Taylor Swift – All Too Well (Versione da 10 minuti): Audio, testo e traduzione

L’iconica All Too Well è finalmente stata pubblicata nella sua versione originale: da 10 minuti! Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e questa è la canzone che tutti stavamo aspettando. Nel brano che è da tutti considerato il suo capolavoro assoluto, una Taylor con il cuore spezzato ripercorre la relazione con il suo ex, ricordando i momenti belli e le decisioni che hanno portato alla fine dell’amore.

All Too Well è uno dei brani che i fan pensano sia stato ispirato dalla sua relazione con Jake Gyllenhaal e nel testo ci sono tanti famosi riferimenti alla loro storia d’amore, come la giornata che hanno passato con sua sorella Maggie, la camicia che lui indossava nelle foto dei paparazzi per le vie di New York, il riferimento all’infanzia dell’attore, ma soprattutto l’ormai celeberrima sciarpa, che Taylor indossava durante il loro appuntamento.

All Too Well è la prima canzone che Taylor Swift ha scritto per Red, proprio come sfogo per la traumatica fine della storia d’amore con Jake; si è trattato un vero e proprio flusso di coscienza di un cuore spezzato, che ha preso la forma di un brano da 10 minuti.Ai tempi sembrava inverosimile inserirla in un disco e quindi l’ha accorciata, ma adesso per Red (Taylor’s Version) possiamo goderci finalmente l’originale.

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

Audio di All Too Well (di 10 minuti) di Taylor Swift:

Testo di All Too Well (di 10 minuti) di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

I walked through the door with you, the air was cold

But something ‘bout it felt like home somehow

And I left my scarf there at your sister’s house

And you’ve still got it in your drawer, even now

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, your sweet disposition and my wide-eyed gaze

We’re singing in the car, getting lost upstate

Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place

And I can picture it after all these days

And I know it’s long gone and

That magic’s not here no more

And I might be okay, but I’m not fine at all

Oh, oh, oh

[Chorus]

‘Causе there we arе again on that little town street

You almost ran the red ‘cause you were lookin’ over at me

Wind in my hair, I was there

I remember it all too well

[Verse 2]

Photo album on the counter, your cheeks were turning red

You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed

And your mother’s telling stories ‘bout you on the tee-ball team

You tell me ‘bout your past, thinking your future was me

And you were tossing me the car keys, Fuck the patriarchy

Key chain on the ground, we were always skipping town

And I was thinking on the drive down, any time now

He’s gonna say it’s love, you never called it what it was

Till we were dead and gone and buried

Check the pulse and come back swearing it’s the same

After three months in the grave

And then you wondered where it went to as I reached for you

But all I felt was shame and you held my lifeless frame

[Pre-Chorus]

And I know it’s long gone and

There was nothing else I could do

And I forget about you long enough

To forget why I needed to

[Chorus]

‘Cause there we are again in the middle of the night

We’re dancing ‘round the kitchen in the refrigerator light

Down the stairs, I was there

I remember it all too well

And there we are again when nobody had to know

You kept me like a secret but I kept you like an oath

Sacred prayer, and we’d swear

To remember it all too well, yeah

[Bridge]

Maybe we got lost in translation

Maybe I asked for too much

But maybe this thing was a masterpiece

‘Til you tore it all up

Running scared, I was there

I remember it all too well

[Verse 3]

And you call me up again

Just to break me like a promise

So casually cruel in the name of being honest

I’m a crumpled up piece of paper lying here

‘Cause I remember it all, all, all

[Verse 4]

They say all’s well that ends well but I’m in a new hell

Every time you double cross my mind

You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine

And that made me want to die

The idea you had of me who was she

A never needing ever lovely jewel whose shine reflects on you

Not weeping in a party bathroom

Some actress asking me what happened, You, that’s what happened you

You who charmed my dad with self effacing jokes

Sipping coffee like you’re on a late night show

But then he watched me watch the front door all night willing you to come

And he said it’s supposed to be fun turning twenty-one

[Chorus]

Time won’t fly, it’s like I’m paralyzed by it

I’d like to be my old self again, but I’m still trying to find it

After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own

Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone

But you keep my old scarf from that very first week

‘Cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me

You can’t get rid of it

‘Cause you remember it all too well, yeah

‘Cause there we are again when I loved you so

Back before you lost the one real thing you’ve ever known

[Post-Chorus]

It was rare, I was there

I remember it all too well

Wind in my hair, you were there

You remember it all

Down the stairs, you were there

You remember it all

It was rare, I was there

I remember it all too well

[Verse 5]

And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes

I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age

From when your Brooklyn broke my skin and bones

I’m a soldier who’s returning half her weight

And did the twin flame bruise paint you blue

Just between us did the love affair maim you too

Cause in this city’s barren cold I still remember the first fall of snow

And how it glistened as it fell, I remember it all too well

[Outro]

Just between us did the love affair maim you all too well

Just between us do you remember it all too well

Just between us I remember it, (just between us), all too well

Wind in my hair I was there, I was there

Down the stairs I was there, I was there

Sacred prayer I was there, I was there

It was rare you remember it all too well

Wind in my hair I was there, I was there

Down the stairs I was there, I was there

Sacred prayer I was there, I was there

It was rare you remember it

Wind in my hair I was there, I was there

Down the stairs I was there, I was there

Sacred prayer I was there, I was there

It was rare you remember it

Wind in my hair I was there, I was there

Down the stairs I was there, I was there

Sacred prayer I was there, I was there

It was rare you remember it

Traduzione di All Too Well (di 10 minuti) di Taylor Swift:

