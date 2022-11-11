Louis Tomlinson – She is beauty we are world class: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 11 Novembre 2022 Da oggi è possibile ascoltare una nuova canzone di Louis Tomlinson, She is beauty we are world class che fa parte del nuovo album Faith in the future. Louis ha lavorato all’album, dal titolo che rispecchia la visione ottimistica dell’artista, con un obiettivo molto preciso: produrre una serie di canzoni capaci di creare un live show grandioso. Ascolta qui la nuova canzone Testo She is beauty we are world class Conversations, currency She’s become a language Square eyes and sunglasses Finding faces in the trees Fabricated fairytales Bring a new world to life Sit down, sit down in the space Anytime She is beauty And we are world class (Oh) Forever We’ll let the feeling last Escape the inevitable Fade into light So-called the empathy ‘Cause I’m with you tonight Are we one or are we two? Are we me or are we you? Haven’t been all this before Do you see what I see? She is beauty And we are world class (Oh) Forever We’ll let the feeling last She is beauty And we are world class (Oh) Forever We’ll let the feeling last Oh Oh Surrounded by lights Surrounded by lights Surrounded by lights Surrounded by lights Surrounded by lights Surrounded by lights Surrounded, surrounded Surrounded, surrounded by She is beauty And we are world class (Oh) Forever We’ll let the feeling last She is beauty And we are world class (Oh) Forever We’ll let the feeling last Are we one or are we two? Are we me or are we you? Haven’t been all this before Do you see what I see? Traduzione She is beauty we are world class Conversazioni, valuta È diventata una lingua Occhi squadrati e occhiali da sole Trovare facce tra gli alberi Fiabe inventate Dai vita a un nuovo mondo Siediti, siediti nello spazio In qualsiasi momento Lei è bellezza E siamo di classe mondiale (Oh) Per sempre Lasceremo che la sensazione duri Fuggi dall’inevitabile Dissolvenza alla luce La cosiddetta empatia Perché sono con te stasera Siamo uno o siamo due? Siamo io o siamo voi? Non è stato tutto questo prima Vedi quello che vedo io? Lei è bellezza E siamo di classe mondiale (Oh) Per sempre Lasceremo che la sensazione duri Lei è bellezza E siamo di classe mondiale (Oh) Per sempre Lasceremo che la sensazione duri Oh Oh Circondato da luci Circondato da luci Circondato da luci Circondato da luci Circondato da luci Circondato da luci Circondato, circondato Circondato, circondato da Lei è bellezza E siamo di classe mondiale (Oh) Per sempre Lasceremo che la sensazione duri Lei è bellezza E siamo di classe mondiale (Oh) Per sempre Lasceremo che la sensazione duri Siamo uno o siamo due? Siamo io o siamo voi? Non è stato tutto questo prima Vedi quello che vedo io?