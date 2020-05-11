Anche se con un giorno di ritardo, Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber hanno preparato una versione speciale del loro video Stuck With U dedicato a tutte le mamme.

Nel video sono presenti la nonna di Ari in compagnia del fratello Frankie Grande e anche mamma Joan. In questo momento, infatti, la cantante si trova separata dalla sua famiglia e sta invece trascorrendo la quarantena con il fidanzato Dalton Gomez. Ha comunque partecipato inserendo alcuni video di repertorio con la sua famiglia.

Anche Justin si trova lontano dalla sua mamma, ma anche lui ha voluto omaggiarla in questo video.

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Stuck With U:

Video di Stuck With U di Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande - Stuck with U (Mother’s Day Edition)

Testo:

Mmm

Hey, yeah

(That’s just for fun)

(What?)

Ah

Traduzione:

[Verse 1: Ariana Grande] I’m not one to stick aroundOne strike and you’re out, babyDon’t care if I sound crazyBut you never let me down, no, noThat’s why when the sun’s up, I’m stayin’Still layin’ in your bed, sayin’[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande] Ooh, ooh, ooh, oohGot all this time on my handsMight as well cancel our plans, yeahI could stay here for a lifetime[Chorus: Ariana Grande] So, lock the door and throw out the keyCan’t fight this no more, it’s just you and meAnd there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I, I can doI’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with youSo, go ahead and drive me insaneBaby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t changeBeing stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with youI’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby[Verse 2: Justin Bieber with Ariana Grande] There’s nowhere we need to be, no, no, noI’ma get to know you betterKinda hope we’re here foreverThere’s nobody on these streetsIf you told me that the world’s endin’Ain’t no other way that I can spend it[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber, with Ariana Grande & Both] Oh, oh, oh, oh (Ooh)Got all this time in my handsMight as well cancel our plans (Yeah, yeah)I could stay here forever[Chorus: Justin Bieber with Ariana Grande] So, lock the door and throw out the keyCan’t fight this no more, It’s just you and meAnd there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I, I can doI’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with youSo, go ahead and drive me insaneBaby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t changeBeing stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with youI’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you[Bridge: Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande & Both] WoahBaby, come take all my timeGo on, make me lose my mindWe got all that we need here tonight[Chorus: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber & Both] I lock the door (Lock the door) and throw out the keyCan’t fight this no more (Can’t fight this no more), it’s just you and meAnd there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I’d rather doI’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with youSo, go ahead and drive me insaneBaby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t changeAll this lovin’ you, hatin’ you, wantin’ youI’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck withYou, oh, oh[Outro: Ariana Grande] Stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

non sono qualcuno con cui stare accanto

uno strike e sei fuori

non mi importa se sembro pazza

ma non mi fai sentire mai giù

ecco perché quando il sole sorge io resto

distesa nel tuo letto

ho tutto questo tempo tra le mani

potremmo cancellare i nostri impegni

potrei stare qui per tutta la vita

quindi chiudi la porta e butta via la chiave

non posso combatterlo più, siamo tu e io

e non c’è nulla, nulla che possa fare

sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te

quindi vai avanti e fammi diventare pazza

baby, continui a parlare ma non c’è nulla che cambierei

sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te

sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te

non c’è un posto dove abbiamo bisogno di essere no, no

ti conoscerò meglio

mi auguro di rimanere qui per sempre

non c’è nessuno in queste strade

se mi dici che il mondo sta per finire

non c’è altro modo in cui lo passerei

Oh, oh oh

ho tutto questo tempo nelle mie mani

potremmo cancellare i nostri impegni

potrei stare qui per tutta la vita

quindi chiudi la porta e butta via la chiave

non posso combatterlo più, siamo tu e io

e non c’è nulla, nulla che possa fare

sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te

quindi vai avanti e fammi diventare pazza

baby, continui a parlare ma non c’è nulla che cambierei

sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te

sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te

baby vieni e prenditi tutto il mio tempo

avanti, fammi perdere la testa

abbiamo tutto quello di cui abbiamo bisogno stanotte

quindi chiudi la porta e butta via la chiave

non posso combatterlo più, siamo tu e io

e non c’è nulla, nulla che possa fare

sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te

quindi vai avanti e fammi diventare pazza

baby, continui a parlare ma non c’è nulla che cambierei

sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te

sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo brano di Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber, Stuck With U?