Olivia Rodrigo – making the bed: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Olivia Rodrigo ha pubblicato venerdì 8 settembre il brano making the bed che è una delle tracce di Guts, il secondo album dell’artista, in uscita il medesimo giorno.

making the bed è una ballata che ci porta in un viaggio introspettivo di riflessione e scoperta personale della cantante; nel testo troviamo esplorati temi come la responsabilità personale ed il prendersi le proprie responsabilità, mentre il narratore si rende conto che la forma che la sua vita sta prendendo dipende dalle sue scelte, buone o cattive che siano.

Nel ritornello troviamo la frustrazione e fatica per come stanno andando le cose e Olivia riconosce che sta allontanando le persone e sta avendo comportamenti autodistruttivi e si prende la responsabilità di queste dinamiche.

Nel bridge, la canzone esplora dei sogni ricorrenti, che simbolizzano il sentimento di sentirsi fuori controllo ed incapace di fermare il corso della sua vita; il sogno è una metafora per le esperienze e scelte che sta affrontando. Il brano esplora anche la consapevolezza che a volte siamo il peggior nemico di noi stessi e riflette sulla complessità di navigare le difficoltà della vita, la crescita ed il cambiamento.

Testo making the bed

[Verse 1]

Want it, so I got it, did it, so it’s done

Another thing I ruined, I used to do for fun

Another piece of plastic I could just throw away

Another conversation with nothing good to say

I thought it, so I said it, took it ‘cause I can

Another day pretendin’ I’m older than I am

Another perfect moment that doesn’t feel like mine

Another thing I forced to be a sign

[Chorus]

Well, sometimes I feel like I don’t wanna be where I am

Gettin’ drunk at a club with my fair-weather friends

Push away all the people who know me the best

But it’s me who’s been makin’ the bed

I’m so tired of bein’ the girl that I am

Every good thing has turned into somethin’ I dread

And I’m playin’ the victim so well in my head

But it’s me who’s been makin’ the bed

[Post-Chorus]

Me who’s been makin’ the bed

Pull the sheets over my head, yeah

Makin’ the bed

[Verse 2]

And every night, I wake up from this one recurrin’ dream

Where I’m drivin’ through the city, and the brakes go out on me

I can’t stop at the red light, can’t swerve off the road

I read somewhere it’s ‘cause my life feels so out of control

And I tell someone I love them just as a distraction

They tell me that they love me like I’m some tourist attraction

They’re changin’ my machinery, and I just let it happen

I got the things I wanted, it’s just not what I imagined

[Chorus]

Well, sometimes I feel like I don’t wanna be where I am

Gettin’ drunk at a club with my fair-weather friends

Push away all the people who know me the best

But it’s me who’s been makin’ the bed

I’m so tired of bein’ the girl that I am

Every good thing has turned into somethin’ I dread

And I’m playin’ the victim so well in my head

But it’s me who’s been makin’ the bed

[Post-Chorus]

Me who’s been makin’ the bed

Pull the sheets over my head, yeah

Makin’ the bed

[Outro]

Sometimes I feel like I don’t wanna be where I am

Countin’ all of the beautiful things I regret

But it’s me who’s been makin’ the bed

Me who’s been makin’ the bed

Pull the sheets over my head

Makin’ the bed, oh-oh

Traduzione making the bed

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS:

L’album è stato registrato con il fedele produttore Daniel Nigro, già dietro il suo disco di debutto da record, SOUR (certificato Platino in Italia). A partire da oggi l’album è pre-ordinabile in formato CD e vinile. Inoltre, quattro speciali vinili con colorazioni diverse saranno disponibili per l’acquisto in esclusiva sullo shop di Universal Music Italia.

“Questo album rappresenta le difficoltà dell’affacciarsi alla vita adulta e il cercare di capire chi sono in questo punto della mia vita” – racconta Olivia Rodrigo. “Mi sembra che siano passati 10 anni nel periodo tra i 18 e 20 anni. È stato un periodo così intenso di disagio e cambiamento. Penso che siano componenti naturali nel processo di crescita, e spero che l’album rifletta tutto ciò”.

Il primo singolo estratto, “vampire” uscirà questo venerdì sulle piattaforme digitali e sarà in tutte le radio italiane a partire da venerdì 7 luglio.

