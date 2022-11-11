Louis Tomlinson – All this time: audio, testo e traduzione

Da oggi è possibile ascoltare una nuova canzone di Louis Tomlinson, All this time che fa parte del nuovo album Faith in the future.

Louis ha lavorato all’album, dal titolo che rispecchia la visione ottimistica dell’artista, con un obiettivo molto preciso: produrre una serie di canzoni capaci di creare un live show grandioso.

Ascolta qui la nuova canzone

Testo All this time

One, two

One, two, three

It’s late now

I’m tryna find the words to say

For ages

Just have patience

It’s not how you spend the time

As if you waste it

And I keep on buildin’ mountains

Hopin’ that they’ll turn to gold

But the truth is, I still doubt the work

I do to get me home

When it gets cold

Know sometimes and times I lose my home

Our eyes meet

And I can tell that you’re the same as me

It’s the way we

It’s the way we see ourselves through walls of trees

And you keep on buildin’ mountains

Hopin’ that they’ll turn to gold

But the truth is, you still doubt the work

You do to get me home

When it gets cold

Know sometimes and times I lose my home

The friends we make, the love me take

It’s worth, it’s worth, it’s worth the pain

The friends we make, the love it takes

It’s worth, it’s worth, it’s worth it all this time

All this time

All this time

It’s worth it all this time

Oh-oh

Traduzione All this time

Uno due

Uno due tre

È tardi adesso

Sto cercando di trovare le parole da dire

Per anni

Basta avere pazienza

Non è così che passi il tempo

Come se lo sprecassi

E continuo a costruire montagne

Sperando che diventino oro

Ma la verità è che dubito ancora del lavoro

Lo faccio per portarmi a casa

Quando fa freddo

Sapere a volte e volte perdo la mia casa

I nostri occhi si incontrano

E posso dire che sei uguale a me

È il modo in cui noi

È il modo in cui ci vediamo attraverso i muri degli alberi

E continui a costruire montagne

Sperando che diventino oro

Ma la verità è che dubiti ancora del lavoro

Lo fai per portarmi a casa

Quando fa freddo

Sapere a volte e volte perdo la mia casa

Gli amici che facciamo, l’amore che mi prendo

Vale la pena, vale la pena, vale la pena

Gli amici che facciamo, l’amore che ci vuole

Vale, vale, ne vale la pena per tutto questo tempo

Tutto questo tempo

Tutto questo tempo

Ne vale la pena tutto questo tempo

Oh, oh