights shined just for me and you
I was screaming, "Long live all the magic we made"
And bring on all the pretenders, I'm not afraid
Long live all the mountains we moved
I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you
I was screaming, "Long live that look on your face"
And bring on all the pretenders
One day, we will be remembered

[Bridge]
Hold on to spinning around
Confetti falls to the ground
May these memories break our fall
Will you take a moment? Promise me this That you’ll stand by me forever But if, God forbid, fate should step in And force us into a goodbye If you have children some day When they point to the pictures Please tell ‘em my name Tell ‘em how the crowds went wild Tell ‘em how I hope they shine Long live the walls we crashed through I had the time of my life with you [Chorus] Long, long live the walls we crashed through How the kingdom lights shined just for me and you And I was screaming, “Long live all the magic we made” And bring on all the pretenders, I’m not afraid Singing, “Long live all the mountains we moved” I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you And long, long live that look on your face And bring on all the pretenders One day, we will be remembered Long Live (Taylor’s Version) – traduzione: Ho detto “ricorda questo momento” In fondo alla mia mente La volta in cui ci siamo alzati con le mani tremanti La folla sugli spalti è impazzita Eravamo i re e le regine E hanno letto i nostri nomi La notte in cui hai ballato come se sapessi che le nostre vite Non sarebbero state più le stesse Tu tenevi la testa alta come un eroe Sulla pagina di un libro di storia Era la fine di un decennio Ma l’ inizio di un’era Lunga vita hai muri che abbiamo superato Tutte le luci del regno brillavano solo per me e te Urlavo “lunga vita a tutte le magie che abbiamo fatto” E portate tutti i pretendenti Un giorno saremo ricordati Ho detto “ricorda questa sensazione” Ho dato un’ occhiata alle foto Tutti gli anni in cui siamo rimasti in disparte Desiderando per questo momento Siamo i re e le regine Hai scambiato il tuo cappello da baseball per una corona Quando ci hanno dato i nostri trofei E li abbiamo alzati per la nostra città E i cinici erano indignati Urlavano “questo è assurdo” Perché per un momento una banda di ladri con i jeans strappati ha avuto modo di governare le regole del mondo Lunga vita hai muri che abbiamo superato Tutte le luci del regno brillavano solo per me e te Urlavo “lunga vita a tutte le magie che abbiamo fatto” E portate tutti i pretendenti Non ho paura Lunga vita a tutte le montagne che abbiamo spostato Ho passato il momento più bello della mia vita Combattendo draghi con te Stavo urlando “lunga vista allo sguardo sul tuo viso” E portate tutti i pretendenti Un giorno saremo ricordati Tieni duro per girare intorno Coriandoli cadono a terra Questi ricordi possono spezzare la nostra caduta E prenditi un momento Promettimi questo: Che starai al mio fianco per sempre Ma se Dio impedisse il destino dovrebbe avanzare E ci ha costringesse ad un addio Se avrai figli un giorno Quando indicheranno le foto Per favore di loro il mio nome Di loro come la folla era impazzita Di loro come spero che splendano Lunga vita hai muri che abbiamo superato Ho passato il momento più bello dalla mia vita con te Lunga, lunga vita hai muri che abbiamo superato Tutte le luci del regno brillavano solo per me e te E stavo urlando “lunga vita a tutte le magie che abbiamo fatto” E portate tutti i pretendenti Non ho paura Cantando “lunga vita a tutte le montagne che abbiamo spostato” Ho passato il momento più bello della mia vita Combattendo draghi con te E lunga, lunga vita allo sguardo sul tuo viso E portate tutti i pretendenti Un giorno saremo ricordati Speak Now (Taylor’s Version): La cantante ha svelato la tracklist e la copertina del retro del disco sui con un su i suoi canali social: Sono MOLTO emozionata di mostrarvi la cover posteriore di Speak Now (mia versione) che include le canzone dal vault e collaborazioni con Hayley Williams dei @paramore e @falloutboy. Visto che in Speak Now era molto importante la scrittura delle canzoni, ho deciso di rivolgermi agli artisti che mi hanno influenzato in modo più potente come cantautori in quel periodo e gli ho chiesto di cantare nei disco. Sono stati davvero fantastici e generosi per aver accettato di sostenere la mia versione di Speak Now. Ho registrato questo disco quando 32 (and still growing up, now) (e stavo ancora crescendo, citazione della canzone Innocent, NDR) e non vedo l’ora di svelarvelo il 7 Luglio. Molti pensavano che Taylor Swift non avrebbe aggiunto alcuna collaborazione per mantenere che Speak Now (TV) fosse completamente scritto solo da lei, ma la cantante ha annunciato due featuring nel disco, la band Fall Out Boy per il brano inedito Electric Touch e Hayley Williams dei Paramore per Castles Crumbling. Entrambi gli artisti sono volti molto riconoscibili del punk-rock dei primi anni 2000 ed il loro sound si sposa benissimo con quello che è senza dubbio il disco più rock di Taylor. 