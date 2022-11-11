Louis Tomlinson – She is beauty we are world class: audio, testo e traduzione

Da oggi è possibile ascoltare una nuova canzone di Louis Tomlinson, She is beauty we are world class che fa parte del nuovo album Faith in the future.

Louis ha lavorato all’album, dal titolo che rispecchia la visione ottimistica dell’artista, con un obiettivo molto preciso: produrre una serie di canzoni capaci di creare un live show grandioso.

Testo She is beauty we are world class

Conversations, currency

She’s become a language

Square eyes and sunglasses

Finding faces in the trees

Fabricated fairytales

Bring a new world to life

Sit down, sit down in the space

Anytime

She is beauty

And we are world class (Oh)

Forever

We’ll let the feeling last

Escape the inevitable

Fade into light

So-called the empathy

‘Cause I’m with you tonight

Are we one or are we two?

Are we me or are we you?

Haven’t been all this before

Do you see what I see?

She is beauty

And we are world class (Oh)

Forever

We’ll let the feeling last

She is beauty

And we are world class (Oh)

Forever

We’ll let the feeling last

Oh

Oh

Surrounded by lights

Surrounded by lights

Surrounded by lights

Surrounded by lights

Surrounded by lights

Surrounded by lights

Surrounded, surrounded

Surrounded, surrounded by

She is beauty

And we are world class (Oh)

Forever

We’ll let the feeling last

She is beauty

And we are world class (Oh)

Forever

We’ll let the feeling last

Are we one or are we two?

Are we me or are we you?

Haven’t been all this before

Do you see what I see?

Traduzione She is beauty we are world class

Conversazioni, valuta

È diventata una lingua

Occhi squadrati e occhiali da sole

Trovare facce tra gli alberi

Fiabe inventate

Dai vita a un nuovo mondo

Siediti, siediti nello spazio

In qualsiasi momento

Lei è bellezza

E siamo di classe mondiale (Oh)

Per sempre

Lasceremo che la sensazione duri

Fuggi dall’inevitabile

Dissolvenza alla luce

La cosiddetta empatia

Perché sono con te stasera

Siamo uno o siamo due?

Siamo io o siamo voi?

Non è stato tutto questo prima

Vedi quello che vedo io?

Lei è bellezza

E siamo di classe mondiale (Oh)

Per sempre

Lasceremo che la sensazione duri

Lei è bellezza

E siamo di classe mondiale (Oh)

Per sempre

Lasceremo che la sensazione duri

Oh

Oh

Circondato da luci

Circondato da luci

Circondato da luci

Circondato da luci

Circondato da luci

Circondato da luci

Circondato, circondato

Circondato, circondato da

Lei è bellezza

E siamo di classe mondiale (Oh)

Per sempre

Lasceremo che la sensazione duri

Lei è bellezza

E siamo di classe mondiale (Oh)

Per sempre

Lasceremo che la sensazione duri

Siamo uno o siamo due?

Siamo io o siamo voi?

Non è stato tutto questo prima

Vedi quello che vedo io?