Taylor Swift – All Too Well (Versione da 10 minuti): Audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Laura Boni
L’iconica All Too Well è finalmente stata pubblicata nella sua versione originale: da 10 minuti! Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e questa è la canzone che tutti stavamo aspettando. Nel brano che è da tutti considerato il suo capolavoro assoluto, una Taylor con il cuore spezzato ripercorre la relazione con il suo ex, ricordando i momenti belli e le decisioni che hanno portato alla fine dell’amore.

All Too Well è uno dei brani che i fan pensano sia stato ispirato dalla sua relazione con Jake Gyllenhaal e nel testo ci sono tanti famosi riferimenti alla loro storia d’amore, come la giornata che hanno passato con sua sorella Maggie, la camicia che lui indossava nelle foto dei paparazzi per le vie di New York, il riferimento all’infanzia dell’attore, ma soprattutto l’ormai celeberrima sciarpa, che Taylor indossava durante il loro appuntamento.

All Too Well è la prima canzone che Taylor Swift ha scritto per Red, proprio come sfogo per la traumatica fine della storia d’amore con Jake; si è trattato un vero e proprio flusso di coscienza di un cuore spezzato, che ha preso la forma di un brano da 10 minuti.Ai tempi sembrava inverosimile inserirla in un disco e quindi l’ha accorciata, ma adesso per Red (Taylor’s Version) possiamo goderci finalmente l’originale.

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

Audio di All Too Well (di 10 minuti) di Taylor Swift:

Testo di All Too Well (di 10 minuti) di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]
I walked through the door with you, the air was cold
But something ‘bout it felt like home somehow
And I left my scarf there at your sister’s house
And you’ve still got it in your drawer, even now

[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, your sweet disposition and my wide-eyed gaze
We’re singing in the car, getting lost upstate
Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place
And I can picture it after all these days
And I know it’s long gone and
That magic’s not here no more
And I might be okay, but I’m not fine at all
Oh, oh, oh

[Chorus]
‘Causе there we arе again on that little town street
You almost ran the red ‘cause you were lookin’ over at me
Wind in my hair, I was there
I remember it all too well

[Verse 2]
Photo album on the counter, your cheeks were turning red
You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed
And your mother’s telling stories ‘bout you on the tee-ball team
You tell me ‘bout your past, thinking your future was me
And you were tossing me the car keys, Fuck the patriarchy
Key chain on the ground, we were always skipping town
And I was thinking on the drive down, any time now
He’s gonna say it’s love, you never called it what it was
Till we were dead and gone and buried
Check the pulse and come back swearing it’s the same
After three months in the grave
And then you wondered where it went to as I reached for you
But all I felt was shame and you held my lifeless frame

[Pre-Chorus]
And I know it’s long gone and
There was nothing else I could do
And I forget about you long enough
To forget why I needed to

[Chorus]
‘Cause there we are again in the middle of the night
We’re dancing ‘round the kitchen in the refrigerator light
Down the stairs, I was there
I remember it all too well
And there we are again when nobody had to know
You kept me like a secret but I kept you like an oath
Sacred prayer, and we’d swear
To remember it all too well, yeah

[Bridge]
Maybe we got lost in translation
Maybe I asked for too much
But maybe this thing was a masterpiece
‘Til you tore it all up
Running scared, I was there
I remember it all too well

[Verse 3]
And you call me up again
Just to break me like a promise
So casually cruel in the name of being honest
I’m a crumpled up piece of paper lying here
‘Cause I remember it all, all, all

[Verse 4]
They say all’s well that ends well but I’m in a new hell
Every time you double cross my mind
You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine
And that made me want to die
The idea you had of me who was she
A never needing ever lovely jewel whose shine reflects on you
Not weeping in a party bathroom
Some actress asking me what happened, You, that’s what happened you
You who charmed my dad with self effacing jokes
Sipping coffee like you’re on a late night show
But then he watched me watch the front door all night willing you to come
And he said it’s supposed to be fun turning twenty-one

[Chorus]
Time won’t fly, it’s like I’m paralyzed by it
I’d like to be my old self again, but I’m still trying to find it
After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own
Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone
But you keep my old scarf from that very first week
‘Cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me
You can’t get rid of it
‘Cause you remember it all too well, yeah
‘Cause there we are again when I loved you so
Back before you lost the one real thing you’ve ever known

[Post-Chorus]
It was rare, I was there
I remember it all too well
Wind in my hair, you were there
You remember it all
Down the stairs, you were there
You remember it all
It was rare, I was there
I remember it all too well

[Verse 5]
And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes
I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age
From when your Brooklyn broke my skin and bones
I’m a soldier who’s returning half her weight
And did the twin flame bruise paint you blue
Just between us did the love affair maim you too
Cause in this city’s barren cold I still remember the first fall of snow
And how it glistened as it fell, I remember it all too well

[Outro]
Just between us did the love affair maim you all too well
Just between us do you remember it all too well
Just between us I remember it, (just between us), all too well
Wind in my hair I was there, I was there
Down the stairs I was there, I was there
Sacred prayer I was there, I was there
It was rare you remember it all too well
Wind in my hair I was there, I was there
Down the stairs I was there, I was there
Sacred prayer I was there, I was there
It was rare you remember it
Wind in my hair I was there, I was there
Down the stairs I was there, I was there
Sacred prayer I was there, I was there
It was rare you remember it
Wind in my hair I was there, I was there
Down the stairs I was there, I was there
Sacred prayer I was there, I was there
It was rare you remember it

