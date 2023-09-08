Olivia Rodrigo – the grudge: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Olivia Rodrigo ha pubblicato venerdì 8 settembre il brano the grudge che è una delle tracce di Guts, il secondo album dell’artista, in uscita il medesimo giorno.

“the grudge” riflette sul dolore persistente e il tumulto emotivo causato dal tradimento; il brano racconta della difficoltà di ricostruire la fiducia che è stata distrutta e della confusione che Olivia ancora prova per via di questo avvenimento. La canzone parla del viaggio verso il perdono e la guarigione dopo un tradimento, mostrando le emozioni costanti e le difficoltà di ottenere una chiusura.

Testo the grudge

[Verse 1]

I have nightmares each week ‘bout that Friday in May

One phone call from you and my entire world was changed

Trust that you betrayed, confusion that still lingers

Took everything I loved and crushed it in between your fingers

And I doubt you ever think about the damage that you did

But I hold onto every detail like my life depends on it

My undying love, now I hold it like a grudge

Now I hear your voice every time that I think I’m not enough

[Chorus]

And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream

How could anybody do the things you did so easily?

And I say I don’t care, I say that I’m fine

But you know I can’t let it go, I’ve tried, I’ve tried, I’ve tried for so long

It takes strength to forgive, but I don’t feel strong

[Verse 2]

The arguments that I’ve won against you in my head

In the shower, in the car, and in the mirror before bed

Yeah, I’m so tough when I’m alone, and I make you feel so guilty

And I fantasize about a time you’re a little fuckin’ sorry

And I try to understand why you would do this all to me

You must be insecure, you must be so unhappy

And I know, in my heart, hurt people hurt people

And we both drew blood, but, man, those cuts were never equal

[Chorus]

And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream

How could anybody do the things you did so easily?

And I say I don’t care, I say that I’m fine

But you know I can’t let it go, I’ve tried, I’ve tried, I’ve tried for so long

It takes strength to forgive, but I don’t feel strong

[Bridge]

Ooh, ooh-ooh, do you think I deserved it all?

Ooh, ooh-ooh, your flower’s filled with vitriol

You built me up to watch me fall

You have everything, and you still want more

[Chorus]

I try to be tough, I try to be mean

But even after all this, you’re still everything to me

And I know you don’t care, I guess that that’s fine

But you know I can’t let it go, I’ve tried, I’ve tried, I’ve tried for so long

It takes strength to forgive, but I’m not quite sure I’m there yet

It takes strength to forgive, but

Traduzione the grudge

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS:

L’album è stato registrato con il fedele produttore Daniel Nigro, già dietro il suo disco di debutto da record, SOUR (certificato Platino in Italia). A partire da oggi l’album è pre-ordinabile in formato CD e vinile. Inoltre, quattro speciali vinili con colorazioni diverse saranno disponibili per l’acquisto in esclusiva sullo shop di Universal Music Italia.

“Questo album rappresenta le difficoltà dell’affacciarsi alla vita adulta e il cercare di capire chi sono in questo punto della mia vita” – racconta Olivia Rodrigo. “Mi sembra che siano passati 10 anni nel periodo tra i 18 e 20 anni. È stato un periodo così intenso di disagio e cambiamento. Penso che siano componenti naturali nel processo di crescita, e spero che l’album rifletta tutto ciò”.

Il primo singolo estratto, “vampire” uscirà questo venerdì sulle piattaforme digitali e sarà in tutte le radio italiane a partire da venerdì 7 luglio.

Cosa ne pensate di questa canzone di Olivia Rodrigo?