Niall Horan: audio, testo e traduzione di Everywhere

Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce oggi, 13 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction. Al suo interno troviamo anche il pezzo Black & White!
L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!
Ascolta l’audio di Everywhere di Niall Horan
Testo di Niall Horan
You walk into the room, I go quiet
I catch your eyes and don’t blink an eyelid
Feels like the world locked us on an island
An island without waves
But your mother thinks I’m the best for you
Try and try to erase you
But you won’t disappear [Chorus] Feels like every time I turn a corner, you’re standin’ right there
Over my shoulder, you’re everywhere
I swear it’s hard to think, it’s hard to breathe when you’re in the air
I try to run, but you’re everywhere I go
When I think I’m all alone
And my heart’s under control
Why is lovin’ you not fair?
You’re everywhere [Verse 2] The ground beneath my feet’s a bit colder
I see your face in people I don’t know
Feels like the world is twistin’ in slo-mo
And I’m stuck in one place [Pre-Chorus] I try and try to forget you
But your mother thinks I’m the best for you
I try and try to erase you
But you won’t disappear [Chorus] Feels like every time I turn a corner, you’re standin’ right there
Over my shoulder, you’re everywhere
I swear it’s hard to think, it’s hard to breathe when you’re in the air
I try to run, but you’re everywhere I go
When I think I’m all alone
And my heart’s under control
Why is lovin’ you not fair?
You’re everywhere [Bridge] Everywhere
Everywhere I go
But you’re still not here
And you’re still not here [Chorus] Feels like every time I turn a corner, you’re standin’ right there
I swear it’s hard to think, it’s hard to breathe when you’re in the air
Feels like every time I turn a corner, you’re standin’ right there
Over my shoulder, you’re everywhere (Yeah)
I swear it’s hard to think, it’s hard to breathe when you’re in the air
I try to run, but you’re everywhere I go
When I think I’m all alone (All alone)
And my heart’s under control (Oh no)
Why is lovin’ you not fair?
You’re everywhere
You’re everywhere
Traduzione di Niall Horan
entri nella stanza io divento silenzioso
incontro il tuo sguardo e non sbatti le palpebre
sembra che il mondo ci abbia chiusi su un’isola
un’isola senza onde
ho provato e provato a dimenticarti
ma tua madre pensa che io sia il meglio per te
provo e provo a cancellarti
ma tu non sparisci
mi sembra che ogni volta che giro l’angolo, tu stai lì
oltre le mie spalle, sei ovunque
giuro è difficile pensare, è difficile respirare quando sei nell’aria
ho provato a scappare, ma sei ovunque io vado
quando penso di essere solo
perché amarti non è giusto?
tu sei ovunque
il pavimento sotto i miei piedi è un po’ più freddo
vedo il tuo viso in persone che non conosco
sembra che il mondo stia cambiando in slow motion
e io sono bloccato in un posto
ho provato e provato a dimenticarti
ma tua madre pensa che io sia il meglio per te
provo e provo a cancellarti
ma tu non sparisci
mi sembra che ogni volta che giro l’angolo, tu stai lì
oltre le mie spalle, sei ovunque
giuro è difficile pensare, è difficile respirare quando sei nell’aria
ho provato a scappare, ma sei ovunque io vado
quando penso di essere solo
perché amarti non è giusto?
tu sei ovunque
mi sembra che ogni volta che giro l’angolo, tu stai lì
oltre le mie spalle, sei ovunque
giuro è difficile pensare, è difficile respirare quando sei nell’aria
ho provato a scappare, ma sei ovunque io vado
quando penso di essere solo
perché amarti non è giusto?
tu sei ovunque