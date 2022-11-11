GingerGeneration.it

Louis Tomlinson – Saturdays: audio, testo e traduzione


Da oggi è possibile ascoltare una nuova canzone di Louis Tomlinson, Saturdays che fa parte del nuovo album Faith in the future.

Louis ha lavorato all’album, dal titolo che rispecchia la visione ottimistica dell’artista, con un obiettivo molto preciso: produrre una serie di canzoni capaci di creare un live show grandioso.

Testo Saturdays

I’m not supposed to be
Feeling dirty cheap on Silver Street
At quarter to three
Hidden across my face
In the crowd I’m counting up the days
In a haze
I’m gazing at the floor
Somebody’s got your trainers on
The ones you wore
When you walked out the door

I’ve been wondering what you’re up to
Not for the first time
Not for the last time
And I’ve been thinking ‘bout the things we used to do
Not for the first time
Not for the last time

We always used to say
“Saturdays take the pain away”
But nobody stays the same
No matter how much you want it
Some things change

Some things change

Through my cigarette
A shadow of you sticks me to the carpet
Try to ignore it
Something about the way

The light catches the mirror in my brain
It gives me shade
I’m staring at the door
Somebody’s got your trainers on
The ones you wore
Bur you’re not here anymore

I’ve been wondering what you’re up to
Not for the first time
Not for the last time
And I’ve been thinking ‘bout the things we used to do
Not for the first time
Not for the last time

We always used to say
“Saturdays take the pain away”
But nobody stays the same
No matter how much you want it
Some things change

Some things change
Some things change
Some things change

My heart might be broken
But I won’t be broken down
My heart might be broken
But I won’t be broken down

We always used to say
“Saturdays take the pain away”
But nobody stays the same
No matter how much you want it
We always used to say
“Saturdays take the pain away”
But nobody stays the same
No matter how much you want it
Some things change

Traduzione Saturdays

Non dovrei esserlo
Sentendosi sporco a buon mercato in Silver Street
Alle tre meno un quarto
Nascosto attraverso la mia faccia
Tra la folla conto i giorni
In una foschia
Sto fissando il pavimento
Qualcuno ha le tue scarpe da ginnastica
Quelli che hai indossato
Quando sei uscito dalla porta

Mi stavo chiedendo cosa stai combinando
Non per la prima volta
Non per l’ultima volta
E ho pensato alle cose che facevamo
Non per la prima volta
Non per l’ultima volta

Si diceva sempre
“Il sabato toglie il dolore”
Ma nessuno rimane lo stesso
Non importa quanto lo desideri
Alcune cose cambiano

Alcune cose cambiano

Attraverso la mia sigaretta
Un’ombra di te mi appiccica al tappeto
Cerca di ignorarlo
Qualcosa sul modo

La luce cattura lo specchio nel mio cervello
Mi dà ombra
Sto fissando la porta
Qualcuno ha le tue scarpe da ginnastica
Quelli che hai indossato
Ma tu non sei più qui

Mi stavo chiedendo cosa stai combinando
Non per la prima volta
Non per l’ultima volta
E ho pensato alle cose che facevamo
Non per la prima volta
Non per l’ultima volta

Si diceva sempre
“Il sabato toglie il dolore”
Ma nessuno rimane lo stesso
Non importa quanto lo desideri
Alcune cose cambiano

Alcune cose cambiano
Alcune cose cambiano
Alcune cose cambiano

Il mio cuore potrebbe essere spezzato
Ma non sarò abbattuto
Il mio cuore potrebbe essere spezzato
Ma non sarò abbattuto

Si diceva sempre
“Il sabato toglie il dolore”
Ma nessuno rimane lo stesso
Non importa quanto lo desideri
Si diceva sempre
“Il sabato toglie il dolore”
Ma nessuno rimane lo stesso
Non importa quanto lo desideri
Alcune cose cambiano

Cosa ne pensate di Saturdays di Louis Tomlinson?

