Lizzo e Cardi B: video, testo e traduzione di Rumors

La collaborazione tra Lizzo e Cardi B è finalmente arrivata oggi con una canzone intitolata Rumors e il video ufficiale su Youtube ispirato alla mitologia greca, in particolare al mito di Ercole.

Ecco il video di Rumors di Lizzo e Cardi B

Testo di Rumors di Lizzo e Cardi B

They don’t know I do it for the culture, goddamn

They say I should watch the shit I post oh goddamn

Say Im turning big girls into hoes o goddam

They say I get groupies at my shows o gaddamn

All the rumors are true yeah

What you heard that’s true yeah

I fuck him and you yeah

If you believe I do that

Had to cut some hoes yeah

NDA no loose lips

Now them hoes tryna sue me

Bitch I don’t give two shits

All the rumors are true yeah

I’ve been into bamboo yea

Focused on this music

My ex-nigga he blew it

Last year I thought I would lose

Reading shit on the internet

My smoothie cleanse and my diet

No I ain’t fuck drake…yet

Spending all your time tryna break a woman down

Realer shit is going on baby take a look around

If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hanging out

Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house

Bitch

Sick of rumors

Haters do what they do

All the rumors are true

Fake ass fake boobs

Made a million at Sue’s yeah

Got me runnin with fake news yeah

Cardi ain’t poppin no that’s a machine

Nobody listenin’ they buying them streams

They even posted on blogs overseas

Lying in a language I can’t even read

(what the fuck do this mean)

Look I’m a Bronx bitch with some pop hits

With some pop off with them pop shit

But I’m calmed down and I’m locked in

And my records live in the top 10

Lizzo teach me about this big girl coochie

Last time I got freaky the FCC Sued me

But I’m gonna keep doing what I wanna do

Cuz all the rumors are true

All the rumors are true yeah

They hated on me since school yeah

I never I thought was cool yeah

Now me and Sza we cool yeah

I love hoes on poles yeah

I am body goals yeah

This shit my soul yeah

Black people made rock n roll yeah

Spending all your time tryna break a woman down

Realer shit is going on baby take a look around

If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hanging out

Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house

Bitch

Sick of rumors but haters do what they do haters do what they do

All the rumors are true

Sheesh

Traduzione di Rumors di Lizzo e Cardi B

Non sanno che lo faccio per la cultura, dannazione

Dicono che dovrei guardare la m****a che pubblico oh dannazione

Dì che sto trasformando le ragazze grandi in zappe o dannazione

Dicono che ricevo groupie ai miei spettacoli o gaddamn

Tutte le voci sono vere sì

Quello che hai sentito è vero sì

Mi s****o lui e te sì

Se credi che lo faccio

Ho dovuto liberare alcune zappe sì

NDA niente labbra sciolte

Ora quelle t***e cercano di farmi causa

C***a non me ne frega due ca****e

Tutte le voci sono vere sì

Sono stata nel bambù sì

Concentrata su questa musica

Il mio ex n****o l’ha fatto esplodere

L’anno scorso pensavo di perdere

Leggere m***a su internet

Il mio frullato e la mia dieta

No, non ho ancora s****o Drake.

Passando tutto il tuo tempo a cercare di far crollare una donna

La m****a più vera sta succedendo piccola, dai un’occhiata in giro

Se pensavi che fossi un cricchetto con il c***o in giro

Aspetta solo l’estate quando mi fanno uscire di casa

C***a

Stanca delle voci

Gli hater fanno quello che fanno

Tutte le voci sono vere

C*** finto t***e finte

Ho fatto un milione da Sue, sì

Mi ha fatto correre con notizie false sì

Cardi non sta scoppiando, no, è una macchina

Nessuno li ascolta, li comprano in streaming

Hanno anche postato sui blog all’estero

Mentendo in una lingua che non so nemmeno leggere

(che c***o significa questo)

Guarda, sono una s****a del Bronx con alcuni successi pop

Con un po’ di pop con loro m***a pop

Ma mi sono calmata e sono bloccata dentro

E i miei dischi vivono nella top 10

Lizzo insegna a questa grande ragazza

L’ultima volta che sono diventato strana, la FCC mi ha fatto causa

Ma continuerò a fare quello che voglio fare

Perché tutte le voci sono vere

Tutte le voci sono vere sì

Mi odiavano dai tempi della scuola sì

Non ho mai pensato che fossi figa sì

Ora io e Cardi stiamo bene sì

Adoro le zappe sui pali sì

Sono obiettivi del corpo sì

Questa m***a la mia anima sì

I n***i hanno fatto rock n roll sì

Passando tutto il tuo tempo a cercare di far crollare una donna

La m**a più vera sta succedendo piccola, dai un’occhiata in giro

Se pensavi che fossi un cricchetto con il c***o in giro

Aspetta solo l’estate quando mi fanno uscire di casa

C***a

Stanca delle voci ma gli hater fanno quello che fanno gli haters fanno quello che fanno

Tutte le voci sono vere

Sheesh