[Intro]

Sono entrata dalla porta con te, l’aria era fredda

ma qualcosa mi ha fatta sentire a casa

ed ho lasciato la mia sciarpa li a casa di tua sorella

e ce l’hai ancora nel tuo cassetto, ancora adesso

[Verse 1]

Oh, la tua indole dolce e il mio sguardo ad occhi spalancati

Cantiamo in macchina, mentre ci perdiamo a nord

Le foglie autunnali cadono come pezzi che trovano il loro posto

e riesco a vederlo anche dopo tutti questi giorni

[Pre-Chorus]

e so che è finita e

la magia non c’è più

e forse sono ok, ma non sto per niente bene

Oh, oh, oh

[Chorus]

perché siano di nuovo nella strada di quella cittadina

Se quasi passato con il rosso perché mi stavi guardando

Vento tra i miei capelli, ero li

Me lo ricordo molto bene

[Verse 2]

Album di foto sul bancone, le tue guance diventano rosse

Eri un bimbo con gli occhiali in un letto singolo

e tua mamma sta raccontando delle storie di te nella squadra di baseball

Mi racconti del tuo passato, pensando che il tuo futuro è stato crudele

e mi butti le chiavi della macchina

Fan***o il patriarcato

Portachiavi sul pavimento

Andiamo sempre fuori città

Stavo pensando a quando abbiamo guidato fuori città

Prima o poi dirà che è amore

Non lo hai mai chiamato con il suo nome

Fino al giorno in cui saremo morti e sepolti

controlla il polso e torna imprecando è lo stesso

dopo tre mesi nella tomba

e poi ti sei chiedo dove è andato mentre ho cercato di prenderti

ma ho sentito solo vergogna e tu ha tenuto il mio corpo senza vita

[Pre-Chorus]

e so che è finita e

che non potevo fare nient’altro

e che mi dimenticherò di te prima

di dimenticarmi del perché devo farlo

[Chorus]

perché siano di nuovo nel bel mezzo della notte

stiamo ballando per la cucina alla luce del frigorifero

giù dalle scale, ero li

Me lo ricordo molto bene

e siamo ancora li a quando nessuno doveva saperlo

mi hai tenuto come un piccolo segreto ma io ti ho tenuto come un giramento

Preghiera sacra, e abbiamo giurato

Me lo ricordo molto bene, yeah

[Bridge]

Forse ci siamo capiti male

Forse ho chiesto troppo

ma forse questa cosa era un capolavoro

finché non l’hai distrutta

Scappando spaventato, ero li

Me lo ricordo molto bene

E ora mi chiami di nuovo

Solo per spezzarmi come una promessa

casualmente crudele in nome dell’essere sincero

io sono un pezzo di carta appallottolato qui

perché me lo ricordo molto molto molto

bene

[Verse 4]

Dicono che va tutto bene quel che finisce bene ma io sono nuova all’inferno

Ogni volta che ti ripenso

Hai detto che se avessimo avuto meno anni di differenza forse sarebbe andata bene

e questo mi ha fatto venir voglia di morire

L’idea che avevi di me chi era lei

Un gioiello senza bisogni sempre adorabile la cui luce rifletteva su di te

Ora piango nel bagno di una festa

Un’attrice mi chiede cosa è successo, tu, ecco cosa è successo

Hai affascinano mio papà con battute modeste

bevendo caffè come se fossi ad un late night show

Ma mentre mi guardava guardare la porta d’ingresso tutta la sera sperando che arrivassi

mi ha detto che dovrebbe essere divertente compiere 21 anni

Il tempo non va avanti, come se fossi paralizzata

Vorrei essere la vecchia me stessa, ma sto ancora cercando di trovarla

Dopo i giorni e le notti con la camicia scozzese quando mi ha reso tua

ora mi hai rimandato le cose via posta e torno a casa sola

ma ti sei tenuto la mia vecchia sciarpa della prima settimana

perché ti ricorda l’innocenza e profuma di me

Non puoi liberartene

perché te lo ricordi molto bene, yeah

[Chorus]

perché siano di nuovo a quando ti amavo così tanto

a prima che perdessi la cosa più vera che hai mai avuto

era raro, ero li

me lo ricordo molto bene

Vento nei miei capelli, eri li

ti ricordi tutto

Giù dalle scale, eri li

ti ricordi tutto

era raro, ero li

me lo ricordo molto bene

[Verse 5]

Non sono mai stata brava a dire barzellette ma ecco come fa la battuta finale

Io invecchio ma le tue fidanzate hanno sempre la mia età

da quando il tuo Brooklyn ha rotto la mia pelle e ossa

sono un soldato che torna a casa pesando la metà

e la fiamma gemellati ha reso triste

detto solo tra di noi la storia d’amore ha mutilato anche te

perchè in questo freddo arido della città ricordo la prima volta che è caduta la neve

e cosa ho provato quando brillava, me lo ricordo molto bene

[Outro]

detto solo tra di noi la storia d’amore ha mutilato anche te

detto solo tra di noi te lo ricordi molto bene

detto solo tra di noi me lo ricordo, (detto solo tra di noi), molto bene

Vento nei miei capelli ero li ero li

Giù dalle scale ero li ero li

Preghiera sacra ero li ero li

Era raro te lo ricordi molto bene

x3