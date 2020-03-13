Niall Horan: audio, testo e traduzione di New Angel

Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce oggi, 13 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction. Al suo interno troviamo anche il pezzo Black & White!



L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!

Ascolta l’audio di New Angel di Niall Horan

Testo

Too many hours in the night

Every second is about her

Every thought is wrapped around her

Too many feelings in the light

I just need a new distraction

And I like the way you’re dancing

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] I’ll give you what’s left of me‘Cause you feel so heavenlyI don’t know what’s best for meBut maybe it’s time [Chorus] I need a new angelA touch of someone else to save me from myselfI need a new angelA touch I’ve never felt, baby, can you tell thatEach time I close my eyes, she’s in there running wildI’m hoping you get her out of my mindI need a new angelI need a new angel [Verse 2] I think I saw you in my dreamsDidn’t know what I’ve been missing‘Til you walked in like a vision (Ooh)You give me something out of reachJust keep doing what you’re doing‘Cause you move me when you’re moving [Chorus] I need a new angelA touch of someone else to save me from myselfI need a new angel (I need a new one)A touch I’ve never felt, but baby, can’t you tell thatEach time I close my eyes, she’s in there running wildI’m hoping you get her out of my mindI need a new angelI need a new angel [Bridge] I’ll give you what’s left of me, left of me‘Cause you feel so heavenly, heavenlyI’ll give you what’s left of me‘Cause you feel so heavenlyI don’t know what’s best for meBut maybe it’s time [Chorus] I need a new angelA touch of someone else to save me from myselfI need a new angelA touch I’ve never felt, but baby, can’t you tell thatEach time I close my eyes, she’s in there running wildI’m hoping you get her out of my mindI need a new angel (I need a new angel)I need a new angelAngel

Troppe ore nella notte

Ogni secondo riguarda lei

Ogni pensiero è avvolto intorno a lei

Troppi sentimenti nella luce

Ho solo bisogno di una nuova distrazione

E mi piace il modo in cui stai ballando

Ti darò ciò che resta di me

Perché ti senti così paradisiaco

Non so cosa sia meglio per me

Ma forse è tempo

Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo

Un tocco di qualcun altro per salvarmi da me stesso

Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo

Un tocco che non ho mai provato, piccola, puoi dirlo

Ogni volta che chiudo gli occhi, lei è lì che corre selvaggia

Spero che la toglierai dalla mia testa

Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo

Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo

Penso di averti visto nei miei sogni

Non sapevo cosa mi mancava

Fino a quando sei entrato come una visione (Ooh)

Mi dai qualcosa fuori portata

Continua a fare quello che stai facendo

Perché mi commuovi quando ti muovi

Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo

Un tocco di qualcun altro per salvarmi da me stesso

Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo (ho bisogno di uno nuovo)

Un tocco che non ho mai provato, ma piccola, non puoi dirlo

Ogni volta che chiudo gli occhi, lei è lì che corre selvaggia

Spero che la toglierai dalla mia testa

Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo

Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo

Ti darò ciò che resta di me, lasciato di me

Perché ti senti così celeste, celeste

Ti darò ciò che resta di me

Perché ti senti così paradisiaco

Non so cosa sia meglio per me

Ma forse è tempo

Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo

Un tocco di qualcun altro per salvarmi da me stesso

Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo

Un tocco che non ho mai provato, ma piccola, non puoi dirlo

Ogni volta che chiudo gli occhi, lei è lì che corre selvaggia

Spero che la toglierai dalla mia testa

Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo (ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo)

Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo

Angelo