Traduzione di All Too Well (di 10 minuti) di Taylor Swift:

[Intro]
Sono entrata dalla porta con te, l’aria era fredda
ma qualcosa mi ha fatta sentire a casa
ed ho lasciato la mia sciarpa li a casa di tua sorella
e ce l’hai ancora nel tuo cassetto, ancora adesso

[Verse 1]
Oh, la tua indole dolce e il mio sguardo ad occhi spalancati
Cantiamo in macchina, mentre ci perdiamo a nord
Le foglie autunnali cadono come pezzi che trovano il loro posto
e riesco a vederlo anche dopo tutti questi giorni

[Pre-Chorus]
e so che è finita e
la magia non c’è più
e forse sono ok, ma non sto per niente bene
Oh, oh, oh

[Chorus]
perché siano di nuovo nella strada di quella cittadina
Se quasi passato con il rosso perché mi stavi guardando
Vento tra i miei capelli, ero li
Me lo ricordo molto bene

[Verse 2]
Album di foto sul bancone, le tue guance diventano rosse
Eri un bimbo con gli occhiali in un letto singolo
e tua mamma sta raccontando delle storie di te nella squadra di baseball
Mi racconti del tuo passato, pensando che il tuo futuro è stato crudele

e mi butti le chiavi della macchina
Fan***o il patriarcato
Portachiavi sul pavimento
Andiamo sempre fuori città
Stavo pensando a quando abbiamo guidato fuori città
Prima o poi dirà che è amore
Non lo hai mai chiamato con il suo nome

Fino al giorno in cui saremo morti e sepolti
controlla il polso e torna imprecando è lo stesso
dopo tre mesi nella tomba
e poi ti sei chiedo dove è andato mentre ho cercato di prenderti
ma ho sentito solo vergogna e tu ha tenuto il mio corpo senza vita

[Pre-Chorus]
e so che è finita e
che non potevo fare nient’altro
e che mi dimenticherò di te prima
di dimenticarmi del perché devo farlo

[Chorus]
perché siano di nuovo nel bel mezzo della notte
stiamo ballando per la cucina alla luce del frigorifero
giù dalle scale, ero li
Me lo ricordo molto bene
e siamo ancora li a quando nessuno doveva saperlo
mi hai tenuto come un piccolo segreto ma io ti ho tenuto come un giramento
Preghiera sacra, e abbiamo giurato
Me lo ricordo molto bene, yeah

[Bridge]
Forse ci siamo capiti male
Forse ho chiesto troppo
ma forse questa cosa era un capolavoro
finché non l’hai distrutta
Scappando spaventato, ero li
Me lo ricordo molto bene

E ora mi chiami di nuovo
Solo per spezzarmi come una promessa
casualmente crudele in nome dell’essere sincero
io sono un pezzo di carta appallottolato qui
perché me lo ricordo molto molto molto
bene

[Verse 4]
Dicono che va tutto bene quel che finisce bene ma io sono nuova all’inferno
Ogni volta che ti ripenso
Hai detto che se avessimo avuto meno anni di differenza forse sarebbe andata bene
e questo mi ha fatto venir voglia di morire
L’idea che avevi di me chi era lei
Un gioiello senza bisogni sempre adorabile la cui luce rifletteva su di te
Ora piango nel bagno di una festa
Un’attrice mi chiede cosa è successo, tu, ecco cosa è successo
Hai affascinano mio papà con battute modeste
bevendo caffè come se fossi ad un late night show
Ma mentre mi guardava guardare la porta d’ingresso tutta la sera sperando che arrivassi
mi ha detto che dovrebbe essere divertente compiere 21 anni

Il tempo non va avanti, come se fossi paralizzata
Vorrei essere la vecchia me stessa, ma sto ancora cercando di trovarla
Dopo i giorni e le notti con la camicia scozzese quando mi ha reso tua
ora mi hai rimandato le cose via posta e torno a casa sola
ma ti sei tenuto la mia vecchia sciarpa della prima settimana
perché ti ricorda l’innocenza e profuma di me
Non puoi liberartene
perché te lo ricordi molto bene, yeah

[Chorus]
perché siano di nuovo a quando ti amavo così tanto
a prima che perdessi la cosa più vera che hai mai avuto
era raro, ero li
me lo ricordo molto bene

Vento nei miei capelli, eri li
ti ricordi tutto
Giù dalle scale, eri li
ti ricordi tutto
era raro, ero li
me lo ricordo molto bene

[Verse 5]
Non sono mai stata brava a dire barzellette ma ecco come fa la battuta finale
Io invecchio ma le tue fidanzate hanno sempre la mia età
da quando il tuo Brooklyn ha rotto la mia pelle e ossa
sono un soldato che torna a casa pesando la metà
e la fiamma gemellati ha reso triste
detto solo tra di noi la storia d’amore ha mutilato anche te
perchè in questo freddo arido della città ricordo la prima volta che è caduta la neve
e cosa ho provato quando brillava, me lo ricordo molto bene

[Outro]
detto solo tra di noi la storia d’amore ha mutilato anche te
detto solo tra di noi te lo ricordi molto bene
detto solo tra di noi me lo ricordo, (detto solo tra di noi), molto bene
Vento nei miei capelli ero li ero li
Giù dalle scale ero li ero li
Preghiera sacra ero li ero li
Era raro te lo ricordi molto bene
x3

