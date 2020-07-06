Ultime News

J.K. Rowling: “Gli ormoni per la conversione sono i nuovi antidepressivi”

di Federica Marcucci
La bufera tra J.K. Rowling e la comunità LGBTQ+ non è finita. Dopo essersi espressa con una lunga lettera che ha scatenato aspre polemiche sulla questione transgender, stavolta la scrittrice torna a esprimersi in materia. Il risultato? Un nuovo polverone mediatico che non sappiamo quanto possa essere positivo per la scrittrice.

Tutto nasce da un tweet della scrittrice in cui lei stessa associava gli ormoni per la conversione agli antidepressivi.

La teoria sostenuta dalla Rowling sarebbe quella secondo cui questi medicinali siano oggi somministrati con troppa facilità e non senza rischi. “Le terapie a lungo andare possono causare problemi di infertilità o delle funzioni sessuali”, scrive la scrittrice.

La polemica

Ovviamente questo ha originato una polemica infinita in cui è intervenuto l’utente Twitter @TrinerScot. L’utente scrive che tali affermazioni sono offensive per chi, come lui, si sottopone quotidianamente a trattamenti che prevedono l’utilizzo di medicinali antidepressivi.

Da qui la polemica si fa ancora più aspra, dal momento che la Rowling inizia ad accusare l’utente di aver travisato volutamente le sue parole e di non poter passare sopra a questo.

“Ho ignorato tweet falsi attribuiti a me e RTed. Ho ignorato tweet pornografici verso i bambini in una discussione sulla loro arte. Ho ignorato morte e violenze. Non ignorerò questo.”

La conversazione prosegue con ben 11 tweet con cui la Rowling dice la sua e lancia stoccate a @TrinerScot: “Quando menti su ciò in cui credo sui farmaci per la salute mentale e quando travisi le opinioni di una donna trans per la quale non provo altro che ammirazione e solidarietà, attraversi una linea.”

Interessante che stavolta la Rowling usi il termine “donna” associato a un trans, visto che l’ultima volta non ne sembrava troppo convinta.

Nella discussione sono anche intervenuti volti noti. Tra questi la modella e attivista trans Munroe Bergdorf la quale ha tweettato:

“J.K. Rowling non è una scienziata. Non è un medico. Non è un’esperta di gender. Non supporta la nostra community”.

L’attrice e presentatrice Jameela Jamil è poi intervenuta con un suo tweet scrivendo:

“Alla luce di tutte le speculazioni e timori di disordine e giudizio riguardo alla transizione, ancora una volta avanzati da @jk_rowling, ecco un link a un vero esperto chirurgo che per 30 minuti spiega l’INTERO processo e sistema, il viaggio emotivo e la sua importanza. FATTI.”

Insomma, una polemica che non accenna a finire. La fama della Rowling subirà un contraccolpo?

