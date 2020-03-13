Niall Horan: audio, testo e traduzione di New Angel

Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce oggi, 13 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction. Al suo interno troviamo anche il pezzo Black & White!
L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!
Testo
Too many hours in the night
Every second is about her
Every thought is wrapped around her
Too many feelings in the light
I just need a new distraction
And I like the way you’re dancing
‘Cause you feel so heavenly
I don’t know what’s best for me
But maybe it’s time [Chorus] I need a new angel
A touch of someone else to save me from myself
I need a new angel
A touch I’ve never felt, baby, can you tell that
Each time I close my eyes, she’s in there running wild
I’m hoping you get her out of my mind
I need a new angel
I need a new angel [Verse 2] I think I saw you in my dreams
Didn’t know what I’ve been missing
‘Til you walked in like a vision (Ooh)
You give me something out of reach
Just keep doing what you’re doing
‘Cause you move me when you’re moving [Chorus] I need a new angel
A touch of someone else to save me from myself
I need a new angel (I need a new one)
A touch I’ve never felt, but baby, can’t you tell that
Each time I close my eyes, she’s in there running wild
I’m hoping you get her out of my mind
I need a new angel
I need a new angel [Bridge] I’ll give you what’s left of me, left of me
‘Cause you feel so heavenly, heavenly
I’ll give you what’s left of me
‘Cause you feel so heavenly
I don’t know what’s best for me
But maybe it’s time [Chorus] I need a new angel
A touch of someone else to save me from myself
I need a new angel
A touch I’ve never felt, but baby, can’t you tell that
Each time I close my eyes, she’s in there running wild
I’m hoping you get her out of my mind
I need a new angel (I need a new angel)
I need a new angel
Angel
Traduzione
Troppe ore nella notte
Ogni secondo riguarda lei
Ogni pensiero è avvolto intorno a lei
Troppi sentimenti nella luce
Ho solo bisogno di una nuova distrazione
E mi piace il modo in cui stai ballando
Ti darò ciò che resta di me
Perché ti senti così paradisiaco
Non so cosa sia meglio per me
Ma forse è tempo
Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo
Un tocco di qualcun altro per salvarmi da me stesso
Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo
Un tocco che non ho mai provato, piccola, puoi dirlo
Ogni volta che chiudo gli occhi, lei è lì che corre selvaggia
Spero che la toglierai dalla mia testa
Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo
Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo
Penso di averti visto nei miei sogni
Non sapevo cosa mi mancava
Fino a quando sei entrato come una visione (Ooh)
Mi dai qualcosa fuori portata
Continua a fare quello che stai facendo
Perché mi commuovi quando ti muovi
Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo
Un tocco di qualcun altro per salvarmi da me stesso
Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo (ho bisogno di uno nuovo)
Un tocco che non ho mai provato, ma piccola, non puoi dirlo
Ogni volta che chiudo gli occhi, lei è lì che corre selvaggia
Spero che la toglierai dalla mia testa
Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo
Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo
Ti darò ciò che resta di me, lasciato di me
Perché ti senti così celeste, celeste
Ti darò ciò che resta di me
Perché ti senti così paradisiaco
Non so cosa sia meglio per me
Ma forse è tempo
Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo
Un tocco di qualcun altro per salvarmi da me stesso
Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo
Un tocco che non ho mai provato, ma piccola, non puoi dirlo
Ogni volta che chiudo gli occhi, lei è lì che corre selvaggia
Spero che la toglierai dalla mia testa
Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo (ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo)
Ho bisogno di un nuovo angelo
Angelo