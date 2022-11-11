Louis Tomlinson – Angels fly: audio, testo e traduzione

Da oggi è possibile ascoltare una nuova canzone di Louis Tomlinson, Angels fly che fa parte del nuovo album Faith in the future.

Louis ha lavorato all’album, dal titolo che rispecchia la visione ottimistica dell’artista, con un obiettivo molto preciso: produrre una serie di canzoni capaci di creare un live show grandioso.

Ascolta qui la nuova canzone

Testo Angels fly

Nothing really matters

Nothing really hurts

We can’t talk about it

It’ll only make it worse

There’s a time for saying who did what

Where it went wrong

I wanna hear all that, but right now

All I need you to know is

You’ll be okay, we can talk tomorrow

I’m on my way with some time to borrow

If every star is an eye in the sky

You see, angels fly (Angels fly)

I’ll knock on your door, it’ll save me from calling

One single word, it could wait till the morning

If every star is an eye in the sky

You see, angels fly

Knock and then go rising

Just to make you feel small

Put the pain in my heart till now

You don’t need anymore

There’s a timе for saying who did what

Where it went wrong

I wanna hеar all that, but right now

You know it’s not where we’re going

There were problems in this empty bottle

At the bottom, but we drained all that

So right now, all I need you to know is

You’ll be okay, we can talk tomorrow

I’m on my way with some time to borrow

If every star is an eye in the sky

You see, angels fly (Angels fly)

I’ll knock on your door, it’ll save me from calling

One single word, it could wait till the morning

If every star is an eye in the sky

You see, angels fly

Angels fly, -y

Angels fly

You see, angels fly (Angels fly)

Angels fly, -y

Angels fly

You see, angels fly

Traduzione Angels fl

Niente conta davvero

Niente fa davvero male

Non possiamo parlarne

Non farà che peggiorare le cose

C’è un tempo per dire chi ha fatto cosa

Dove è andato storto

Voglio sentire tutto questo, ma in questo momento

Tutto quello che ho bisogno che tu sappia è

Andrà tutto bene, ne parliamo domani

Sto arrivando con un po’ di tempo per prendere in prestito

Se ogni stella è un occhio nel cielo

Vedi, gli angeli volano (gli angeli volano)

Busserò alla tua porta, mi eviterà di chiamare

Una sola parola, potrebbe aspettare fino al mattino

Se ogni stella è un occhio nel cielo

Vedi, gli angeli volano

Bussare e poi salire

Solo per farti sentire piccolo

Metti il ​​dolore nel mio cuore fino ad ora

Non hai più bisogno

C’è un tempo per dire chi ha fatto cosa

Dove è andato storto

Voglio sentire tutto questo, ma in questo momento

Sai che non è dove stiamo andando

Ci sono stati problemi in questa bottiglia vuota

In fondo, ma abbiamo prosciugato tutto

Quindi in questo momento, tutto ciò che ho bisogno che tu sappia è

Andrà tutto bene, ne parliamo domani

Sto arrivando con un po’ di tempo per prendere in prestito

Se ogni stella è un occhio nel cielo

Vedi, gli angeli volano (gli angeli volano)

Busserò alla tua porta, mi eviterà di chiamare

Una sola parola, potrebbe aspettare fino al mattino

Se ogni stella è un occhio nel cielo

Vedi, gli angeli volano

Gli angeli volano, -y

Gli angeli volano

Vedi, gli angeli volano (gli angeli volano)

Gli angeli volano, -y

Gli angeli volano

Vedi, gli angeli volano