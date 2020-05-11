Lennon Stella e Charlie Puth hanno collaborato insieme al brano Summer Feelings, giusto in tempo per l’arrivo dell’estate. Il singolo fa, inoltre, parte della colonna sonora del film SCOOB! in uscita il 15 maggio direttamente in streaming e non nelle sale cinematografiche.

Lei è attrice e cantante, ha recitato nella serie televisiva ispirata al mondo della musica country Nashville e ha per lungo tempo duettato insieme alla sorella minore, Maisy Stella, componendo il gruppo Lennon&Maisy. Charlie lo ricorderete ormai non solo per il brano See You Again, cantato con Wiz Khalifa e colonna sonora di Fast&Furious, ma anche per essere uno dei cantautori più abili della nuova generazione.

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Summer Feelings di Lennon Stella e Charlie Puth:

Audio di Lennon Stella e Charlie Puth, Summer Feelings

Summer Feelings - Lennon Stella feat. Charlie Puth (from Scoob! The Album) [Official Audio]

Testo:

I hear the rhythm of waves hittin’ on the shore

And I swear they’re speaking, speaking, speaking

They’re telling me to relax, I’m not good at that

But now I know I need it, need it, need it

Traduzione:

[Pre-Chorus: Lennon Stella] ‘Cause I, ooh, now what you do, nothin’ lies, tell the truth (That’s right)Yeah, on Venice beach, got sand all in my shoes (Tonight)Ooh, unlock me, loose, see the sunset from the roof (That’s right)Yeah, that crystal blue, and it came out someone new [Chorus: Lennon Stella] Yeah (Good), I’m in my summer feelingsAnd I’m trying to keep it co-oo-oo-olWait (Up), here in my summer feelingAnd I found a piece of me that I never knew [Verse 2: Charlie Puth] You got my heart and I’m head over heels in loveIn California, dreamin’, dreamin’, dreamin’, yeahTouchin’ the stars and then draggin’ them down to EarthThat California, feelin’, feelin’, feelin’ (That’s right) [Pre-Chorus: Charlie Puth] Oh, now what you do, your brown eyes tell the truth (That’s right)Yeah, down on the beach, I’m stayin’ out late for you (Tonight)Oh, unlock you, loose, see the sunset from the roof (That’s right)Yeah, you got to me and it came out someone new [Chorus: Charlie Puth] Hey, gettin’ in my summer feelings (Summer feelings)(And I) I’m trying to keep it co-oo-oo-olWait (Up), here in my summer feelings(And I) I found a piece of me that I never knew [Bridge: Lennon Stella] I’m meltin’ like ice creamThe stress is gone for meNowhere I’d rather be (Oh) [Chorus: Charlie Puth, Lennon Stella, Both] Hey (Yeah), I’m in my summer feelingsAnd I, I’m trying to keep it co-oo-oo-olWait (Up), here in my summer feelingsAnd I found a piece of me that I never knewHey, gettin’ in my summer feelings(And I) I’m trying to keep the co-oo-oo-olWait (Uh), here in my summer feelingsAnd I found a piece of me that I never knew

sento il ritmo delle onde abbattersi sulla riva

e giuro stanno parlando, parlando, parlando

mi dicono di rilassarmi, non sono brava in questo

ma adesso so, ne ho bisogno, ne ho bisogn, bisogno

perché so cosa stai facendo nessuna bugia dì la verità

sì, sulla spiaggia di Venice, ho la sabbia nelle scarpe

sì, quel blu cristallo ed è diventato qualcuno di nuovo

sì, bene, sono nei miei sentimenti estivi

e cerco di mantenermi cool

aspetta, qui nei miei sentimenti estivi

e ho trovato un pezzo di me che non sapevo di avere

hai preso il mio cuore e sono innamorato dalla testa ai piedi

In California, sognando, sognando, sognando

toccando le stelle e poi trascinandole sulla Terra

Il sentimento California

Oh adesso cosa fai, i tuoi occhi marroni dicono la verità

sì, giù in spiaggia rimango fino a tardi per te

Oh, sbloccati, libera, guarda il tramonto dal tetto

Sì, mi hai preso ed è uscito qualcuno di nuovo

sì, bene, sono nei miei sentimenti estivi

e cerco di mantenermi cool

aspetta, qui nei miei sentimenti estivi

e ho trovato un pezzo di me che non sapevo di avere

mi sto sciogliendo come gelato

lo stress è andato per me

non c’è nessun posto dove vorrei essere

sì, bene, sono nei miei sentimenti estivi

e cerco di mantenermi cool

aspetta, qui nei miei sentimenti estivi

e ho trovato un pezzo di me che non sapevo di avere