Lennon Stella e Charlie Puth hanno collaborato insieme al brano Summer Feelings, giusto in tempo per l’arrivo dell’estate. Il singolo fa, inoltre, parte della colonna sonora del film SCOOB! in uscita il 15 maggio direttamente in streaming e non nelle sale cinematografiche.
Lei è attrice e cantante, ha recitato nella serie televisiva ispirata al mondo della musica country Nashville e ha per lungo tempo duettato insieme alla sorella minore, Maisy Stella, componendo il gruppo Lennon&Maisy. Charlie lo ricorderete ormai non solo per il brano See You Again, cantato con Wiz Khalifa e colonna sonora di Fast&Furious, ma anche per essere uno dei cantautori più abili della nuova generazione.
Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Summer Feelings di Lennon Stella e Charlie Puth:
Sponsored by Kaplan!
Audio di Lennon Stella e Charlie Puth, Summer Feelings
Testo:
I hear the rhythm of waves hittin’ on the shore
And I swear they’re speaking, speaking, speaking
They’re telling me to relax, I’m not good at that
But now I know I need it, need it, need it
Yeah, on Venice beach, got sand all in my shoes (Tonight)
Ooh, unlock me, loose, see the sunset from the roof (That’s right)
Yeah, that crystal blue, and it came out someone new [Chorus: Lennon Stella] Yeah (Good), I’m in my summer feelings
And I’m trying to keep it co-oo-oo-ol
Wait (Up), here in my summer feeling
And I found a piece of me that I never knew [Verse 2: Charlie Puth] You got my heart and I’m head over heels in love
In California, dreamin’, dreamin’, dreamin’, yeah
Touchin’ the stars and then draggin’ them down to Earth
That California, feelin’, feelin’, feelin’ (That’s right) [Pre-Chorus: Charlie Puth] Oh, now what you do, your brown eyes tell the truth (That’s right)
Yeah, down on the beach, I’m stayin’ out late for you (Tonight)
Oh, unlock you, loose, see the sunset from the roof (That’s right)
Yeah, you got to me and it came out someone new [Chorus: Charlie Puth] Hey, gettin’ in my summer feelings (Summer feelings)
(And I) I’m trying to keep it co-oo-oo-ol
Wait (Up), here in my summer feelings
(And I) I found a piece of me that I never knew [Bridge: Lennon Stella] I’m meltin’ like ice cream
The stress is gone for me
Nowhere I’d rather be (Oh) [Chorus: Charlie Puth, Lennon Stella, Both] Hey (Yeah), I’m in my summer feelings
And I, I’m trying to keep it co-oo-oo-ol
Wait (Up), here in my summer feelings
And I found a piece of me that I never knew
Hey, gettin’ in my summer feelings
(And I) I’m trying to keep the co-oo-oo-ol
Wait (Uh), here in my summer feelings
And I found a piece of me that I never knew
Traduzione:
sento il ritmo delle onde abbattersi sulla riva
e giuro stanno parlando, parlando, parlando
mi dicono di rilassarmi, non sono brava in questo
ma adesso so, ne ho bisogno, ne ho bisogn, bisogno
perché so cosa stai facendo nessuna bugia dì la verità
sì, sulla spiaggia di Venice, ho la sabbia nelle scarpe
sì, quel blu cristallo ed è diventato qualcuno di nuovo
sì, bene, sono nei miei sentimenti estivi
e cerco di mantenermi cool
aspetta, qui nei miei sentimenti estivi
e ho trovato un pezzo di me che non sapevo di avere
hai preso il mio cuore e sono innamorato dalla testa ai piedi
In California, sognando, sognando, sognando
toccando le stelle e poi trascinandole sulla Terra
Il sentimento California
Oh adesso cosa fai, i tuoi occhi marroni dicono la verità
sì, giù in spiaggia rimango fino a tardi per te
Oh, sbloccati, libera, guarda il tramonto dal tetto
Sì, mi hai preso ed è uscito qualcuno di nuovo
sì, bene, sono nei miei sentimenti estivi
e cerco di mantenermi cool
aspetta, qui nei miei sentimenti estivi
e ho trovato un pezzo di me che non sapevo di avere
mi sto sciogliendo come gelato
lo stress è andato per me
non c’è nessun posto dove vorrei essere
sì, bene, sono nei miei sentimenti estivi
e cerco di mantenermi cool
aspetta, qui nei miei sentimenti estivi
e ho trovato un pezzo di me che non sapevo di avere
Cosa ne pensate del nuovo brano di Lennon Stella e Charlie Puth, Summer Feelings?