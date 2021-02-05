Traduzione testo Up Cardi B: ascolta qui su Ginger Generation il nuovo singolo della rapper!

Ebbene sì, Cardi B è tornata! Dopo lo straordinario successo di WAP insieme a Megan Thee Stallion, l’artista statunitense ha pubblicato quest’oggi il suo nuovo singolo. Up, questo il titolo della canzone, è disponibile dal 5 febbraio su tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store.

Qui sotto trovate video ufficiale, testo e traduzione di Up di Cardi B!

Cardi B - Up [Official Music Video]

Traduzione testo Up Cardi B

Testo

[Intro] Up, up, up, up, upLook [Verse 1] Once upon a time man I heard that I was uglyCame from a bitch who nigga wanna fuck on meSaid my face bomb, ass tightRacks stack up Shaq heightJewelry on me, flash lightI been lit since last nightHit him with that good goodMake a nigga act rightBroke boys don’t deserve no pussy(I know that’s right!) [Pre-Chorus] Big bag bussin out the Bentley BentaygaMan Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fuckedIt’s big bags bussin out the Bentley Bentayga manBirkin bag Bardi back and all you bitches fucked [Chorus] If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuckIf it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck huhUp then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuckIf it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck huh [Verse 2] I could make the party hotI could make ya body rockBitches say they fucking with meChances are they probably not

If I had a dick ya probably lick it like a lollipop

Hoes speaking Capeneese hit her with karate chop

I’m forever popping shit

Pulling up and dropping shit

Gotta argue with him cause a nigga love a toxic bitch

Niggas out here playing gotta make him understand

If it ain’t no ring on my finger you ain’t going on my ‘Gram

Said my face bomb, ass tight

Racks stack up Shaq height

Jewelry on me, flash light

I been lit since last night

Hit him with that good good

Make a nigga act right

Broke boys don’t deserve no pussy

(I know that’s right!)

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] Big bag bussin out the Bentley BentaygaMan Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fuckedIt’s big bags bussin out the Bentley Bentayga ManBirkin bag Bardi back and all you bitches fucked [Chorus] If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuckIf it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck AyeUp then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck Bitch [Verse 3] Bitches ain’t fucking with me now and I can see whyDirty ass dusty ass bitch you got pink eyeBitches want smoke until I bring it to they door stepTell that bitch bag back breathe smell like horse sexPut it on him now he will never be the sameTatted on my ass cause I really like the painHe nutted on my butt I said I’m glad that you cameThen I told that nigga peace like Martin Luther King [Pre-Chorus] Big bag bussin out the Bentley BentaygaMan Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fuckedIt’s big bags bussin out the Bentley BentaygaMan Birkin bag Bardi back and all you bitches fucked [Chorus] If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuckIf it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuckAyeUp then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuckIf it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck bitch [Outro] Gotta play it safe, no face no case

su su su

guarda

C’era una volta un uomo che aveva sentito dire che sono brutta

è venuto da uno stronz0 che diceva volesse sc0pare con me

ha detto che il viso è una bomba, che ho il cul0 stretto

a livelli alti come Shaqille O’Neil

gioielli su di me, luce lampeggiante

dalla sera scorsa sono eccitata

l’ho colpito con la roba buona

faccio comportare bene un uomo

i ragazzi poveri non si meritano una fig*

(lo so che è vero!)

sfoggio grandi borse nella mia Bentley Bentayga

L’uomo ha le Balenciaga e si è fatto tutte queste puttan*

sfoggio grandi borse nella mia Bentley Bentayga, ragazzo

Cardi sfoggia borse di Birking e voi tutti stronz* ci rimanete di merd*

sale su sale su poi si blocca

sale su sale su poi si blocca

su quando sale su, se è su, poi si bloca

se è su, allora è su, allora è su, poi si blocca uh

potrei rendere il party una figata

potrei far divertire il tuo corpo

gli stronz* dicono che scopan* con me

ma in realtà non hanno grandi chance

se avessi un cazz* tu probabilmente lo succhieresti come un lecca lecca

Le stronz* parlano il Capeneese le colpisco con un colpo di karate

tiro sempre fuori roba buona

devo litigare con lui perché ad un negr* piace una stronz* tossica

i ragazzi là fuori giocano, devo spiegare loro

se non mi metti un anello al dito sul mio Instagram non ci finisci

ha detto che il viso è una bomba, che ho il cul0 stretto

a livelli alti come Shaqille O’Neil

gioielli su di me, luce lampeggiante

dalla sera scorsa sono eccitata

l’ho colpito con la roba buona

faccio comportare bene un uomo

i ragazzi poveri non si meritano una fig*

(lo so che è vero!)

sfoggio grandi borse nella mia Bentley Bentayga

L’uomo ha le Balenciaga e si è fatto tutte queste puttan*

sfoggio grandi borse nella mia Bentley Bentayga, ragazzo

Cardi sfoggia borse di Birking e voi tutti stronz* ci rimanete di merd*

sale su sale su poi si blocca

sale su sale su poi si blocca

su quando sale su, se è su, poi si bloca

se è su, allora è su, allora è su, poi si blocca, stronzo uh

ho copiato gingergeneration

gli stronz* non fanno sess0 con me e adesso so perché

brutto stronz* hai un occhio rosa

gli stronz* vogliono fumare fino che non li caccio fuori di casa

dì a quell’idiota che puzza di cavallo

glielo metto sopra, così non sarà mai più lo stesso

robaccia sul mio cul* perché mi piace tanto il dolore

mi è venuto sulle chiapp* ho detto sono felice che tu sia venuto

poi ho detto a quel ragazzo ciao pace come Martin Luther King gingergeneration

sfoggio grandi borse nella mia Bentley Bentayga

L’uomo ha le Balenciaga e si è fatto tutte queste puttan*

sfoggio grandi borse nella mia Bentley Bentayga, ragazzo

Cardi sfoggia borse di Birking e voi tutti stronz* ci rimanete di merd*

se sale su sale su poi si blocca

sale su sale su poi si blocca

su quando sale su, se è su, poi si bloca

se è su, allora è su, allora è su, poi si blocca, stronz* uh

devo andarci piano, se non ci metto la faccia non mi beccano