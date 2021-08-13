Lizzo e Cardi B: video, testo e traduzione di Rumors scritto da Giovanna Codella 13 Agosto 2021 La collaborazione tra Lizzo e Cardi B è finalmente arrivata oggi con una canzone intitolata Rumors e il video ufficiale su Youtube ispirato alla mitologia greca, in particolare al mito di Ercole. Ecco il video di Rumors di Lizzo e Cardi B Testo di Rumors di Lizzo e Cardi B They don’t know I do it for the culture, goddamn They say I should watch the shit I post oh goddamn Say Im turning big girls into hoes o goddam They say I get groupies at my shows o gaddamn All the rumors are true yeah What you heard that’s true yeah I fuck him and you yeah If you believe I do that Had to cut some hoes yeah NDA no loose lips Now them hoes tryna sue me Bitch I don’t give two shits All the rumors are true yeah I’ve been into bamboo yea Focused on this music My ex-nigga he blew it Last year I thought I would lose Reading shit on the internet My smoothie cleanse and my diet No I ain’t fuck drake…yet Spending all your time tryna break a woman down Realer shit is going on baby take a look around If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hanging out Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house Bitch Sick of rumors Haters do what they do All the rumors are true Fake ass fake boobs Made a million at Sue’s yeah Got me runnin with fake news yeah Cardi ain’t poppin no that’s a machine Nobody listenin’ they buying them streams They even posted on blogs overseas Lying in a language I can’t even read (what the fuck do this mean) Look I’m a Bronx bitch with some pop hits With some pop off with them pop shit But I’m calmed down and I’m locked in And my records live in the top 10 Lizzo teach me about this big girl coochie Last time I got freaky the FCC Sued me But I’m gonna keep doing what I wanna do Cuz all the rumors are true All the rumors are true yeah They hated on me since school yeah I never I thought was cool yeah Now me and Sza we cool yeah I love hoes on poles yeah I am body goals yeah This shit my soul yeah Black people made rock n roll yeah Spending all your time tryna break a woman down Realer shit is going on baby take a look around If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hanging out Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house Bitch Sick of rumors but haters do what they do haters do what they do All the rumors are true Sheesh Traduzione di Rumors di Lizzo e Cardi B Non sanno che lo faccio per la cultura, dannazione Dicono che dovrei guardare la m****a che pubblico oh dannazione Dì che sto trasformando le ragazze grandi in zappe o dannazione Dicono che ricevo groupie ai miei spettacoli o gaddamn Tutte le voci sono vere sì Quello che hai sentito è vero sì Mi s****o lui e te sì Se credi che lo faccio Ho dovuto liberare alcune zappe sì NDA niente labbra sciolte Ora quelle t***e cercano di farmi causa C***a non me ne frega due ca****e Tutte le voci sono vere sì Sono stata nel bambù sì Concentrata su questa musica Il mio ex n****o l’ha fatto esplodere L’anno scorso pensavo di perdere Leggere m***a su internet Il mio frullato e la mia dieta No, non ho ancora s****o Drake. Passando tutto il tuo tempo a cercare di far crollare una donna La m****a più vera sta succedendo piccola, dai un’occhiata in giro Se pensavi che fossi un cricchetto con il c***o in giro Aspetta solo l’estate quando mi fanno uscire di casa C***a Stanca delle voci Gli hater fanno quello che fanno Tutte le voci sono vere C*** finto t***e finte Ho fatto un milione da Sue, sì Mi ha fatto correre con notizie false sì Cardi non sta scoppiando, no, è una macchina Nessuno li ascolta, li comprano in streaming Hanno anche postato sui blog all’estero Mentendo in una lingua che non so nemmeno leggere (che c***o significa questo) Guarda, sono una s****a del Bronx con alcuni successi pop Con un po’ di pop con loro m***a pop Ma mi sono calmata e sono bloccata dentro E i miei dischi vivono nella top 10 Lizzo insegna a questa grande ragazza L’ultima volta che sono diventato strana, la FCC mi ha fatto causa Ma continuerò a fare quello che voglio fare Perché tutte le voci sono vere Tutte le voci sono vere sì Mi odiavano dai tempi della scuola sì Non ho mai pensato che fossi figa sì Ora io e Cardi stiamo bene sì Adoro le zappe sui pali sì Sono obiettivi del corpo sì Questa m***a la mia anima sì I n***i hanno fatto rock n roll sì Passando tutto il tuo tempo a cercare di far crollare una donna La m**a più vera sta succedendo piccola, dai un’occhiata in giro Se pensavi che fossi un cricchetto con il c***o in giro Aspetta solo l’estate quando mi fanno uscire di casa C***a Stanca delle voci ma gli hater fanno quello che fanno gli haters fanno quello che fanno Tutte le voci sono vere Sheesh