Louis Tomlinson – Angels fly: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 11 Novembre 2022 Da oggi è possibile ascoltare una nuova canzone di Louis Tomlinson, Angels fly che fa parte del nuovo album Faith in the future. Louis ha lavorato all’album, dal titolo che rispecchia la visione ottimistica dell’artista, con un obiettivo molto preciso: produrre una serie di canzoni capaci di creare un live show grandioso. Ascolta qui la nuova canzone Testo Angels fly Nothing really matters Nothing really hurts We can’t talk about it It’ll only make it worse There’s a time for saying who did what Where it went wrong I wanna hear all that, but right now All I need you to know is You’ll be okay, we can talk tomorrow I’m on my way with some time to borrow If every star is an eye in the sky You see, angels fly (Angels fly) I’ll knock on your door, it’ll save me from calling One single word, it could wait till the morning If every star is an eye in the sky You see, angels fly Knock and then go rising Just to make you feel small Put the pain in my heart till now You don’t need anymore There’s a timе for saying who did what Where it went wrong I wanna hеar all that, but right now You know it’s not where we’re going There were problems in this empty bottle At the bottom, but we drained all that So right now, all I need you to know is You’ll be okay, we can talk tomorrow I’m on my way with some time to borrow If every star is an eye in the sky You see, angels fly (Angels fly) I’ll knock on your door, it’ll save me from calling One single word, it could wait till the morning If every star is an eye in the sky You see, angels fly Angels fly, -y Angels fly You see, angels fly (Angels fly) Angels fly, -y Angels fly You see, angels fly Traduzione Angels fl Niente conta davvero Niente fa davvero male Non possiamo parlarne Non farà che peggiorare le cose C’è un tempo per dire chi ha fatto cosa Dove è andato storto Voglio sentire tutto questo, ma in questo momento Tutto quello che ho bisogno che tu sappia è Andrà tutto bene, ne parliamo domani Sto arrivando con un po’ di tempo per prendere in prestito Se ogni stella è un occhio nel cielo Vedi, gli angeli volano (gli angeli volano) Busserò alla tua porta, mi eviterà di chiamare Una sola parola, potrebbe aspettare fino al mattino Se ogni stella è un occhio nel cielo Vedi, gli angeli volano Bussare e poi salire Solo per farti sentire piccolo Metti il dolore nel mio cuore fino ad ora Non hai più bisogno C’è un tempo per dire chi ha fatto cosa Dove è andato storto Voglio sentire tutto questo, ma in questo momento Sai che non è dove stiamo andando Ci sono stati problemi in questa bottiglia vuota In fondo, ma abbiamo prosciugato tutto Quindi in questo momento, tutto ciò che ho bisogno che tu sappia è Andrà tutto bene, ne parliamo domani Sto arrivando con un po’ di tempo per prendere in prestito Se ogni stella è un occhio nel cielo Vedi, gli angeli volano (gli angeli volano) Busserò alla tua porta, mi eviterà di chiamare Una sola parola, potrebbe aspettare fino al mattino Se ogni stella è un occhio nel cielo Vedi, gli angeli volano Gli angeli volano, -y Gli angeli volano Vedi, gli angeli volano (gli angeli volano) Gli angeli volano, -y Gli angeli volano Vedi, gli angeli volano