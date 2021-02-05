Traduzione testo Up Cardi B: ascolta qui su Ginger Generation il nuovo singolo della rapper!
Ebbene sì, Cardi B è tornata! Dopo lo straordinario successo di WAP insieme a Megan Thee Stallion, l’artista statunitense ha pubblicato quest’oggi il suo nuovo singolo. Up, questo il titolo della canzone, è disponibile dal 5 febbraio su tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store.
Qui sotto trovate video ufficiale, testo e traduzione di Up di Cardi B!
Traduzione testo Up Cardi B
Testo[Intro] Up, up, up, up, up
Look [Verse 1] Once upon a time man I heard that I was ugly
Came from a bitch who nigga wanna fuck on me
Said my face bomb, ass tight
Racks stack up Shaq height
Jewelry on me, flash light
I been lit since last night
Hit him with that good good
Make a nigga act right
Broke boys don’t deserve no pussy
(I know that’s right!) [Pre-Chorus] Big bag bussin out the Bentley Bentayga
Man Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked
It’s big bags bussin out the Bentley Bentayga man
Birkin bag Bardi back and all you bitches fucked [Chorus] If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck huh
Up then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck huh [Verse 2] I could make the party hot
I could make ya body rock
Bitches say they fucking with me
Chances are they probably not
If I had a dick ya probably lick it like a lollipop
Hoes speaking Capeneese hit her with karate chop
I’m forever popping shit
Pulling up and dropping shit
Gotta argue with him cause a nigga love a toxic bitch
Niggas out here playing gotta make him understand
If it ain’t no ring on my finger you ain’t going on my ‘Gram
Said my face bomb, ass tight
Racks stack up Shaq height
Jewelry on me, flash light
I been lit since last night
Hit him with that good good
Make a nigga act right
Broke boys don’t deserve no pussy
(I know that’s right!)
Man Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked
It’s big bags bussin out the Bentley Bentayga Man
Birkin bag Bardi back and all you bitches fucked [Chorus] If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck Aye
Up then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck Bitch [Verse 3] Bitches ain’t fucking with me now and I can see why
Dirty ass dusty ass bitch you got pink eye
Bitches want smoke until I bring it to they door step
Tell that bitch bag back breathe smell like horse sex
Put it on him now he will never be the same
Tatted on my ass cause I really like the pain
He nutted on my butt I said I’m glad that you came
Then I told that nigga peace like Martin Luther King [Pre-Chorus] Big bag bussin out the Bentley Bentayga
Man Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked
It’s big bags bussin out the Bentley Bentayga
Man Birkin bag Bardi back and all you bitches fucked [Chorus] If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck
Aye
Up then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck bitch [Outro] Gotta play it safe, no face no case
Traduzione
su su su
guarda
C’era una volta un uomo che aveva sentito dire che sono brutta
è venuto da uno stronz0 che diceva volesse sc0pare con me
ha detto che il viso è una bomba, che ho il cul0 stretto
a livelli alti come Shaqille O’Neil
gioielli su di me, luce lampeggiante
dalla sera scorsa sono eccitata
l’ho colpito con la roba buona
faccio comportare bene un uomo
i ragazzi poveri non si meritano una fig*
(lo so che è vero!)
sfoggio grandi borse nella mia Bentley Bentayga
L’uomo ha le Balenciaga e si è fatto tutte queste puttan*
sfoggio grandi borse nella mia Bentley Bentayga, ragazzo
Cardi sfoggia borse di Birking e voi tutti stronz* ci rimanete di merd*
sale su sale su poi si blocca
sale su sale su poi si blocca
su quando sale su, se è su, poi si bloca
se è su, allora è su, allora è su, poi si blocca uh
potrei rendere il party una figata
potrei far divertire il tuo corpo
gli stronz* dicono che scopan* con me
ma in realtà non hanno grandi chance
se avessi un cazz* tu probabilmente lo succhieresti come un lecca lecca
Le stronz* parlano il Capeneese le colpisco con un colpo di karate
tiro sempre fuori roba buona
devo litigare con lui perché ad un negr* piace una stronz* tossica
i ragazzi là fuori giocano, devo spiegare loro
se non mi metti un anello al dito sul mio Instagram non ci finisci
ha detto che il viso è una bomba, che ho il cul0 stretto
a livelli alti come Shaqille O’Neil
gioielli su di me, luce lampeggiante
dalla sera scorsa sono eccitata
l’ho colpito con la roba buona
faccio comportare bene un uomo
i ragazzi poveri non si meritano una fig*
(lo so che è vero!)
sfoggio grandi borse nella mia Bentley Bentayga
L’uomo ha le Balenciaga e si è fatto tutte queste puttan*
sfoggio grandi borse nella mia Bentley Bentayga, ragazzo
Cardi sfoggia borse di Birking e voi tutti stronz* ci rimanete di merd*
sale su sale su poi si blocca
sale su sale su poi si blocca
su quando sale su, se è su, poi si bloca
se è su, allora è su, allora è su, poi si blocca, stronzo uh
ho copiato gingergeneration
gli stronz* non fanno sess0 con me e adesso so perché
brutto stronz* hai un occhio rosa
gli stronz* vogliono fumare fino che non li caccio fuori di casa
dì a quell’idiota che puzza di cavallo
glielo metto sopra, così non sarà mai più lo stesso
robaccia sul mio cul* perché mi piace tanto il dolore
mi è venuto sulle chiapp* ho detto sono felice che tu sia venuto
poi ho detto a quel ragazzo ciao pace come Martin Luther King
sfoggio grandi borse nella mia Bentley Bentayga
L’uomo ha le Balenciaga e si è fatto tutte queste puttan*
sfoggio grandi borse nella mia Bentley Bentayga, ragazzo
Cardi sfoggia borse di Birking e voi tutti stronz* ci rimanete di merd*
se sale su sale su poi si blocca
sale su sale su poi si blocca
su quando sale su, se è su, poi si bloca
se è su, allora è su, allora è su, poi si blocca, stronz* uh
devo andarci piano, se non ci metto la faccia non mi beccano