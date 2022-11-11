Louis Tomlinson – That’s the way love goes: audio, testo e traduzione

Da oggi è possibile ascoltare una nuova canzone di Louis Tomlinson, That’s the way love goes che fa parte del nuovo album Faith in the future.

Louis ha lavorato all’album, dal titolo che rispecchia la visione ottimistica dell’artista, con un obiettivo molto preciso: produrre una serie di canzoni capaci di creare a un live show grandioso.

Ascolta qui la nuova canzone

Testo That’s the way love goes

Here are some words I know that you don’t wanna hear

I think she’s moved on mate, it’s almost been a year

We haven’t seen you here, we’ve given you your space

Be quick to phone ‘cause now it’s time you let to say

That’s the way, that’s the way love goes

That’s the way, that’s the way love goes

Remember when you told me I should give it time?

Well, there’s the chance for you to take your own advice

We’re goin’ out to end up somewhere we’ll regret

‘Cause in this town it’s easy to forget

That’s the way, that’s the way love goes

I guess that’s the way, that’s the way love goes

When it cuts you when you bleed, that’s when you’re feelin’ it the most

That’s the way, that’s the way love goes

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Here are the words I know that you don’t wanna hear

I think she’s moved on mate, it’s almost been a year

No good to ask you, but we’ll make sure you’re okay

Who cares you’re still lost anyway?

That’s the way, that’s the way love goes

I guess that’s the way, that’s the way love goes

When it cuts you when you bleed, that’s when you’re feelin’ it the most

That’s the way, that’s the way love goes

That’s the way, that’s the way love goes

I guess that’s the way, that’s the way love goes

When it cuts you when you bleed, that’s when you’re feelin’ it the most

That’s the way, that’s the way love goes

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh

That’s the way, that’s the way love goes

Traduzione That’s the way love goes

Ecco alcune parole che so che non vuoi sentire

Penso che sia andata avanti amico, è passato quasi un anno

Non ti abbiamo visto qui, ti abbiamo dato il tuo spazio

Sii veloce a telefonare perché ora è il momento di dirlo

Così va, così va l’amore

Così va, così va l’amore

Ricordi quando mi hai detto che avrei dovuto dargli tempo?

Bene, c’è la possibilità per te di seguire i tuoi stessi consigli

Stiamo andando a finire in un posto di cui ci pentiremo

Perché in questa città è facile dimenticare

Così va, così va l’amore

Immagino che sia così, così va l’amore

Quando ti taglia quando sanguini, è allora che lo senti di più

Così va, così va l’amore

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ecco le parole che so che non vuoi sentire

Penso che sia andata avanti amico, è passato quasi un anno

Non va bene chiedertelo, ma ci assicureremo che tu stia bene

Chi se ne frega che sei ancora perso comunque?

Così va, così va l’amore

Immagino che sia così, così va l’amore

Quando ti taglia quando sanguini, è allora che lo senti di più

Così va, così va l’amore

Così va, così va l’amore

Immagino che sia così, così va l’amore

Quando ti taglia quando sanguini, è allora che lo senti di più

Così va, così va l’amore

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Così va, così va l’amore