Joshua Bassett è tornato con un nuovo singolo! Dopo Lie Lie Lie, l’artista statunitense e attore di HSMTMTS ha pubblicato quest’oggi la bellissima ballad Only a matter of time!
Only a matter of time è uno degli estratti dal primo EP di Joshua, in uscita in tutto il mondo a marzo. Al suo interno, vi ricordiamo, troveremo anche una canzone con Sabrina Carpenter intitolata We both know.
Qui sotto trovate video ufficiale, testo e traduzione di Only a matter of time di Joshua!
Testo Only a matter of Time Joshua Bassett[Verse 1] Look me in the eyes
Tell me you’re not lyin’ to me
See through your disguise
You can’t keep on hidin’ from me
Time to make it right
So why are you still sayin’ I’m wrong?
Well, it’s only a matter of time to set it straight
Time to tell the world that you’ve been lyin’ on my name
Doin’ what you want and think you’re gonna get away
Well, I’ll leave it up to faith for now [Chorus] But it’s only a matter of time
An eye for an eye, you’ll go blind
And when did you stop bein’ kind?
You twisted your words like a knife
Well, I’m sure that you’re hurting inside
But why would you makе your pain mine?
You’re makin’ me pay mе for your crimes
Well, darlin’, I’ll be fine
But it’s only a matter of
joshua[Verse 2] It ain’t over yet
You can’t tear me down and act like I will just forget
When karma comes around, then you’ll be drowning in regret
But it’s not about revenge tonight
[Chorus] No, it’s only a matter of time
An eye for an eye, you’ll go blind
And when did you stop bein’ kind?
You twisted your words like a knife
Oh [Bridge] Pick myself up off the floor, you can’t hurt me
No more of this endless charade
I’m not playin’ your game
You can say what you like
Doesn’t mean that you’re right
Are you glad you got that out?
Do you feel better now?
Do you feel better now? Oh [Chorus] Time
An eye for an eye, you’ll go blind
When did you stop bein’ kind?
You twisted your words like a knife
Well, I’m sure that you’re hurting inside
But why would you make your pain mine?
You’re makin’ me pay for your crimes
Well, darlin’, I’ll be fine
But it’s only a matter of time
Traduzione
guardami negli occhi
dimmi che non mi stai dicendo bugie
guarda attraverso il tuo travestimento
Non puoi continuare a nasconderti da me
è arrivato il momento di sistemare le cose
quindi perché stai ancora dicendo che mi sbaglio?
È soltanto questione di tempo per sistemare le cose
È ora di dire al mondo che hai mentito sul mio nome
Facendo quello che vuoi e pensi che te ne andrai
perfetto, per ora lo lascio alla fede
Ma è soltanto questione di tempo
Occhio per occhio, diventi cieco
E quando hai smesso di essere gentile?
Hai affilato le tue parole come un coltello
E sono sicuro che stai soffrendo dentro
Perché dovresti rendere mio il tuo dolore?
Facendomela pagare per i tuoi crimini
Tesoro, starò bene
Ma è soltanto questione di superarlo
Non puoi rifiutarmi e comportarti come se dimenticassi
Quando il karma si avvicina e stai annegando nel rimpianto
Ma stasera non si tratta di vendetta
No, è solo questione di tempo
Occhio per occhio, diventi cieco
E quando hai smesso di essere gentile?
hai affilato le tue parole come un coltello
Oh
ginger
mi alzo dal pavimento
Non puoi più avermi
Questa e questa farsa
non sto giocando al tuo gioco
Puoi dire quello che ti piace
Non significa che tu abbia ragione
Sei contento di averlo scoperto?
Ti senti meglio adesso?
Ti senti meglio adesso?
Tempo, occhio per occhio, diventi cieco
E quando hai smesso di essere gentile?
Hai distorto le tue parole come un coltello
E sono sicuro che stai soffrendo dentro
perché dovresti rendere mio il tuo dolore?
Facendomela pagare per i tuoi crimini
Ma tesoro starò bene
Ma è soltanto questione di tempo