Louis Tomlinson – Saturdays: audio, testo e traduzione

Da oggi è possibile ascoltare una nuova canzone di Louis Tomlinson, Saturdays che fa parte del nuovo album Faith in the future.

Louis ha lavorato all’album, dal titolo che rispecchia la visione ottimistica dell’artista, con un obiettivo molto preciso: produrre una serie di canzoni capaci di creare un live show grandioso.

Testo Saturdays

I’m not supposed to be

Feeling dirty cheap on Silver Street

At quarter to three

Hidden across my face

In the crowd I’m counting up the days

In a haze

I’m gazing at the floor

Somebody’s got your trainers on

The ones you wore

When you walked out the door

I’ve been wondering what you’re up to

Not for the first time

Not for the last time

And I’ve been thinking ‘bout the things we used to do

Not for the first time

Not for the last time

We always used to say

“Saturdays take the pain away”

But nobody stays the same

No matter how much you want it

Some things change

Some things change

Through my cigarette

A shadow of you sticks me to the carpet

Try to ignore it

Something about the way

The light catches the mirror in my brain

It gives me shade

I’m staring at the door

Somebody’s got your trainers on

The ones you wore

Bur you’re not here anymore

I’ve been wondering what you’re up to

Not for the first time

Not for the last time

And I’ve been thinking ‘bout the things we used to do

Not for the first time

Not for the last time

We always used to say

“Saturdays take the pain away”

But nobody stays the same

No matter how much you want it

Some things change

Some things change

Some things change

Some things change

My heart might be broken

But I won’t be broken down

My heart might be broken

But I won’t be broken down

We always used to say

“Saturdays take the pain away”

But nobody stays the same

No matter how much you want it

We always used to say

“Saturdays take the pain away”

But nobody stays the same

No matter how much you want it

Some things change

Traduzione Saturdays

Non dovrei esserlo

Sentendosi sporco a buon mercato in Silver Street

Alle tre meno un quarto

Nascosto attraverso la mia faccia

Tra la folla conto i giorni

In una foschia

Sto fissando il pavimento

Qualcuno ha le tue scarpe da ginnastica

Quelli che hai indossato

Quando sei uscito dalla porta

Mi stavo chiedendo cosa stai combinando

Non per la prima volta

Non per l’ultima volta

E ho pensato alle cose che facevamo

Non per la prima volta

Non per l’ultima volta

Si diceva sempre

“Il sabato toglie il dolore”

Ma nessuno rimane lo stesso

Non importa quanto lo desideri

Alcune cose cambiano

Alcune cose cambiano

Attraverso la mia sigaretta

Un’ombra di te mi appiccica al tappeto

Cerca di ignorarlo

Qualcosa sul modo

La luce cattura lo specchio nel mio cervello

Mi dà ombra

Sto fissando la porta

Qualcuno ha le tue scarpe da ginnastica

Quelli che hai indossato

Ma tu non sei più qui

Mi stavo chiedendo cosa stai combinando

Non per la prima volta

Non per l’ultima volta

E ho pensato alle cose che facevamo

Non per la prima volta

Non per l’ultima volta

Si diceva sempre

“Il sabato toglie il dolore”

Ma nessuno rimane lo stesso

Non importa quanto lo desideri

Alcune cose cambiano

Alcune cose cambiano

Alcune cose cambiano

Alcune cose cambiano

Il mio cuore potrebbe essere spezzato

Ma non sarò abbattuto

Il mio cuore potrebbe essere spezzato

Ma non sarò abbattuto

Si diceva sempre

“Il sabato toglie il dolore”

Ma nessuno rimane lo stesso

Non importa quanto lo desideri

Si diceva sempre

“Il sabato toglie il dolore”

Ma nessuno rimane lo stesso

Non importa quanto lo desideri

Alcune cose cambiano

Cosa ne pensate di Saturdays di Louis Tomlinson?