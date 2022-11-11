Louis Tomlinson – Saturdays: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 11 Novembre 2022 Da oggi è possibile ascoltare una nuova canzone di Louis Tomlinson, Saturdays che fa parte del nuovo album Faith in the future. Louis ha lavorato all’album, dal titolo che rispecchia la visione ottimistica dell’artista, con un obiettivo molto preciso: produrre una serie di canzoni capaci di creare un live show grandioso. Ascolta qui la nuova canzone Testo Saturdays I’m not supposed to be Feeling dirty cheap on Silver Street At quarter to three Hidden across my face In the crowd I’m counting up the days In a haze I’m gazing at the floor Somebody’s got your trainers on The ones you wore When you walked out the door I’ve been wondering what you’re up to Not for the first time Not for the last time And I’ve been thinking ‘bout the things we used to do Not for the first time Not for the last time We always used to say “Saturdays take the pain away” But nobody stays the same No matter how much you want it Some things change Some things change Through my cigarette A shadow of you sticks me to the carpet Try to ignore it Something about the way The light catches the mirror in my brain It gives me shade I’m staring at the door Somebody’s got your trainers on The ones you wore Bur you’re not here anymore I’ve been wondering what you’re up to Not for the first time Not for the last time And I’ve been thinking ‘bout the things we used to do Not for the first time Not for the last time We always used to say “Saturdays take the pain away” But nobody stays the same No matter how much you want it Some things change Some things change Some things change Some things change My heart might be broken But I won’t be broken down My heart might be broken But I won’t be broken down We always used to say “Saturdays take the pain away” But nobody stays the same No matter how much you want it We always used to say “Saturdays take the pain away” But nobody stays the same No matter how much you want it Some things change Traduzione Saturdays Non dovrei esserlo Sentendosi sporco a buon mercato in Silver Street Alle tre meno un quarto Nascosto attraverso la mia faccia Tra la folla conto i giorni In una foschia Sto fissando il pavimento Qualcuno ha le tue scarpe da ginnastica Quelli che hai indossato Quando sei uscito dalla porta Mi stavo chiedendo cosa stai combinando Non per la prima volta Non per l’ultima volta E ho pensato alle cose che facevamo Non per la prima volta Non per l’ultima volta Si diceva sempre “Il sabato toglie il dolore” Ma nessuno rimane lo stesso Non importa quanto lo desideri Alcune cose cambiano Alcune cose cambiano Attraverso la mia sigaretta Un’ombra di te mi appiccica al tappeto Cerca di ignorarlo Qualcosa sul modo La luce cattura lo specchio nel mio cervello Mi dà ombra Sto fissando la porta Qualcuno ha le tue scarpe da ginnastica Quelli che hai indossato Ma tu non sei più qui Mi stavo chiedendo cosa stai combinando Non per la prima volta Non per l’ultima volta E ho pensato alle cose che facevamo Non per la prima volta Non per l’ultima volta Si diceva sempre “Il sabato toglie il dolore” Ma nessuno rimane lo stesso Non importa quanto lo desideri Alcune cose cambiano Alcune cose cambiano Alcune cose cambiano Alcune cose cambiano Il mio cuore potrebbe essere spezzato Ma non sarò abbattuto Il mio cuore potrebbe essere spezzato Ma non sarò abbattuto Si diceva sempre “Il sabato toglie il dolore” Ma nessuno rimane lo stesso Non importa quanto lo desideri Si diceva sempre “Il sabato toglie il dolore” Ma nessuno rimane lo stesso Non importa quanto lo desideri Alcune cose cambiano Cosa ne pensate di Saturdays di Louis Tomlinson?