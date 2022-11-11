GingerGeneration.it

Louis Tomlinson – She is beauty we are world class: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Da oggi è possibile ascoltare una nuova canzone di Louis Tomlinson, She is beauty we are world class che fa parte del nuovo album Faith in the future.

Louis ha lavorato all’album, dal titolo che rispecchia la visione ottimistica dell’artista, con un obiettivo molto preciso: produrre una serie di canzoni capaci di creare un live show grandioso.

Testo She is beauty we are world class

Conversations, currency
She’s become a language
Square eyes and sunglasses
Finding faces in the trees
Fabricated fairytales
Bring a new world to life
Sit down, sit down in the space
Anytime

She is beauty

And we are world class (Oh)
Forever
We’ll let the feeling last

Escape the inevitable
Fade into light
So-called the empathy
‘Cause I’m with you tonight
Are we one or are we two?
Are we me or are we you?
Haven’t been all this before
Do you see what I see?

She is beauty
And we are world class (Oh)
Forever
We’ll let the feeling last
She is beauty
And we are world class (Oh)
Forever

We’ll let the feeling last

Oh
Oh

Surrounded by lights
Surrounded by lights
Surrounded by lights
Surrounded by lights
Surrounded by lights
Surrounded by lights
Surrounded, surrounded
Surrounded, surrounded by

She is beauty
And we are world class (Oh)
Forever
We’ll let the feeling last
She is beauty
And we are world class (Oh)
Forever
We’ll let the feeling last

Are we one or are we two?
Are we me or are we you?
Haven’t been all this before
Do you see what I see?

Traduzione She is beauty we are world class

Conversazioni, valuta
È diventata una lingua
Occhi squadrati e occhiali da sole
Trovare facce tra gli alberi
Fiabe inventate
Dai vita a un nuovo mondo
Siediti, siediti nello spazio
In qualsiasi momento

Lei è bellezza

E siamo di classe mondiale (Oh)
Per sempre
Lasceremo che la sensazione duri

Fuggi dall’inevitabile
Dissolvenza alla luce
La cosiddetta empatia
Perché sono con te stasera
Siamo uno o siamo due?
Siamo io o siamo voi?
Non è stato tutto questo prima
Vedi quello che vedo io?

Lei è bellezza
E siamo di classe mondiale (Oh)
Per sempre
Lasceremo che la sensazione duri
Lei è bellezza
E siamo di classe mondiale (Oh)
Per sempre

Lasceremo che la sensazione duri

Oh
Oh

Circondato da luci
Circondato da luci
Circondato da luci
Circondato da luci
Circondato da luci
Circondato da luci
Circondato, circondato
Circondato, circondato da

Lei è bellezza
E siamo di classe mondiale (Oh)
Per sempre
Lasceremo che la sensazione duri
Lei è bellezza
E siamo di classe mondiale (Oh)
Per sempre
Lasceremo che la sensazione duri

Siamo uno o siamo due?
Siamo io o siamo voi?
Non è stato tutto questo prima
Vedi quello che vedo io?

