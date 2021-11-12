Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Ft. Chris Stapleton): Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che sono state inserite come brani extra rispetto al disco originale è I Bet You Think About Me (Ft. Chris Stapleton).

Si tratta di uno dei bran inediti che Taylor ha fatto uscire dal suo The Vault.

Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni di Red (Taylor’s Version)!

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

Testo di I Bet You Think About Me (Ft. Chris Stapleton) di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

3 AM and I’m still awake, I’ll bet you’re just fine

Fast asleep in your city that’s better than mine

And the girl in your bed has a fine pedigree

And I’ll bet your friends tell you she’s better than me, huh

[Verse 2: Taylor Swift]

Well, I tried to fit in with your upper-crust circles

Yeah, they let me sit in back when we were in love

Oh, they sit around talkin’ about the meaning of life

And the book that just saved ‘em that I hadn’t heard of

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift]

But now that we’re done and it’s over

I bet you couldn’t believe

When you realized I’m harder to forget than I was to leave

And I bet you think about me

[Verse 3: Taylor Swift]

You grew up in a silver-spoon gated community

Glamorous, shiny, bright Beverly Hills

I was raised on a farm, no, it wasn’t a mansion

Just livin’ room dancin’ and kitchen table bills

[Verse 4: Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton]

But you know what they say, you can’t help who you fall for

And you and I fell like an early spring snow

But reality crept in, you said we’re too different

You laughed at my dreams, rolled your eyes at my jokes

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift]

Mr. Superior Thinkin’

Do you have all the space that you need?

I don’t have to be your shrink to know that you’ll never be happy

And I bet you think about me

[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton]

I bet you think about me, yes

I bet you think about me

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift]

Oh, block it all out

The voices so loud, sayin’

“Why did you let her go?”

Does it make you feel sad

That the love that you’re lookin’ for

Is the love that you had?

[Verse 5: Taylor Swift]

Now you’re out in the world, searchin’ for your soul

Scared not to be hip, scared to get old

Chasing make-believe status, last time you felt free

Was when none of that shit mattered ‘cause you were with me

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift]

But now that we’re done and it’s over

I bet it’s hard to believe

That it turned out I’m harder to forget than I was to leave

And, yeah, I bet you think about me

[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton]

I bet you think about me, yes

I bet you think about me

[Outro: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton]

I bet you think about me when you’re out

At your cool indie music concerts every week

I bet you think about me in your house

With your organic shoes and your million-dollar couch

I bet you think about me when you say

“Oh my god, she’s insane, she wrote a song about me”

I bet you think about me

Traduzione di I Bet You Think About Me (Ft. Chris Stapleton) di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

Sono le 3 del mattino e sono ancora sveglia, immagino che tu stia bene

addormentato presto nella tua città che è meglio della mia

e la ragazza nel tuo letto ha un bel pedigree

e immagino che i tuoi amici ti dicano che è meglio di me, huh

[Verse 2: Taylor Swift]

bene, ho cercato di entrare nei tuoi giri dell’alta società

Yeah, mi hanno lasciato sedere dietro quando eravamo innamorati

Oh, stavano seduti in cerchio a parlare del senso della vita

e del libro che li ha salvati di cui non ho mai sentito parlare

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift]

ma ora che abbiamo chiuso

immagino che tu non abbia potuto immaginare

quando hai capito che sono più difficile da dimenticare che da lasciare

e immagino che mi pensi

[Verse 3: Taylor Swift]

sei cresciuto in una comunità chiusa con i cucchiai d’argento

Gloriosa, splendente, luminosa Beverly Hills

Io sono stata cresciuta in una fattoria, no, non era una magione

solo ballando in sale e bollette sul tavolo della cucina

[Verse 4: Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton]

e sai quello che dicono, non puoi decidere di chi innamorarti

e io e te lo abbiamo fatto come la neve primaverile

ma la realtà si è insidiata, hai detto che siamo troppo diversi

hai riso dei miei sogni, alzato gli occhi al cielo alle mie battute

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift]

Mr. pensiero superiore

hai avuto tutto lo spazio di cui avevi bisogno?

Non devo essere il tuo psichiatra per sapere che non sarai mai felice

e immagino che mi pensi

[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton]

e immagino che mi pensi, si

e immagino che mi pensi

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift]

Oh, chiudo tutto

le voci sono alte, dicono

“Perché l’hai lasciata andare?”

Ti fa sentire triste

che l’amore che stai cercando

è quello che avevi trovato?

[Verse 5: Taylor Swift]

Ora sei in giro per il mondo, cercando la tua anima

hai paura di non essere alla moda, hai paura di invecchiare

cercando uno status inventato, l’ultima volta sei stato libero

era quando nulla importava perché eri con me?

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift]

ma ora che abbiamo chiuso

immagino che tu non abbia potuto immaginare

quando hai capito che sono più difficile da dimenticare che da lasciare

e immagino che mi pensi

[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton]

e immagino che mi pensi, si

e immagino che mi pensi

[Outro: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Chris Stapleton]

e immagino che mi pensi quando sei fuori

ai tuoi concerti cool indie ogni sera

e immagino che mi pensi in casa tua

con le tue scarpe naturali e il tuo divano da un milione di dollari

e immagino che mi pensi quando dici

“O mio Dio, è pazza, scrive canzoni su di me”

immagino che mi pensi