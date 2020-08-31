Le Little Mix hanno rilasciato il loro nuovo singolo Holiday, dopo aver pubblicato il loro singolo Break Up Song. Se i mixers pensavano fosse quello il singolo dell’estate pensato dalle quattro ragazze, si sbagliavano. La nuova sorpresa è infatti Holiday che potrebbe essere l’anticipazione di un nuovo album, magari già questo autunno.

Nel video musicale, così come era già proposto nell’art cover, ispirato alle serene e al mondo marino.

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Holiday delle Little Mix

Little Mix - Holiday (Official Video)

Testo delle Little Mix

Boy, have I told ya?

I swear, you put the sun up in my sky

When it’s cold, you pull me closer

So hot, it’s like the middle of July (July)

Wanna have a little taste? So, let me delay you (Delay you)

Nothing better than your skin on mine (Skin on mine)

I’ve been looking for the feeling, looking all my life

Boy, you give it to me every time

Can we make it all night? We don’t stop

Fill up on my body, bae, ooh-ooh

Touch me like a summer night, you feel like a holiday, ooh-ooh

Up all night, we don’t stop, fill up on my body, bae

We’re just dancing the night away

Boy, you feel like a holiday

So, I’mma let go

No one else in the world could ever come close to you, baby (Uh-uh)

Close to you, baby (Uh-uh)

We’re taking it slow

We’re never everlasting forever, my baby (Uh-uh)

You’re turning me on (Uh, uh-uh)

Boy, have I told ya?

You give it to me like no other guy

We got that heat, yeah, like the summer (Summer)

And that’s why I’m so glad I made you mine

Wanna have a little taste? So, let me delay you (Delay you)

Nothing better than your skin on mine (Skin on mine)

I’ve been looking for the feeling looking all my life

Boy, you give it to me every time

Can we make it all night? We don’t stop

Fill up on my body, bae, ooh-ooh

Touch me like a summer night, you feel like a holiday, ooh-ooh (Holiday, yeah)

Up all night, we don’t stop, fill up on my body, bae

We’re just dancing the night away

Boy, you feel like a holiday

So, I’mma let go

No one else in the world could ever come close to you, baby (Uh-uh; Close to you, baby)

Close to you, baby (Uh-uh; Close to you, baby)

We’re taking it slow

We’re never everlasting forever, my baby (Uh-uh)

You’re turning me on (Uh, uh-uh)

So, put your love on me, up on me

Oh, boy, I love you when you touching me, holding me

The way nobody put that thing on me

Up on me, like you do

Feel like a holiday (Uh, uh-uh)

You know that I want it, bae (Uh, uh-uh)

Can we make it all night? We don’t stop

Fill up on my body, bae, ooh-ooh

Touch me like a summer night, you feel like a holiday (Holiday, yeah), ooh-ooh

Up all night, we don’t stop, fill up on my body, bae

We’re just dancing the night away

Boy, you feel like a holiday (Yeah)

So, I’mma let go

No one else in the world could ever come close to you, baby (Uh-uh; Close to you, baby)

Close to you, baby (Uh-uh; Close to you, baby)

We’re taking it slow (Slow)

We’re never everlasting forever, my baby (Uh-uh)

You’re turning me on (Uh, uh-uh)

Turning me on, yeah

Traduzione delle Little Mix

Ragazzo, te l’ho detto?

Lo giuro, hai messo il sole nel mio cielo

Quando fa freddo, mi avvicini

Così caldo, è come metà luglio (luglio)

Vuoi avere un piccolo assaggio? Quindi, lascia che ti ritardi (ti ritardare)

Niente di meglio della tua pelle sulla mia (Pelle sulla mia)

Ho cercato la sensazione, cercando tutta la mia vita

Ragazzo, me lo dai ogni volta

Possiamo farcela tutta la notte? Non ci fermiamo

Riempi il mio corpo, bae, ooh-ooh

Toccami come una notte d’estate, ti senti come una vacanza, ooh-ooh

Per tutta la notte, non ci fermiamo, ci facciamo il pieno, bae

Stiamo solo ballando tutta la notte

Ragazzo, ti senti come una vacanza

Quindi, lascerò andare

Nessun altro al mondo potrebbe mai avvicinarti a te, piccola (Uh-uh)

Vicino a te, piccola (Uh-uh)

Lo stiamo prendendo lentamente

Non siamo mai eterni per sempre, piccola mia (Uh-uh)

Mi stai eccitando (Uh, uh-uh)

Ragazzo, te l’ho detto?

Me lo dai come nessun altro

Abbiamo quel caldo, sì, come l’estate (estate)

Ed è per questo che sono così felice di averti fatto mio

Vuoi avere un piccolo assaggio? Quindi, lascia che ti ritardi (ti ritardare)

Niente di meglio della tua pelle sulla mia (Pelle sulla mia)

Ho cercato la sensazione di guardare per tutta la vita

Ragazzo, me lo dai ogni volta

Possiamo farcela tutta la notte? Non ci fermiamo

Riempi il mio corpo, bae, ooh-ooh

Toccami come una notte d’estate, ti senti come una vacanza, ooh-ooh (vacanza, sì)

Per tutta la notte, non ci fermiamo, ci facciamo il pieno, bae

Stiamo solo ballando tutta la notte

Ragazzo, ti senti come una vacanza

Quindi, lascerò andare

Nessun altro al mondo potrebbe mai avvicinarti a te, piccola (Uh-uh; Vicino a te, piccola)

Vicino a te, piccola (Uh-uh; Vicino a te, piccola)

Lo stiamo prendendo lentamente

Non siamo mai eterni per sempre, piccola mia (Uh-uh)

Mi stai eccitando (Uh, uh-uh)

Quindi, metti il ​​tuo amore su di me, su di me

Oh, ragazzo, ti amo quando mi tocchi, mi stringi

Il modo in cui nessuno mi ha messo quella cosa

Su di me, come fai tu

Sento come una vacanza (Uh, uh-uh)

Sai che lo voglio, bae (Uh, uh-uh)

Possiamo farcela tutta la notte? Non ci fermiamo

Riempi il mio corpo, bae, ooh-ooh

Toccami come una notte d’estate, ti senti come una vacanza (vacanze, sì), ooh-ooh

Per tutta la notte, non ci fermiamo, ci facciamo il pieno, bae

Stiamo solo ballando tutta la notte

Ragazzo, ti senti come una vacanza (Sì)

Quindi, lascerò andare

Nessun altro al mondo potrebbe mai avvicinarti a te, piccola (Uh-uh; Vicino a te, piccola)

Vicino a te, piccola (Uh-uh; Vicino a te, piccola)

Lo stiamo prendendo lentamente (lento)

Non siamo mai eterni per sempre, piccola mia (Uh-uh)

Mi stai eccitando (Uh, uh-uh)

Accendermi, sì

Cosa ne pensate del brano delle Little Mix, Holiday?