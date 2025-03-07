Lady Gaga: audio, testo e traduzione di Garden of Eden scritto da Giovanna Codella 7 Marzo 2025 Garden of Eden è una canzone di Lady Gaga dell’album Mayhem, in uscita venerdì 7 marzo 2025. Garden of Eden trae ispirazione dal Giardino dell’Eden biblico, utilizzando riferimenti come la “mela avvelenata”. Nel testo, il personaggio di Gaga può essere visto come il serpente, una creatura astuta che tenta Eva a mangiare il frutto proibito dell’Albero della Conoscenza. Testo Garden of Eden Ah-ah-ah-ah, oh-oh-oh-oh Go get your friends and meet me on the floor You’re out of candy? I can get you mo-o-ore You start to slur and, and I start to squeal I’m fallin’ over in my nine-inch heels Come on (So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on (DJ, hit the lights) DJ, come on (So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on (DJ, hit the lights) I could be your girlfriend for the weekend You could be my boyfriend for the night My excuse to make a bad decision Bodies gettin’ close under the lights (Oh) I’ve been feelin’ this familiar feeling Like I’ve known you my whole lifе (Oh) Take you to the Garden of Edеn Poison apple, take a bite (Oh) I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh) I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Oh) I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh) I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden You’re turnin’ green from the adrenaline This chick’s a machine, but her friend is way more fun But you can’t hear her with the music on So you say “yes” and then the party’s o-on Come on (So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on (DJ, hit the lights) I could be your girlfriend for the weekend You could be my boyfriend for the night My excuse to make a bad decision Bodies getting close under the lights (Oh) I’ve been feelin’ this familiar feeling Like I’ve known you my whole life (Oh) Take you to the Garden of Eden Poison apple, take a bite (Oh) I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh) I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Oh) I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh) I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Come on) (So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on (DJ, hit the lights) Oh-oh (Come on) (So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on (DJ, hit the lights) Oh I could be your girlfriend for the weekend You could be my boyfriend for the night My excuse to make a bad decision Bodies getting close under the lights (Oh) I’ve been feelin’ this familiar feeling Like I’ve known you my whole life (Oh) Take you to the Garden of Eden Poison apple, take a bite (Take a bite, oh) I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh) I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Oh) I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh) I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden Uh, uh Ooh Oh Yeah Traduzione Ah-ah-ah-ah, oh-oh-oh-oh Vai a prendere i tuoi amici e raggiungimi in pista Hai finito le caramelle? Posso prenderti di più Inizi a biascicare e, e io inizio a strillare Sto cadendo sui miei tacchi da nove pollici Dai (Quindi accendi le luci) Dai e colpiscimi, dai (DJ, accendi le luci) DJ, dai (Quindi accendi le luci) Dai e colpiscimi, dai (DJ, accendi le luci) Potrei essere la tua ragazza per il weekend Potresti essere il mio ragazzo per la notte La mia scusa per prendere una cattiva decisione I corpi si avvicinano sotto le luci (Oh) Ho sentito questa sensazione familiare Come se ti conoscessi da tutta la vita (Oh) Ti porto nel Giardino dell’Eden Mela avvelenata, dai un morso (Oh) Ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh) Ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden (Oh) Ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden dell’Eden (Uh, uh) Ti porterò al Giardino dell’Eden Stai diventando verde per l’adrenalina Questa tipa è una macchina, ma la sua amica è molto più divertente Ma non riesci a sentirla con la musica accesa Quindi dici “sì” e poi la festa inizia Dai (Quindi accendi le luci) Dai e colpiscimi, dai (DJ, accendi le luci) Potrei essere la tua ragazza per il weekend Potresti essere il mio ragazzo per la notte La mia scusa per prendere una cattiva decisione Corpi che si avvicinano sotto le luci (Oh) Ho sentito questa sensazione familiare Come se ti conoscessi da tutta la vita (Oh) Ti porterò al Giardino dell’Eden Mela avvelenata, dai un morso (Oh) Ti porterò al Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh) Ti porterò al Giardino dell’Eden (Oh) Ti porterò ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh) Ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden (Dai) (Quindi accendi le luci) Dai e colpiscimi, dai (DJ, accendi le luci) Oh-oh (Dai) (Quindi accendi le luci) Dai e colpiscimi, dai (DJ, accendi le luci) Oh Potrei essere la tua ragazza per il weekend Potresti essere il mio ragazzo per la notte La mia scusa per prendere una cattiva decisione Corpi che si avvicinano sotto le luci (Oh) Ho provato questa sensazione familiare Come se ti conoscessi da tutta la vita (Oh) Ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden Mela avvelenata, dai un morso (Dai un morso, oh) Ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh) Ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden (Oh) Ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden Eden (Uh, uh) Ti porterò al Giardino dell’Eden Uh, uh Ooh Oh Sì Cosa ne pensate di Garden of Eden di Lady Gaga?