Joshua Bassett è tornato con un nuovo singolo! Dopo Lie Lie Lie, l’artista statunitense e attore di HSMTMTS ha pubblicato quest’oggi la bellissima ballad Only a matter of time!

Only a matter of time è uno degli estratti dal primo EP di Joshua, in uscita in tutto il mondo a marzo. Al suo interno, vi ricordiamo, troveremo anche una canzone con Sabrina Carpenter intitolata We both know.

<br />

Qui sotto trovate video ufficiale, testo e traduzione di Only a matter of time di Joshua!

Joshua Bassett - Only a Matter of Time [Official Video]

Testo Only a matter of Time Joshua Bassett

Traduzione

[Verse 1] Look me in the eyesTell me you’re not lyin’ to meSee through your disguiseYou can’t keep on hidin’ from meTime to make it rightSo why are you still sayin’ I’m wrong?Well, it’s only a matter of time to set it straightTime to tell the world that you’ve been lyin’ on my nameDoin’ what you want and think you’re gonna get awayWell, I’ll leave it up to faith for now [Chorus] But it’s only a matter of timeAn eye for an eye, you’ll go blindAnd when did you stop bein’ kind?You twisted your words like a knifeWell, I’m sure that you’re hurting insideBut why would you makе your pain mine?You’re makin’ me pay mе for your crimesWell, darlin’, I’ll be fineBut it’s only a matter of[Verse 2] It ain’t over yetYou can’t tear me down and act like I will just forgetWhen karma comes around, then you’ll be drowning in regretBut it’s not about revenge tonight[Chorus] No, it’s only a matter of timeAn eye for an eye, you’ll go blindAnd when did you stop bein’ kind?You twisted your words like a knifeOh [Bridge] Pick myself up off the floor, you can’t hurt meNo more of this endless charadeI’m not playin’ your gameYou can say what you likeDoesn’t mean that you’re rightAre you glad you got that out?Do you feel better now?Do you feel better now? Oh [Chorus] TimeAn eye for an eye, you’ll go blindWhen did you stop bein’ kind?You twisted your words like a knifeWell, I’m sure that you’re hurting insideBut why would you make your pain mine?You’re makin’ me pay for your crimesWell, darlin’, I’ll be fineBut it’s only a matter of time

guardami negli occhi

dimmi che non mi stai dicendo bugie

guarda attraverso il tuo travestimento

Non puoi continuare a nasconderti da me

è arrivato il momento di sistemare le cose

quindi perché stai ancora dicendo che mi sbaglio?

È soltanto questione di tempo per sistemare le cose

È ora di dire al mondo che hai mentito sul mio nome

Facendo quello che vuoi e pensi che te ne andrai

perfetto, per ora lo lascio alla fede

Ma è soltanto questione di tempo

Occhio per occhio, diventi cieco

E quando hai smesso di essere gentile?

Hai affilato le tue parole come un coltello

E sono sicuro che stai soffrendo dentro

Perché dovresti rendere mio il tuo dolore?

Facendomela pagare per i tuoi crimini

Tesoro, starò bene

Ma è soltanto questione di superarlo

Non puoi rifiutarmi e comportarti come se dimenticassi

Quando il karma si avvicina e stai annegando nel rimpianto

Ma stasera non si tratta di vendetta

No, è solo questione di tempo

Occhio per occhio, diventi cieco

E quando hai smesso di essere gentile?

hai affilato le tue parole come un coltello

Oh

mi alzo dal pavimento

Non puoi più avermi

Questa e questa farsa

non sto giocando al tuo gioco

Puoi dire quello che ti piace

Non significa che tu abbia ragione

Sei contento di averlo scoperto?

Ti senti meglio adesso?

Ti senti meglio adesso?

Tempo, occhio per occhio, diventi cieco

E quando hai smesso di essere gentile?

Hai distorto le tue parole come un coltello

E sono sicuro che stai soffrendo dentro

perché dovresti rendere mio il tuo dolore?

Facendomela pagare per i tuoi crimini

Ma tesoro starò bene

Ma è soltanto questione di tempo