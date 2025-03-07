Lady Gaga: audio, testo e traduzione di Garden of Eden

Garden of Eden è una canzone di Lady Gaga dell’album Mayhem, in uscita venerdì 7 marzo 2025.

Garden of Eden trae ispirazione dal Giardino dell’Eden biblico, utilizzando riferimenti come la “mela avvelenata”. Nel testo, il personaggio di Gaga può essere visto come il serpente, una creatura astuta che tenta Eva a mangiare il frutto proibito dell’Albero della Conoscenza.

Testo Garden of Eden

Ah-ah-ah-ah, oh-oh-oh-oh

Go get your friends and meet me on the floor

You’re out of candy? I can get you mo-o-ore

You start to slur and, and I start to squeal

I’m fallin’ over in my nine-inch heels

Come on

(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on

(DJ, hit the lights) DJ, come on

(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on

(DJ, hit the lights)

I could be your girlfriend for the weekend

You could be my boyfriend for the night

My excuse to make a bad decision

Bodies gettin’ close under the lights

(Oh) I’ve been feelin’ this familiar feeling

Like I’ve known you my whole lifе

(Oh) Take you to the Garden of Edеn

Poison apple, take a bite (Oh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Oh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden

You’re turnin’ green from the adrenaline

This chick’s a machine, but her friend is way more fun

But you can’t hear her with the music on

So you say “yes” and then the party’s o-on

Come on

(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on

(DJ, hit the lights)

I could be your girlfriend for the weekend

You could be my boyfriend for the night

My excuse to make a bad decision

Bodies getting close under the lights

(Oh) I’ve been feelin’ this familiar feeling

Like I’ve known you my whole life

(Oh) Take you to the Garden of Eden

Poison apple, take a bite (Oh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Oh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Come on)

(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on

(DJ, hit the lights) Oh-oh (Come on)

(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on

(DJ, hit the lights) Oh

I could be your girlfriend for the weekend

You could be my boyfriend for the night

My excuse to make a bad decision

Bodies getting close under the lights

(Oh) I’ve been feelin’ this familiar feeling

Like I’ve known you my whole life

(Oh) Take you to the Garden of Eden

Poison apple, take a bite (Take a bite, oh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Oh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden

Uh, uh

Ooh

Oh

Yeah

Traduzione

Ah-ah-ah-ah, oh-oh-oh-oh

Vai a prendere i tuoi amici e raggiungimi in pista

Hai finito le caramelle? Posso prenderti di più

Inizi a biascicare e, e io inizio a strillare

Sto cadendo sui miei tacchi da nove pollici

Dai

(Quindi accendi le luci) Dai e colpiscimi, dai

(DJ, accendi le luci) DJ, dai

(Quindi accendi le luci) Dai e colpiscimi, dai

(DJ, accendi le luci)

Potrei essere la tua ragazza per il weekend

Potresti essere il mio ragazzo per la notte

La mia scusa per prendere una cattiva decisione

I corpi si avvicinano sotto le luci

(Oh) Ho sentito questa sensazione familiare

Come se ti conoscessi da tutta la vita

(Oh) Ti porto nel Giardino dell’Eden

Mela avvelenata, dai un morso (Oh)

Ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh)

Ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden (Oh)

Ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden dell’Eden (Uh, uh)

Ti porterò al Giardino dell’Eden

Stai diventando verde per l’adrenalina

Questa tipa è una macchina, ma la sua amica è molto più divertente

Ma non riesci a sentirla con la musica accesa

Quindi dici “sì” e poi la festa inizia

Dai

(Quindi accendi le luci) Dai e colpiscimi, dai

(DJ, accendi le luci)

Potrei essere la tua ragazza per il weekend

Potresti essere il mio ragazzo per la notte

La mia scusa per prendere una cattiva decisione

Corpi che si avvicinano sotto le luci

(Oh) Ho sentito questa sensazione familiare

Come se ti conoscessi da tutta la vita

(Oh) Ti porterò al Giardino dell’Eden

Mela avvelenata, dai un morso (Oh)

Ti porterò al Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh)

Ti porterò al Giardino dell’Eden (Oh)

Ti porterò ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh)

Ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden (Dai)

(Quindi accendi le luci) Dai e colpiscimi, dai

(DJ, accendi le luci) Oh-oh (Dai)

(Quindi accendi le luci) Dai e colpiscimi, dai

(DJ, accendi le luci) Oh

Potrei essere la tua ragazza per il weekend

Potresti essere il mio ragazzo per la notte

La mia scusa per prendere una cattiva decisione

Corpi che si avvicinano sotto le luci

(Oh) Ho provato questa sensazione familiare

Come se ti conoscessi da tutta la vita

(Oh) Ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden

Mela avvelenata, dai un morso (Dai un morso, oh)

Ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh)

Ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden (Oh)

Ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden Eden (Uh, uh)

Ti porterò al Giardino dell’Eden

Uh, uh

Ooh

Oh

Sì

Cosa ne pensate di Garden of Eden di Lady Gaga?