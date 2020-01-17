La Map of the soul: 7 Era dei BTS è ufficialmente iniziata! La k-pop band più seguita e celebre al mondo ha pubblicato quest’oggi, 17 gennaio, il primo singolo dal nuovo album! Esce infatti proprio quest’oggi su tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store il primo singolo Black Swan!
Ecco la copertina ufficiale di Map of the soul: 7 dei BTS!
Il brano, vi informiamo, è accompagnato da un video a dir poco splendido con protagonisti i ballerini della MN Dance Company.
Ovviamente l’uscita del singolo ha messo in agitazione la BTS di mezzo mondo, che ha immediatamente fatto schizzare l’hashtag Black Swan in vetta ai trending topic mondiali.
Qui sotto trovate il testo e la traduzione di Black Swan dei BTS!
D0 your thang
Do your thang with me now
D0 your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
Ayy
Simjangi ttwiji anneundae
Deoneun eumageul deureul ttae
Tryna pull up
Sigani meomchun deuthae
Oh that would be my first death
I been always afraid of
Ige nareul deo mot ullindamyeon
Nae gaseumeul deo tteollige mot handamyeon
Eojjeom ireoke han beon jukgetji ama
But what if that moment’s right now
Right now
Gwitgaen neurin simjang soriman bump bump bump
Beoseonallaedo geu ipsogeuro jump jump jump
Eotteon noraedo wadachi mothae
Sori eomneun soril jilleo
Modeun bichi chimmukaneun bada yeah yeah yeah
Gil ileun nae balmogeul tto jaba yeah yeah yeah
Eotteon sorido deulliji ana yeah yeah yeah
Killin’ me now
Killin’ me now
Do you hear me yeah
Hollin deut cheoncheonhi garaanja nah nah nah
Momburimchyeobwado sabangi badak nah nah
Modeun sungandeuri yeongwoni dwae yeah yeah yeah
Film it now
F1lm it now
Do you hear me yeah
D0 your thang
Do your thang with me now
D0 your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
Deeper
Yeah I think I’m goin’ deeper
Jakku chojeomeul ileo
Ijen noajwo sileo
Charari nae ballo galge
Naega ttwieodeureogalge
Gajang gipeun goseseo
Naneun nal bwasseo
Cheoncheonhi nan nuneul tteo
Yeogin naui jageopsil nae seutyudio
Geosen pado
Kkamkkamhage nareul seuchyeodo
Jeoldae kkeullyeogaji aneul geoya dasi tto
Inside
I saw myself, myself
Gwitgaen ppareun simjang soriman bump bump bump
Du nuneul tteugo naui supeuro jump jump jump
Geu mueotdo nal samkil su eopseo
Himkkeot naneun sori jilleo
Modeun bichi chimmukaneun bada yeah yeah yeah
Gil ileun nae balmogeul tto jaba yeah yeah yeah
Eotteon sorido deulliji ana yeah yeah yeah
Killin’ me now
Killin’ me now
Do you hear me yeah
black swan
Hollin deut cheoncheonhi garaanja nah nah nah
Momburimchyeobwado sabangi badak nah nah
Modeun sungandeuri yeongwoni dwae yeah yeah yeah
Film it now
Film it now
Do you hear me yeah
D0 your thang
Do your thang with me now
D0 your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
D0 your thang
Do your thang with me now
D0 your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
black swan
Traduzione
fa1 quello che devi fare
fai la tua cosa per me adesso
fai la tua cosa
fai la tua cosa per me adesso
cos’è la mia cosa
cos’è la mia cosa dimmelo adesso
dimmelo adesso
yeah yeah yeah yeah
black swan
ayy
il cuore non corre più
quando sente la musica suonare
cerco di tirarmi su
sembra che il tempo si sia fermato
oh questo sarebbe la mia prima morte
di cui ho sempre avuto paura
se questo non può più risuonare
non può più far vibrare il mio cuore
poi così questo potrebbe essere la mia prima morte
ma e se il momento giusto fosse ora?
proprio ora
il battito del cuore pulsa lentamente nelle mie orecchie bump bump bump
provo a fuggire ma torno dentro alle fauci salto salto salto
nessuna canzone ha più alcun effetto su di me
piangendo in modo silenzioso
l’oceano con tutte le luci silenziate e spente yeah yeah yeah
i miei piedi che vagano stretti in un solco yeah yeah yeah
ogni suono e rumore è stato tagliato
adesso mi uccide
mi senti yeah
affondando lentamente come se fossi in trance na na na
faccio fatica ma è tutto il fondo dell’oceano na na
ogni momento diventa l’eternità
filmalo adesso
riesci a sentirmi yeah
black swan
fai quello che devi fare
fai la tua cosa per me adesso
fai la tua cosa
fa1 la tua cosa per me adesso
cos’è la mia cosa
cos’è la mia cosa dimmelo adesso
dimmelo adesso
yeah yeah yeah yeah
più in profondità
yeah sì penso che sto andando più a fondo
continuo a perdere la concentrazione
no lasciami andare e basta
lascia che siano i miei piedi a trascinarmi
ci andrò da solo
nelle più oscure profondità
vedo me stesso
lentamente, io apro i miei occhi
nel mio ufficio, è il mio studio
le onde vanno
si fanno oscuramente spazio a colpi di fitte
ma non mi farò mai trascinare via
dentro
ho visto me stesso
il battito del cuore pulsa lentamente nelle mie orecchie bump bump bump
gli occhi ben aperti nella mia foresta saltano saltano saltano
niente mi può divorare
ringrazio la mia ferocia
fai quello che devi fare
fa1 la tua cosa per me adesso
fai la tua cosa
fai la tua cosa per me adesso
cos’è la mia cosa
cos’è la mia cosa dimmelo adesso
dimmelo adesso
yeah yeah yeah yeah
l’oceano con tutte le luci silenziate e spente yeah yeah yeah
i miei piedi che vagano stretti in un solco yeah yeah yeah
ogni suono e rumore è stato tagliato yeah yeah yeah
mi uccide adesso
mi senti yeah
affondando lentamente come se fossi in trance na na na
faccio fatica ma è tutto il fondo dell’oceano na na
ogni momento diventa l’eternità
filmalo adesso
riesci a sentirmi yeah
black swan
fa1 quello che devi fare
fa1 la tua cosa per me adesso
fai la tua cosa
fa1 la tua cosa per me adesso
cos’è la mia cosa
cos’è la mia cosa dimmelo adesso
dimmelo adesso
yeah yeah yeah yeah