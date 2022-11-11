Louis Tomlinson – That’s the way love goes: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 11 Novembre 2022 Da oggi è possibile ascoltare una nuova canzone di Louis Tomlinson, That’s the way love goes che fa parte del nuovo album Faith in the future. Louis ha lavorato all’album, dal titolo che rispecchia la visione ottimistica dell’artista, con un obiettivo molto preciso: produrre una serie di canzoni capaci di creare a un live show grandioso. Ascolta qui la nuova canzone Testo That’s the way love goes Here are some words I know that you don’t wanna hear I think she’s moved on mate, it’s almost been a year We haven’t seen you here, we’ve given you your space Be quick to phone ‘cause now it’s time you let to say That’s the way, that’s the way love goes That’s the way, that’s the way love goes Remember when you told me I should give it time? Well, there’s the chance for you to take your own advice We’re goin’ out to end up somewhere we’ll regret ‘Cause in this town it’s easy to forget That’s the way, that’s the way love goes I guess that’s the way, that’s the way love goes When it cuts you when you bleed, that’s when you’re feelin’ it the most That’s the way, that’s the way love goes Ooh-ooh-ooh Ooh-ooh-ooh Ooh-ooh-ooh Ooh-ooh-ooh Here are the words I know that you don’t wanna hear I think she’s moved on mate, it’s almost been a year No good to ask you, but we’ll make sure you’re okay Who cares you’re still lost anyway? That’s the way, that’s the way love goes I guess that’s the way, that’s the way love goes When it cuts you when you bleed, that’s when you’re feelin’ it the most That’s the way, that’s the way love goes That’s the way, that’s the way love goes I guess that’s the way, that’s the way love goes When it cuts you when you bleed, that’s when you’re feelin’ it the most That’s the way, that’s the way love goes Ooh-ooh-ooh Ooh-ooh-ooh Ooh-ooh-ooh That’s the way, that’s the way love goes Traduzione That’s the way love goes Ecco alcune parole che so che non vuoi sentire Penso che sia andata avanti amico, è passato quasi un anno Non ti abbiamo visto qui, ti abbiamo dato il tuo spazio Sii veloce a telefonare perché ora è il momento di dirlo Così va, così va l’amore Così va, così va l’amore Ricordi quando mi hai detto che avrei dovuto dargli tempo? Bene, c’è la possibilità per te di seguire i tuoi stessi consigli Stiamo andando a finire in un posto di cui ci pentiremo Perché in questa città è facile dimenticare Così va, così va l’amore Immagino che sia così, così va l’amore Quando ti taglia quando sanguini, è allora che lo senti di più Così va, così va l’amore Ooh-ooh-ooh Ooh-ooh-ooh Ooh-ooh-ooh Ooh-ooh-ooh Ecco le parole che so che non vuoi sentire Penso che sia andata avanti amico, è passato quasi un anno Non va bene chiedertelo, ma ci assicureremo che tu stia bene Chi se ne frega che sei ancora perso comunque? Così va, così va l’amore Immagino che sia così, così va l’amore Quando ti taglia quando sanguini, è allora che lo senti di più Così va, così va l’amore Così va, così va l’amore Immagino che sia così, così va l’amore Quando ti taglia quando sanguini, è allora che lo senti di più Così va, così va l’amore Ooh-ooh-ooh Ooh-ooh-ooh Ooh-ooh-ooh Così va, così va l’amore