Niall Horan: audio, testo e traduzione di Everywhere

Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce oggi, 13 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction. Al suo interno troviamo anche il pezzo Black & White!



L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!

Ascolta l’audio di Everywhere di Niall Horan

Testo di Niall Horan

You walk into the room, I go quiet

I catch your eyes and don’t blink an eyelid

Feels like the world locked us on an island

An island without waves

Traduzione di Niall Horan

[Pre-Chorus] I try and try to forget youBut your mother thinks I’m the best for youTry and try to erase youBut you won’t disappear [Chorus] Feels like every time I turn a corner, you’re standin’ right thereOver my shoulder, you’re everywhereI swear it’s hard to think, it’s hard to breathe when you’re in the airI try to run, but you’re everywhere I goWhen I think I’m all aloneAnd my heart’s under controlWhy is lovin’ you not fair?You’re everywhere [Verse 2] The ground beneath my feet’s a bit colderI see your face in people I don’t knowFeels like the world is twistin’ in slo-moAnd I’m stuck in one place [Pre-Chorus] I try and try to forget youBut your mother thinks I’m the best for youI try and try to erase youBut you won’t disappear [Chorus] Feels like every time I turn a corner, you’re standin’ right thereOver my shoulder, you’re everywhereI swear it’s hard to think, it’s hard to breathe when you’re in the airI try to run, but you’re everywhere I goWhen I think I’m all aloneAnd my heart’s under controlWhy is lovin’ you not fair?You’re everywhere [Bridge] EverywhereEverywhere I goBut you’re still not hereAnd you’re still not here [Chorus] Feels like every time I turn a corner, you’re standin’ right thereI swear it’s hard to think, it’s hard to breathe when you’re in the airFeels like every time I turn a corner, you’re standin’ right thereOver my shoulder, you’re everywhere (Yeah)I swear it’s hard to think, it’s hard to breathe when you’re in the airI try to run, but you’re everywhere I goWhen I think I’m all alone (All alone)And my heart’s under control (Oh no)Why is lovin’ you not fair?You’re everywhereYou’re everywhere

entri nella stanza io divento silenzioso

incontro il tuo sguardo e non sbatti le palpebre

sembra che il mondo ci abbia chiusi su un’isola

un’isola senza onde

ho provato e provato a dimenticarti

ma tua madre pensa che io sia il meglio per te

provo e provo a cancellarti

ma tu non sparisci

mi sembra che ogni volta che giro l’angolo, tu stai lì

oltre le mie spalle, sei ovunque

giuro è difficile pensare, è difficile respirare quando sei nell’aria

ho provato a scappare, ma sei ovunque io vado

quando penso di essere solo

perché amarti non è giusto?

tu sei ovunque

il pavimento sotto i miei piedi è un po’ più freddo

vedo il tuo viso in persone che non conosco

sembra che il mondo stia cambiando in slow motion

e io sono bloccato in un posto

ho provato e provato a dimenticarti

ma tua madre pensa che io sia il meglio per te

provo e provo a cancellarti

ma tu non sparisci

mi sembra che ogni volta che giro l’angolo, tu stai lì

oltre le mie spalle, sei ovunque

giuro è difficile pensare, è difficile respirare quando sei nell’aria

ho provato a scappare, ma sei ovunque io vado

quando penso di essere solo

perché amarti non è giusto?

tu sei ovunque

mi sembra che ogni volta che giro l’angolo, tu stai lì

oltre le mie spalle, sei ovunque

giuro è difficile pensare, è difficile respirare quando sei nell’aria

ho provato a scappare, ma sei ovunque io vado

quando penso di essere solo

perché amarti non è giusto?

tu sei ovunque