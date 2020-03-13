CanzoniMusicaOne DirectionUltime News

Niall Horan: audio, testo e traduzione di Cross Your Mind

di Roberta Marciano
Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce oggi, 13 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction. Al suo interno troviamo anche il pezzo Black & White!

L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!

Clicca qui per acquistare il disco di Niall su Feltrinelli!

Ascolta l’audio di Cross Your Mind di Niall Horan

Testo

It’s your world I wanna live in
It’s your ocean I wanna swim in
It’s your show and I’m just watchin’
Losin’ you is not an option

[Pre-Chorus] If you leave me like a message in a bottle
And you don’t come back tomorrow
At least you came tonight
It’s easy to pretend that I’m not caught up
But when you get hot and bothered
I can’t give up the fight

[Chorus] Love the way you hurt me
And it doesn’t even cross your mind, oh
Tell me that you love me
But I know you’re out there runnin’ wild, oh
And give me all the pain, give me everything
Don’t hold back, don’t hold back
Leavin’ me in pieces, but I swear it’s worth it every time
And it doesn’t even cross your mind

[Verse 2] You keep talkin’, I’ll just listen
Daydreamin’ ’bout where your lips been
Pull my heart right out my chest, drive a train through
Still get up and forgive you

[Pre-Chorus] If you leave me like a message in a bottle
And you don’t come back tomorrow
At least you came tonight
It’s easy to pretend that I’m not caught up
But when you get hot and bothered
I can’t give up the fight

[Chorus] Love the way you hurt me
And it doesn’t even cross your mind, oh, yeah
Tell me that you love me
But I know you’re out there runnin’ wild, oh
And give me all the pain, give me everything
Don’t hold back, don’t hold back
Leavin’ me in pieces, but I swear it’s worth it every time
And it doesn’t even cross your mind

[Bridge] I want you, there’s no lie
I’ll love you or die tryin’
I want you, there’s no lie
I’ll love you or die tryin’
Oh woah, oh, oh, oh I

[Chorus] Love the way you hurt me
And it doesn’t even cross your mind (Doesn’t even cross your mind)
Yeah, tell me that you love me
But I know you’re out there runnin’ wild (Runnin’ wild, oh)
And give me all the pain, give me everything
Don’t hold back, don’t hold back
Leavin’ me in pieces, but I swear it’s worth it every time
And it doesn’t even cross your mind

[Outro] Doesn’t even cross your mind

 

 

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo album di Niall Horan?

0
