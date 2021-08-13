GingerGeneration.it

Lizzo e Cardi B: video, testo e traduzione di Rumors

scritto da Giovanna Codella
lizzo cardi b rumors

La collaborazione tra Lizzo e Cardi B è finalmente arrivata oggi con una canzone intitolata Rumors e il video ufficiale su Youtube ispirato alla mitologia greca, in particolare al mito di Ercole.

Ecco il video di Rumors di Lizzo e Cardi B

Testo di Rumors di Lizzo e Cardi B

They don’t know I do it for the culture, goddamn
They say I should watch the shit I post oh goddamn
Say Im turning big girls into hoes o goddam
They say I get groupies at my shows o gaddamn
All the rumors are true yeah
What you heard that’s true yeah
I fuck him and you yeah
If you believe I do that
Had to cut some hoes yeah
NDA no loose lips
Now them hoes tryna sue me
Bitch I don’t give two shits
All the rumors are true yeah
I’ve been into bamboo yea
Focused on this music
My ex-nigga he blew it
Last year I thought I would lose
Reading shit on the internet
My smoothie cleanse and my diet
No I ain’t fuck drake…yet
Spending all your time tryna break a woman down
Realer shit is going on baby take a look around
If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hanging out
Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house
Bitch
Sick of rumors
Haters do what they do
All the rumors are true
Fake ass fake boobs
Made a million at Sue’s yeah
Got me runnin with fake news yeah
Cardi ain’t poppin no that’s a machine
Nobody listenin’ they buying them streams
They even posted on blogs overseas
Lying in a language I can’t even read
(what the fuck do this mean)
Look I’m a Bronx bitch with some pop hits
With some pop off with them pop shit
But I’m calmed down and I’m locked in
And my records live in the top 10
Lizzo teach me about this big girl coochie
Last time I got freaky the FCC Sued me
But I’m gonna keep doing what I wanna do
Cuz all the rumors are true
All the rumors are true yeah
They hated on me since school yeah
I never I thought was cool yeah
Now me and Sza we cool yeah
I love hoes on poles yeah
I am body goals yeah
This shit my soul yeah
Black people made rock n roll yeah
Spending all your time tryna break a woman down
Realer shit is going on baby take a look around
If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hanging out
Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house
Bitch
Sick of rumors but haters do what they do haters do what they do
All the rumors are true
Sheesh

Traduzione di Rumors di Lizzo e Cardi B

Non sanno che lo faccio per la cultura, dannazione
Dicono che dovrei guardare la m****a che pubblico oh dannazione
Dì che sto trasformando le ragazze grandi in zappe o dannazione
Dicono che ricevo groupie ai miei spettacoli o gaddamn
Tutte le voci sono vere sì
Quello che hai sentito è vero sì
Mi s****o lui e te sì
Se credi che lo faccio
Ho dovuto liberare alcune zappe sì
NDA niente labbra sciolte
Ora quelle t***e cercano di farmi causa
C***a non me ne frega due ca****e
Tutte le voci sono vere sì
Sono stata nel bambù sì
Concentrata su questa musica
Il mio ex n****o l’ha fatto esplodere
L’anno scorso pensavo di perdere
Leggere m***a su internet
Il mio frullato e la mia dieta
No, non ho ancora s****o Drake.
Passando tutto il tuo tempo a cercare di far crollare una donna
La m****a più vera sta succedendo piccola, dai un’occhiata in giro
Se pensavi che fossi un cricchetto con il c***o in giro
Aspetta solo l’estate quando mi fanno uscire di casa
C***a
Stanca delle voci
Gli hater fanno quello che fanno
Tutte le voci sono vere
C*** finto t***e finte
Ho fatto un milione da Sue, sì
Mi ha fatto correre con notizie false sì
Cardi non sta scoppiando, no, è una macchina
Nessuno li ascolta, li comprano in streaming
Hanno anche postato sui blog all’estero
Mentendo in una lingua che non so nemmeno leggere
(che c***o significa questo)
Guarda, sono una s****a del Bronx con alcuni successi pop
Con un po’ di pop con loro m***a pop
Ma mi sono calmata e sono bloccata dentro
E i miei dischi vivono nella top 10
Lizzo insegna a questa grande ragazza
L’ultima volta che sono diventato strana, la FCC mi ha fatto causa
Ma continuerò a fare quello che voglio fare
Perché tutte le voci sono vere
Tutte le voci sono vere sì
Mi odiavano dai tempi della scuola sì
Non ho mai pensato che fossi figa sì
Ora io e Cardi stiamo bene sì
Adoro le zappe sui pali sì
Sono obiettivi del corpo sì
Questa m***a la mia anima sì
I n***i hanno fatto rock n roll sì
Passando tutto il tuo tempo a cercare di far crollare una donna
La m**a più vera sta succedendo piccola, dai un’occhiata in giro
Se pensavi che fossi un cricchetto con il c***o in giro
Aspetta solo l’estate quando mi fanno uscire di casa
C***a
Stanca delle voci ma gli hater fanno quello che fanno gli haters fanno quello che fanno
Tutte le voci sono vere
Sheesh

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati