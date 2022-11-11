Louis Tomlinson – All this time: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 11 Novembre 2022 Da oggi è possibile ascoltare una nuova canzone di Louis Tomlinson, All this time che fa parte del nuovo album Faith in the future. Louis ha lavorato all’album, dal titolo che rispecchia la visione ottimistica dell’artista, con un obiettivo molto preciso: produrre una serie di canzoni capaci di creare un live show grandioso. Ascolta qui la nuova canzone Testo All this time One, two One, two, three It’s late now I’m tryna find the words to say For ages Just have patience It’s not how you spend the time As if you waste it And I keep on buildin’ mountains Hopin’ that they’ll turn to gold But the truth is, I still doubt the work I do to get me home When it gets cold Know sometimes and times I lose my home Our eyes meet And I can tell that you’re the same as me It’s the way we It’s the way we see ourselves through walls of trees And you keep on buildin’ mountains Hopin’ that they’ll turn to gold But the truth is, you still doubt the work You do to get me home When it gets cold Know sometimes and times I lose my home The friends we make, the love me take It’s worth, it’s worth, it’s worth the pain The friends we make, the love it takes It’s worth, it’s worth, it’s worth it all this time All this time All this time It’s worth it all this time Oh-oh Traduzione All this time Uno due Uno due tre È tardi adesso Sto cercando di trovare le parole da dire Per anni Basta avere pazienza Non è così che passi il tempo Come se lo sprecassi E continuo a costruire montagne Sperando che diventino oro Ma la verità è che dubito ancora del lavoro Lo faccio per portarmi a casa Quando fa freddo Sapere a volte e volte perdo la mia casa I nostri occhi si incontrano E posso dire che sei uguale a me È il modo in cui noi È il modo in cui ci vediamo attraverso i muri degli alberi E continui a costruire montagne Sperando che diventino oro Ma la verità è che dubiti ancora del lavoro Lo fai per portarmi a casa Quando fa freddo Sapere a volte e volte perdo la mia casa Gli amici che facciamo, l’amore che mi prendo Vale la pena, vale la pena, vale la pena Gli amici che facciamo, l’amore che ci vuole Vale, vale, ne vale la pena per tutto questo tempo Tutto questo tempo Tutto questo tempo Ne vale la pena tutto questo tempo Oh, oh