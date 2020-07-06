J.K. Rowling: “Gli ormoni per la conversione sono i nuovi antidepressivi”

La bufera tra J.K. Rowling e la comunità LGBTQ+ non è finita. Dopo essersi espressa con una lunga lettera che ha scatenato aspre polemiche sulla questione transgender, stavolta la scrittrice torna a esprimersi in materia. Il risultato? Un nuovo polverone mediatico che non sappiamo quanto possa essere positivo per la scrittrice.

Tutto nasce da un tweet della scrittrice in cui lei stessa associava gli ormoni per la conversione agli antidepressivi.

La teoria sostenuta dalla Rowling sarebbe quella secondo cui questi medicinali siano oggi somministrati con troppa facilità e non senza rischi. “Le terapie a lungo andare possono causare problemi di infertilità o delle funzioni sessuali”, scrive la scrittrice.

La polemica

Ovviamente questo ha originato una polemica infinita in cui è intervenuto l’utente Twitter @TrinerScot. L’utente scrive che tali affermazioni sono offensive per chi, come lui, si sottopone quotidianamente a trattamenti che prevedono l’utilizzo di medicinali antidepressivi.

Who had money on JK Rowling pivoting to supporting those who call people who take mental health medication “lazy”? I take daily medication to function, this sentiment is beyond offensive, it is actively harmful to millions. pic.twitter.com/7UOgBx0ZLX — Ŧરίʂƚαŋ writes (@TrinerScot) July 4, 2020

Da qui la polemica si fa ancora più aspra, dal momento che la Rowling inizia ad accusare l’utente di aver travisato volutamente le sue parole e di non poter passare sopra a questo.

“Ho ignorato tweet falsi attribuiti a me e RTed. Ho ignorato tweet pornografici verso i bambini in una discussione sulla loro arte. Ho ignorato morte e violenze. Non ignorerò questo.”

I’ve ignored fake tweets attributed to me and RTed widely. I’ve ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art. I’ve ignored death and rape threats. I’m not going to ignore this. 1/11 pic.twitter.com/hfSaGR2UVa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests. 4/11 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

La conversazione prosegue con ben 11 tweet con cui la Rowling dice la sua e lancia stoccate a @TrinerScot: “Quando menti su ciò in cui credo sui farmaci per la salute mentale e quando travisi le opinioni di una donna trans per la quale non provo altro che ammirazione e solidarietà, attraversi una linea.”

Interessante che stavolta la Rowling usi il termine “donna” associato a un trans, visto che l’ultima volta non ne sembrava troppo convinta.

Nella discussione sono anche intervenuti volti noti. Tra questi la modella e attivista trans Munroe Bergdorf la quale ha tweettato:

J.K. Rowling is not a scientist. She is not a doctor. She is not an expert on gender. She is not a supporter of our community. She is a billionaire, cisgender, heterosexual, white woman who has decided that she knows what is best for us and our bodies. This is not her fight. — Protect Trans Kids / BLM ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) July 5, 2020

“J.K. Rowling non è una scienziata. Non è un medico. Non è un’esperta di gender. Non supporta la nostra community”.

L’attrice e presentatrice Jameela Jamil è poi intervenuta con un suo tweet scrivendo:

In light of all the speculation and fear mongering and judgement around Transitioning. Once again prompted by @jk_rowling here is a link to an actual expert and surgeon for 30 mins explaining the ENTIRE process and the system, and the emotional journey and it’s importance. FACTS. https://t.co/V1hKGWsGZL — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 6, 2020

“Alla luce di tutte le speculazioni e timori di disordine e giudizio riguardo alla transizione, ancora una volta avanzati da @jk_rowling, ecco un link a un vero esperto chirurgo che per 30 minuti spiega l’INTERO processo e sistema, il viaggio emotivo e la sua importanza. FATTI.”

Insomma, una polemica che non accenna a finire. La fama della Rowling subirà un contraccolpo?