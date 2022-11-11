GingerGeneration.it

Louis Tomlinson – Angels fly: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
faith in the future louis tomlinson

Da oggi è possibile ascoltare una nuova canzone di Louis Tomlinson, Angels fly che fa parte del nuovo album Faith in the future.

Louis ha lavorato all’album, dal titolo che rispecchia la visione ottimistica dell’artista, con un obiettivo molto preciso: produrre una serie di canzoni capaci di creare un live show grandioso.

Testo Angels fly

Nothing really matters
Nothing really hurts
We can’t talk about it
It’ll only make it worse

There’s a time for saying who did what
Where it went wrong
I wanna hear all that, but right now
All I need you to know is

You’ll be okay, we can talk tomorrow
I’m on my way with some time to borrow
If every star is an eye in the sky
You see, angels fly (Angels fly)
I’ll knock on your door, it’ll save me from calling
One single word, it could wait till the morning
If every star is an eye in the sky
You see, angels fly

Knock and then go rising
Just to make you feel small
Put the pain in my heart till now
You don’t need anymore

There’s a timе for saying who did what
Where it went wrong
I wanna hеar all that, but right now
You know it’s not where we’re going
There were problems in this empty bottle
At the bottom, but we drained all that

So right now, all I need you to know is

You’ll be okay, we can talk tomorrow
I’m on my way with some time to borrow
If every star is an eye in the sky
You see, angels fly (Angels fly)
I’ll knock on your door, it’ll save me from calling
One single word, it could wait till the morning
If every star is an eye in the sky
You see, angels fly

Angels fly, -y
Angels fly
You see, angels fly (Angels fly)
Angels fly, -y
Angels fly
You see, angels fly

Traduzione Angels fl

Niente conta davvero
Niente fa davvero male
Non possiamo parlarne
Non farà che peggiorare le cose

C’è un tempo per dire chi ha fatto cosa
Dove è andato storto
Voglio sentire tutto questo, ma in questo momento
Tutto quello che ho bisogno che tu sappia è

Andrà tutto bene, ne parliamo domani
Sto arrivando con un po’ di tempo per prendere in prestito
Se ogni stella è un occhio nel cielo
Vedi, gli angeli volano (gli angeli volano)
Busserò alla tua porta, mi eviterà di chiamare
Una sola parola, potrebbe aspettare fino al mattino
Se ogni stella è un occhio nel cielo
Vedi, gli angeli volano

Bussare e poi salire
Solo per farti sentire piccolo
Metti il ​​dolore nel mio cuore fino ad ora
Non hai più bisogno

C’è un tempo per dire chi ha fatto cosa
Dove è andato storto
Voglio sentire tutto questo, ma in questo momento
Sai che non è dove stiamo andando
Ci sono stati problemi in questa bottiglia vuota
In fondo, ma abbiamo prosciugato tutto

Quindi in questo momento, tutto ciò che ho bisogno che tu sappia è

Andrà tutto bene, ne parliamo domani
Sto arrivando con un po’ di tempo per prendere in prestito
Se ogni stella è un occhio nel cielo
Vedi, gli angeli volano (gli angeli volano)
Busserò alla tua porta, mi eviterà di chiamare
Una sola parola, potrebbe aspettare fino al mattino
Se ogni stella è un occhio nel cielo
Vedi, gli angeli volano

Gli angeli volano, -y
Gli angeli volano
Vedi, gli angeli volano (gli angeli volano)
Gli angeli volano, -y
Gli angeli volano
Vedi, gli angeli volano

