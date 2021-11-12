Taylor Swift – All Too Well (Versione da 10 minuti): Audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Laura Boni 12 Novembre 2021 L’iconica All Too Well è finalmente stata pubblicata nella sua versione originale: da 10 minuti! Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e questa è la canzone che tutti stavamo aspettando. Nel brano che è da tutti considerato il suo capolavoro assoluto, una Taylor con il cuore spezzato ripercorre la relazione con il suo ex, ricordando i momenti belli e le decisioni che hanno portato alla fine dell’amore. All Too Well è uno dei brani che i fan pensano sia stato ispirato dalla sua relazione con Jake Gyllenhaal e nel testo ci sono tanti famosi riferimenti alla loro storia d’amore, come la giornata che hanno passato con sua sorella Maggie, la camicia che lui indossava nelle foto dei paparazzi per le vie di New York, il riferimento all’infanzia dell’attore, ma soprattutto l’ormai celeberrima sciarpa, che Taylor indossava durante il loro appuntamento. All Too Well è la prima canzone che Taylor Swift ha scritto per Red, proprio come sfogo per la traumatica fine della storia d’amore con Jake; si è trattato un vero e proprio flusso di coscienza di un cuore spezzato, che ha preso la forma di un brano da 10 minuti.Ai tempi sembrava inverosimile inserirla in un disco e quindi l’ha accorciata, ma adesso per Red (Taylor’s Version) possiamo goderci finalmente l’originale. Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni di Red (Taylor’s Version)! La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran. Audio di All Too Well (di 10 minuti) di Taylor Swift: Testo di All Too Well (di 10 minuti) di Taylor Swift: [Verse 1] I walked through the door with you, the air was cold But something ‘bout it felt like home somehow And I left my scarf there at your sister’s house And you’ve still got it in your drawer, even now [Pre-Chorus] Oh, your sweet disposition and my wide-eyed gaze We’re singing in the car, getting lost upstate Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place And I can picture it after all these days And I know it’s long gone and That magic’s not here no more And I might be okay, but I’m not fine at all Oh, oh, oh [Chorus] ‘Causе there we arе again on that little town street You almost ran the red ‘cause you were lookin’ over at me Wind in my hair, I was there I remember it all too well [Verse 2] Photo album on the counter, your cheeks were turning red You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed And your mother’s telling stories ‘bout you on the tee-ball team You tell me ‘bout your past, thinking your future was me And you were tossing me the car keys, Fuck the patriarchy Key chain on the ground, we were always skipping town And I was thinking on the drive down, any time now He’s gonna say it’s love, you never called it what it was Till we were dead and gone and buried Check the pulse and come back swearing it’s the same After three months in the grave And then you wondered where it went to as I reached for you But all I felt was shame and you held my lifeless frame [Pre-Chorus] And I know it’s long gone and There was nothing else I could do And I forget about you long enough To forget why I needed to [Chorus] ‘Cause there we are again in the middle of the night We’re dancing ‘round the kitchen in the refrigerator light Down the stairs, I was there I remember it all too well And there we are again when nobody had to know You kept me like a secret but I kept you like an oath Sacred prayer, and we’d swear To remember it all too well, yeah [Bridge] Maybe we got lost in translation Maybe I asked for too much But maybe this thing was a masterpiece ‘Til you tore it all up Running scared, I was there I remember it all too well [Verse 3] And you call me up again Just to break me like a promise So casually cruel in the name of being honest I’m a crumpled up piece of paper lying here ‘Cause I remember it all, all, all [Verse 4] They say all’s well that ends well but I’m in a new hell Every time you double cross my mind You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine And that made me want to die The idea you had of me who was she A never needing ever lovely jewel whose shine reflects on you Not weeping in a party bathroom Some actress asking me what happened, You, that’s what happened you You who charmed my dad with self effacing jokes Sipping coffee like you’re on a late night show But then he watched me watch the front door all night willing you to come And he said it’s supposed to be fun turning twenty-one [Chorus] Time won’t fly, it’s like I’m paralyzed by it I’d like to be my old self again, but I’m still trying to find it After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone But you keep my old scarf from that very first week ‘Cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me You can’t get rid of it ‘Cause you remember it all too well, yeah ‘Cause there we are again when I loved you so Back before you lost the one real thing you’ve ever known [Post-Chorus] It was rare, I was there I remember it all too well Wind in my hair, you were there You remember it all Down the stairs, you were there You remember it all It was rare, I was there I remember it all too well [Verse 5] And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age From when your Brooklyn broke my skin and bones I’m a soldier who’s returning half her weight And did the twin flame bruise paint you blue Just