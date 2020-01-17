La Map of the soul: 7 Era dei BTS è ufficialmente iniziata! La k-pop band più seguita e celebre al mondo ha pubblicato quest’oggi, 17 gennaio, il primo singolo dal nuovo album! Esce infatti proprio quest’oggi su tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store il primo singolo Black Swan!

Ecco la copertina ufficiale di Map of the soul: 7 dei BTS!

Il brano, vi informiamo, è accompagnato da un video a dir poco splendido con protagonisti i ballerini della MN Dance Company.

Ovviamente l’uscita del singolo ha messo in agitazione la BTS di mezzo mondo, che ha immediatamente fatto schizzare l’hashtag Black Swan in vetta ai trending topic mondiali.

Qui sotto trovate il testo e la traduzione di Black Swan dei BTS!

D0 your thang

Do your thang with me now

D0 your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Ayy

Simjangi ttwiji anneundae

Deoneun eumageul deureul ttae

Tryna pull up

Sigani meomchun deuthae

Oh that would be my first death

I been always afraid of

Ige nareul deo mot ullindamyeon

Nae gaseumeul deo tteollige mot handamyeon

Eojjeom ireoke han beon jukgetji ama

But what if that moment’s right now

Right now

Gwitgaen neurin simjang soriman bump bump bump

Beoseonallaedo geu ipsogeuro jump jump jump

Eotteon noraedo wadachi mothae

Sori eomneun soril jilleo

Modeun bichi chimmukaneun bada yeah yeah yeah

Gil ileun nae balmogeul tto jaba yeah yeah yeah

Eotteon sorido deulliji ana yeah yeah yeah

Killin’ me now

Killin’ me now

Do you hear me yeah

Hollin deut cheoncheonhi garaanja nah nah nah

Momburimchyeobwado sabangi badak nah nah

Modeun sungandeuri yeongwoni dwae yeah yeah yeah

Film it now

F1lm it now

Do you hear me yeah

D0 your thang

Do your thang with me now

D0 your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Deeper

Yeah I think I’m goin’ deeper

Jakku chojeomeul ileo

Ijen noajwo sileo

Charari nae ballo galge

Naega ttwieodeureogalge

Gajang gipeun goseseo

Naneun nal bwasseo

Cheoncheonhi nan nuneul tteo

Yeogin naui jageopsil nae seutyudio

Geosen pado

Kkamkkamhage nareul seuchyeodo

Jeoldae kkeullyeogaji aneul geoya dasi tto

Inside

I saw myself, myself

Gwitgaen ppareun simjang soriman bump bump bump

Du nuneul tteugo naui supeuro jump jump jump

Geu mueotdo nal samkil su eopseo

Himkkeot naneun sori jilleo

Modeun bichi chimmukaneun bada yeah yeah yeah

Gil ileun nae balmogeul tto jaba yeah yeah yeah

Eotteon sorido deulliji ana yeah yeah yeah

Killin’ me now

Killin’ me now

Do you hear me yeah

black swan

Hollin deut cheoncheonhi garaanja nah nah nah

Momburimchyeobwado sabangi badak nah nah

Modeun sungandeuri yeongwoni dwae yeah yeah yeah

Film it now

Film it now

Do you hear me yeah

D0 your thang

Do your thang with me now

D0 your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

[Korean:]

