Louis Tomlinson – All this time: audio, testo e traduzione

Da oggi è possibile ascoltare una nuova canzone di Louis Tomlinson, All this time che fa parte del nuovo album Faith in the future.

Louis ha lavorato all’album, dal titolo che rispecchia la visione ottimistica dell’artista, con un obiettivo molto preciso: produrre una serie di canzoni capaci di creare un live show grandioso.

Testo All this time

One, two
One, two, three

It’s late now
I’m tryna find the words to say
For ages
Just have patience
It’s not how you spend the time
As if you waste it

And I keep on buildin’ mountains
Hopin’ that they’ll turn to gold
But the truth is, I still doubt the work
I do to get me home

When it gets cold
Know sometimes and times I lose my home

Our eyes meet
And I can tell that you’re the same as me
It’s the way we
It’s the way we see ourselves through walls of trees

And you keep on buildin’ mountains
Hopin’ that they’ll turn to gold
But the truth is, you still doubt the work
You do to get me home

When it gets cold
Know sometimes and times I lose my home

The friends we make, the love me take
It’s worth, it’s worth, it’s worth the pain
The friends we make, the love it takes
It’s worth, it’s worth, it’s worth it all this time
All this time
All this time
It’s worth it all this time

Oh-oh

Traduzione All this time

Uno due
Uno due tre

È tardi adesso
Sto cercando di trovare le parole da dire
Per anni
Basta avere pazienza
Non è così che passi il tempo
Come se lo sprecassi

E continuo a costruire montagne
Sperando che diventino oro
Ma la verità è che dubito ancora del lavoro
Lo faccio per portarmi a casa

Quando fa freddo
Sapere a volte e volte perdo la mia casa

I nostri occhi si incontrano
E posso dire che sei uguale a me
È il modo in cui noi
È il modo in cui ci vediamo attraverso i muri degli alberi

E continui a costruire montagne
Sperando che diventino oro
Ma la verità è che dubiti ancora del lavoro
Lo fai per portarmi a casa

Quando fa freddo
Sapere a volte e volte perdo la mia casa

Gli amici che facciamo, l’amore che mi prendo
Vale la pena, vale la pena, vale la pena
Gli amici che facciamo, l’amore che ci vuole
Vale, vale, ne vale la pena per tutto questo tempo
Tutto questo tempo
Tutto questo tempo
Ne vale la pena tutto questo tempo

Oh, oh

