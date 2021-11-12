Taylor Swift – The Lucky One: Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (TV)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che ha ri-registrato è The Lucky One. Questo è uno dei pochi brani in cui non parla di una storia d’amore; nella canzone, infatti, Taylor parla di una cantante che ha trovato fama e successo, ma poi ha deciso di allontanarsi dai riflettori dopo uno scandalo. Non ha mai confessato a chi si riferisca, ma molti pensino si tratti di Joni Mitchell, una delle sue cantautrici preferite.

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

[Verse 2]

In dreams, I meet you in warm conversation

We both wake in lonely beds, different cities

And time is taking its sweet time erasing you

And you’ve got your demons

And darling, they all look like me

[Chorus]

‘Cause we had a beautiful magic love there

What a sad, beautiful, tragic love affair

[Bridge]

Distance, timing, breakdown, fighting

Silence, the train runs off its tracks

Kiss me, try to fix it, could you just try to listen?

Hang up, give up, and for the life of us we can’t get back

A beautiful magic love there

What a sad, beautiful, tragic, beautiful, tragic, beautiful

[Chorus]

What we had, a beautiful magic love there

What a sad, beautiful, tragic, love affair

We had a beautiful magic love there

What a sad, beautiful, tragic love affair﻿

Audio di The Lucky One di Taylor Swift:

Testo di The Lucky One di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

New to town with a made up name

In the angel’s city, chasing fortune and fame

And the camera flashes make it look like a dream

You had it figured out since you were in school

Everybody loves pretty, everybody loves cool

So overnight, you look like a sixties queen

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Another name goes up in lights

Like diamonds in the sky

[Chorus 1]

And they’ll tell you now, you’re the lucky one

Yeah, they’ll tell you now, you’re the lucky one

But can you tell me now, you’re the lucky one?

Oh, oh, oh

[Verse 2]

Now, it’s big black cars and Riviera views

And your lover in the foyer doesn’t even know you

And your secrets end up splashed on the news front page

And they tell you that you’re lucky, but you’re so confused

‘Cause you don’t feel pretty, you just feel used

And all the young things line up to take your place

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Another name goes up in lights

You wonder if you’ll make it out alive

[Chorus 1]

And they’ll tell you now, you’re the lucky one

Yeah, they’ll tell you now, you’re the lucky one

But can you tell me now, you’re the lucky one?

Oh, oh, oh

[Verse 3]

It was a few years later, I showed up here

And they still tell the legend of how you disappeared

How you took the money and your dignity, and got the hell out

They say you bought a bunch of land somewhere

Chose the rose garden over Madison Square

And it took some time, but I understand it now

[Pre-Chorus 3]

‘Cause now my name is up in lights

But I think you got it right

[Chorus 2]

Let me tell you now, you’re the lucky one

Let me tell you now, you’re the lucky one

Let me tell you now, you’re the lucky one, oh, oh, oh

And they’ll tell you now, you’re the lucky one

Yeah, they’ll tell you now, you’re the lucky one

And they’ll tell you now, you’re the lucky one, oh, oh, oh

Oh, whoa, oh, oh

Traduzione di The Lucky One di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

Nuova città con un nome inventato

Nella città degli angeli, rincorrendo fortuna e fama

e il flash delle macchine fotografiche lo fa sembrare un sogno

Avevo capito tutto sin da quando eri a scuola

Tutti amano le persone belle, tutti amano le persone cool

Quindi in una notte, ti trasformi in una reginetta degli anni ’60

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Un altro nome è illuminato dalla luce

come diamanti nel cielo

[Chorus 1]

E tutti ti dico, tu sei quella fortunata

Yeah, e tutti ti dicono adesso, tu sei quella fortunata

ma tu adesso puoi dirmi, sei tu quella fortunata?

Oh, oh, oh

[Verse 2]

Ora, ci sono grandi macchine nere e la vista della Riviera

ed il tuo innamorato all’ingresso non ti conosce nemmeno

e i tuoi segreti finiscono in prima pagina

e ti dicono che sei quella fortunata, ma sei così confusa

perché non ti senti carina, ti senti solo usata

e tutte quelle giovani si mettono in fila per prendere il tuo posto

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Un altro nome è illuminato dalla luce

Tu ti chiedi se ne uscirai viva

[Chorus 1]

E tutti ti dico, tu sei quella fortunata

Yeah, e tutti ti dicono adesso, tu sei quella fortunata

ma tu adesso puoi dirmi, sei tu quella fortunata?

Oh, oh, oh

[Verse 3]

Qualche anno dopo, sono arrivata io

e ancora raccontano la leggenda di come sei scomparsa

di come ti sei presa i soldi e la tua dignità, e te ne sei andata

Dicono che hai comprato un pezzo di terra da qualche parte

ed hai scelto un giardino di rose al posto di Madison Square

Mi ci è voluto un po’, ma adesso lo capisco

[Pre-Chorus 3]

perché ora il mio nome è illuminato dalla luce

ma penso che tu hai fatto la cosa giusta

[Chorus 2]

Lascia che te lo dica, sei quella fortunata

x 2

oh, oh, oh

E tutti ti dico, tu sei quella fortunata

Yeah, E tutti ti dico, tu sei quella fortunata