D0 your thang

Do your thang with me now

D0 your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

black swan

Ayy

심장이 뛰지 않는대

더는 음악을 들을 때

Tryna pull up

시간이 멈춘 듯해

Oh that would be my first death

I been always afraid of

이게 나를 더 못 울린다면

내 가슴을 더 떨리게 못 한다면

어쩜 이렇게 한 번 죽겠지 아마

But what if that moment’s right now

Right now

귓가엔 느린 심장 소리만 bump bump bump

벗어날래도 그 입속으로 jump jump jump

어떤 노래도 와닿지 못해

소리 없는 소릴 질러

모든 빛이 침묵하는 바다 yeah yeah yeah

길 잃은 내 발목을 또 잡아 yeah yeah yeah

어떤 소리도 들리지 않아 yeah yeah yeah

Killin’ me now

K1llin’ me now

Do you hear me yeah

홀린 듯 천천히 가라앉아 nah nah nah

몸부림쳐봐도 사방이 바닥 nah nah

모든 순간들이 영원이 돼 yeah yeah yeah

Film it now

F1lm it now

Do you hear me yeah

Do your thang

D0 your thang with me now

Do your thang

D0 your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Deeper

Yeah I think I’m goin’ deeper

자꾸 초점을 잃어

이젠 놓아줘 싫어

차라리 내 발로 갈게

내가 뛰어들어갈게

가장 깊은 곳에서

나는 날 봤어

천천히 난 눈을 떠

여긴 나의 작업실 내 스튜디오

거센 파도

깜깜하게 나를 스쳐도

절대 끌려가지 않을 거야 다시 또

Inside

I saw myself, myself

black swan

귓가엔 빠른 심장 소리만 bump bump bump

두 눈을 뜨고 나의 숲으로 jump jump jump

그 무엇도 날 삼킬 수 없어

힘껏 나는 소리 질러

모든 빛이 침묵하는 바다 yeah yeah yeah

길 잃은 내 발목을 또 잡아 yeah yeah yeah

어떤 소리도 들리지 않아 yeah yeah yeah

Killin’ me now

k1llin’ me now

Do you hear me yeah

black swan

홀린 듯 천천히 가라앉아 nah nah nah

몸부림쳐봐도 사방이 바닥 nah nah

모든 순간들이 영원이 돼 yeah yeah yeah

Film it now

Film it now

Do you hear me yeah

D0 your thang

Do your thang with me now

D0 your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Traduzione

fa1 quello che devi fare

fai la tua cosa per me adesso

fai la tua cosa

fai la tua cosa per me adesso

cos’è la mia cosa

cos’è la mia cosa dimmelo adesso

dimmelo adesso

yeah yeah yeah yeah

black swan

ayy

il cuore non corre più

quando sente la musica suonare

cerco di tirarmi su

sembra che il tempo si sia fermato

oh questo sarebbe la mia prima morte

di cui ho sempre avuto paura

se questo non può più risuonare

non può più far vibrare il mio cuore

poi così questo potrebbe essere la mia prima morte

ma e se il momento giusto fosse ora?

proprio ora

il battito del cuore pulsa lentamente nelle mie orecchie bump bump bump

provo a fuggire ma torno dentro alle fauci salto salto salto

nessuna canzone ha più alcun effetto su di me

piangendo in modo silenzioso

l’oceano con tutte le luci silenziate e spente yeah yeah yeah

i miei piedi che vagano stretti in un solco yeah yeah yeah

ogni suono e rumore è stato tagliato

adesso mi uccide

mi senti yeah

affondando lentamente come se fossi in trance na na na

faccio fatica ma è tutto il fondo dell’oceano na na

ogni momento diventa l’eternità

filmalo adesso

riesci a sentirmi yeah

black swan

fai quello che devi fare

fai la tua cosa per me adesso

fai la tua cosa

fa1 la tua cosa per me adesso

cos’è la mia cosa

cos’è la mia cosa dimmelo adesso

dimmelo adesso

yeah yeah yeah yeah

più in profondità

yeah sì penso che sto andando più a fondo

continuo a perdere la concentrazione

no lasciami andare e basta

lascia che siano i miei piedi a trascinarmi

ci andrò da solo

nelle più oscure profondità

vedo me stesso

lentamente, io apro i miei occhi

nel mio ufficio, è il mio studio

le onde vanno

si fanno oscuramente spazio a colpi di fitte

ma non mi farò mai trascinare via

dentro

ho visto me stesso

il battito del cuore pulsa lentamente nelle mie orecchie bump bump bump

gli occhi ben aperti nella mia foresta saltano saltano saltano

niente mi può divorare

ringrazio la mia ferocia

fai quello che devi fare

fa1 la tua cosa per me adesso

fai la tua cosa

fai la tua cosa per me adesso

cos’è la mia cosa

cos’è la mia cosa dimmelo adesso

dimmelo adesso

yeah yeah yeah yeah

l’oceano con tutte le luci silenziate e spente yeah yeah yeah

i miei piedi che vagano stretti in un solco yeah yeah yeah

ogni suono e rumore è stato tagliato yeah yeah yeah

mi uccide adesso

mi senti yeah

affondando lentamente come se fossi in trance na na na

faccio fatica ma è tutto il fondo dell’oceano na na

ogni momento diventa l’eternità

filmalo adesso

riesci a sentirmi yeah

black swan

fa1 quello che devi fare

fa1 la tua cosa per me adesso

fai la tua cosa

fa1 la tua cosa per me adesso

cos’è la mia cosa

cos’è la mia cosa dimmelo adesso

dimmelo adesso

yeah yeah yeah yeah