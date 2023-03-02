Marco Mengoni – Let it be: testo e traduzione della versione in studio

Marco Mengoni è da oggi su tutte le piattaforme digitali con Let It Be dei The Beatles, cover realizzata con The Kingdom Choir e con cui ha trionfato nella serata delle cover al 73° Festival di Sanremo.

Il brano esce a distanza di poche settimane dalla vittoria al Festival con il brano Due vite. Qui sotto potete ascoltare Let It Be, leggere il testo, la traduzione e il significato.

Puoi ascoltare qui la versione in studio

Testo Let it be cantata da Marco Mengoni

When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

And in my hour of darkness, she is standing right in front of me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be.

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be.

And when the brokenhearted people living in the world agree

There will be an answer, let it be

For though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they will see

There will be an answer, let it be.

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Yeah, there will be an answer, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be.

Let it be, let it be, let it be, yeah, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be.

And when the night is cloudy, there is still a light that shines on me

Shine on ‘til tomorrow, let it be

I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be.

Let it be, let it be, let it be, yeah, let it be

Oh, there will be an answer, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, yeah, let it be

Oh, there will be an answer, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, yeah, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

Traduzione

Quando mi trovo nei momenti difficili, Madre Maria viene da me

Pronunciando parole di saggezza, lascia che sia

E nella mia ora oscura, lei è proprio di fronte a me

Pronunciando parole di saggezza, lascia che sia

Lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia

Sussurra parole di saggezza, lascia che vada così

E quando le persone dal cuore spezzato che vivono nel mondo sono d’accordo

Ci sarà una risposta, lascia che sia

Perché sebbene possano essere separati, c’è ancora una possibilità che vedano

Ci sarà una risposta, lascia che sia.

Lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia

Sì, ci sarà una risposta, lascia che sia

Lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia

Sussurra parole di saggezza, lascia che vada così.

Lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia, sì, lascia che sia

Sussurra parole di saggezza, lascia che vada così.

E quando la notte è nuvolosa, c’è ancora una luce che brilla su di me

Brilla fino a domani, lascia che sia

Mi sveglio al suono della musica, Madre Maria viene da me

Pronunciando parole di saggezza, lascia che sia.

Lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia, sì, lascia che sia

Oh, ci sarà una risposta, lascia che sia

Lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia, sì, lascia che sia

Oh, ci sarà una risposta, lascia che sia

Lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia, sì, lascia che sia

Sussurra parole di saggezza, lascia che vada così

Il significato di Let it be, cantata da Marco Mengoni

Paul McCartney, compositore del brano, ha rivelato che l’ispirazione per la canzone gli venne da un sogno, nel quale aveva parlato con la madre Mary, morta di cancro nel 1956 quando lui aveva solo 14 anni.

Nel sogno, la madre consigliava a Paul, preoccupato per le tensioni nel gruppo, di lasciare correre, to let it be, che tutto si sarebbe aggiustato.