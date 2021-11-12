Taylor Swift – The Lucky One: Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (TV) scritto da Laura Boni 12 Novembre 2021 Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che ha ri-registrato è The Lucky One. Questo è uno dei pochi brani in cui non parla di una storia d’amore; nella canzone, infatti, Taylor parla di una cantante che ha trovato fama e successo, ma poi ha deciso di allontanarsi dai riflettori dopo uno scandalo. Non ha mai confessato a chi si riferisca, ma molti pensino si tratti di Joni Mitchell, una delle sue cantautrici preferite. Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni di Red (Taylor’s Version)! La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Oh, oh, oh [Verse 2] Now, it’s big black cars and Riviera views And your lover in the foyer doesn’t even know you And your secrets end up splashed on the news front page And they tell you that you’re lucky, but you’re so confused ‘Cause you don’t feel pretty, you just feel used And all the young things line up to take your place [Pre-Chorus 2] Another name goes up in lights You wonder if you’ll make it out alive [Chorus 1] And they’ll tell you now, you’re the lucky one Yeah, they’ll tell you now, you’re the lucky one But can you tell me now, you’re the lucky one? Oh, oh, oh [Verse 3] It was a few years later, I showed up here And they still tell the legend of how you disappeared How you took the money and your dignity, and got the hell out They say you bought a bunch of land somewhere Chose the rose garden over Madison Square And it took some time, but I understand it now [Pre-Chorus 3] ‘Cause now my name is up in lights But I think you got it right [Chorus 2] Let me tell you now, you’re the lucky one Let me tell you now, you’re the lucky one Let me tell you now, you’re the lucky one, oh, oh, oh And they’ll tell you now, you’re the lucky one Yeah, they’ll tell you now, you’re the lucky one And they’ll tell you now, you’re the lucky one, oh, oh, oh Oh, whoa, oh, oh Traduzione di The Lucky One di Taylor Swift: [Verse 1] Nuova città con un nome inventato Nella città degli angeli, rincorrendo fortuna e fama e il flash delle macchine fotografiche lo fa sembrare un sogno Avevo capito tutto sin da quando eri a scuola Tutti amano le persone belle, tutti amano le persone cool Quindi in una notte, ti trasformi in una reginetta degli anni ’60 [Pre-Chorus 1] Un altro nome è illuminato dalla luce come diamanti nel cielo [Chorus 1] E tutti ti dico, tu sei quella fortunata Yeah, e tutti ti dicono adesso, tu sei quella fortunata ma tu adesso puoi dirmi, sei tu quella fortunata? Oh, oh, oh [Verse 2] Ora, ci sono grandi macchine nere e la vista della Riviera ed il tuo innamorato all’ingresso non ti conosce nemmeno e i tuoi segreti finiscono in prima pagina e ti dicono che sei quella fortunata, ma sei così confusa perché non ti senti carina, ti senti solo usata e tutte quelle giovani si mettono in fila per prendere il tuo posto [Pre-Chorus 2] Un altro nome è illuminato dalla luce Tu ti chiedi se ne uscirai viva [Chorus 1] E tutti ti dico, tu sei quella fortunata Yeah, e tutti ti dicono adesso, tu sei quella fortunata ma tu adesso puoi dirmi, sei tu quella fortunata? Oh, oh, oh [Verse 3] Qualche anno dopo, sono arrivata io e ancora raccontano la leggenda di come sei scomparsa di come ti sei presa i soldi e la tua dignità, e te ne sei andata Dicono che hai comprato un pezzo di terra da qualche parte ed hai scelto un giardino di rose al posto di Madison Square Mi ci è voluto un po’, ma adesso lo capisco [Pre-Chorus 3] perché ora il mio nome è illuminato dalla luce ma penso che tu hai fatto la cosa giusta [Chorus 2] Lascia che te lo dica, sei quella fortunata x 2 oh, oh, oh E tutti ti dico, tu sei quella fortunata Yeah, E tutti ti dico, tu sei quella fortunata