between us did the love affair maim you too Cause in this city’s barren cold I still remember the first fall of snow And how it glistened as it fell, I remember it all too well [Outro] Just between us did the love affair maim you all too well Just between us do you remember it all too well Just between us I remember it, (just between us), all too well Wind in my hair I was there, I was there Down the stairs I was there, I was there Sacred prayer I was there, I was there It was rare you remember it all too well Wind in my hair I was there, I was there Down the stairs I was there, I was there Sacred prayer I was there, I was there It was rare you remember it Wind in my hair I was there, I was there Down the stairs I was there, I was there Sacred prayer I was there, I was there It was rare you remember it Wind in my hair I was there, I was there Down the stairs I was there, I was there Sacred prayer I was there, I was there It was rare you remember it Traduzione di All Too Well (di 10 minuti) di Taylor Swift: [Intro] Sono entrata dalla porta con te, l’aria era fredda ma qualcosa mi ha fatta sentire a casa ed ho lasciato la mia sciarpa li a casa di tua sorella e ce l’hai ancora nel tuo cassetto, ancora adesso [Verse 1] Oh, la tua indole dolce e il mio sguardo ad occhi spalancati Cantiamo in macchina, mentre ci perdiamo a nord Le foglie autunnali cadono come pezzi che trovano il loro posto e riesco a vederlo anche dopo tutti questi giorni [Pre-Chorus] e so che è finita e la magia non c’è più e forse sono ok, ma non sto per niente bene Oh, oh, oh [Chorus] perché siano di nuovo nella strada di quella cittadina Se quasi passato con il rosso perché mi stavi guardando Vento tra i miei capelli, ero li Me lo ricordo molto bene [Verse 2] Album di foto sul bancone, le tue guance diventano rosse Eri un bimbo con gli occhiali in un letto singolo e tua mamma sta raccontando delle storie di te nella squadra di baseball Mi racconti del tuo passato, pensando che il tuo futuro è stato crudele e mi butti le chiavi della macchina Fan***o il patriarcato Portachiavi sul pavimento Andiamo sempre fuori città Stavo pensando a quando abbiamo guidato fuori città Prima o poi dirà che è amore Non lo hai mai chiamato con il suo nome Fino al giorno in cui saremo morti e sepolti controlla il polso e torna imprecando è lo stesso dopo tre mesi nella tomba e poi ti sei chiedo dove è andato mentre ho cercato di prenderti ma ho sentito solo vergogna e tu ha tenuto il mio corpo senza vita [Pre-Chorus] e so che è finita e che non potevo fare nient’altro e che mi dimenticherò di te prima di dimenticarmi del perché devo farlo [Chorus] perché siano di nuovo nel bel mezzo della notte stiamo ballando per la cucina alla luce del frigorifero giù dalle scale, ero li Me lo ricordo molto bene e siamo ancora li a quando nessuno doveva saperlo mi hai tenuto come un piccolo segreto ma io ti ho tenuto come un giramento Preghiera sacra, e abbiamo giurato Me lo ricordo molto bene, yeah [Bridge] Forse ci siamo capiti male Forse ho chiesto troppo ma forse questa cosa era un capolavoro finché non l’hai distrutta Scappando spaventato, ero li Me lo ricordo molto bene E ora mi chiami di nuovo Solo per spezzarmi come una promessa casualmente crudele in nome dell’essere sincero io sono un pezzo di carta appallottolato qui perché me lo ricordo molto molto molto bene [Verse 4] Dicono che va tutto bene quel che finisce bene ma io sono nuova all’inferno Ogni volta che ti ripenso Hai detto che se avessimo avuto meno anni di differenza forse sarebbe andata bene e questo mi ha fatto venir voglia di morire L’idea che avevi di me chi era lei Un gioiello senza bisogni sempre adorabile la cui luce rifletteva su di te Ora piango nel bagno di una festa Un’attrice mi chiede cosa è successo, tu, ecco cosa è successo Hai affascinano mio papà con battute modeste bevendo caffè come se fossi ad un late night show Ma mentre mi guardava guardare la porta d’ingresso tutta la sera sperando che arrivassi mi ha detto che dovrebbe essere divertente compiere 21 anni Il tempo non va avanti, come se fossi paralizzata Vorrei essere la vecchia me stessa, ma sto ancora cercando di trovarla Dopo i giorni e le notti con la camicia scozzese quando mi ha reso tua ora mi hai rimandato le cose via posta e torno a casa sola ma ti sei tenuto la mia vecchia sciarpa della prima settimana perché ti ricorda l’innocenza e profuma di me Non puoi liberartene perché te lo ricordi molto bene, yeah [Chorus] perché siano di nuovo a quando ti amavo così tanto a prima che perdessi la cosa più vera che hai mai avuto era raro, ero li me lo ricordo molto bene Vento nei miei capelli, eri li ti ricordi tutto Giù dalle scale, eri li ti ricordi tutto era raro, ero li me lo ricordo molto bene [Verse 5] Non sono mai stata brava a dire barzellette ma ecco come fa la battuta finale Io invecchio ma le tue fidanzate hanno sempre la mia età da quando il tuo Brooklyn ha rotto la mia pelle e ossa sono un soldato che torna a casa pesando la metà e la fiamma gemellati ha reso triste detto solo tra di noi la storia d’amore ha mutilato anche te perchè in questo freddo arido della città ricordo la prima volta che è caduta la neve e cosa ho provato quando brillava, me lo ricordo molto bene [Outro] detto solo tra di noi la storia d’amore ha mutilato anche te detto solo tra di noi te lo ricordi molto bene detto solo tra di noi me lo ricordo, (detto solo tra di noi), molto bene Vento nei miei capelli ero li ero li Giù dalle scale ero li ero li Preghiera sacra ero li ero li Era raro te lo ricordi molto bene x3