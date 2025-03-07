GingerGeneration.it

Lady Gaga: audio, testo e traduzione di Garden of Eden

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Garden of Eden è una canzone di Lady Gaga dell’album Mayhem, in uscita venerdì 7 marzo 2025.

Garden of Eden trae ispirazione dal Giardino dell’Eden biblico, utilizzando riferimenti come la “mela avvelenata”. Nel testo, il personaggio di Gaga può essere visto come il serpente, una creatura astuta che tenta Eva a mangiare il frutto proibito dell’Albero della Conoscenza.

Testo Garden of Eden

Ah-ah-ah-ah, oh-oh-oh-oh

Go get your friends and meet me on the floor
You’re out of candy? I can get you mo-o-ore
You start to slur and, and I start to squeal
I’m fallin’ over in my nine-inch heels

Come on
(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on
(DJ, hit the lights) DJ, come on
(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on
(DJ, hit the lights)

I could be your girlfriend for the weekend
You could be my boyfriend for the night
My excuse to make a bad decision
Bodies gettin’ close under the lights
(Oh) I’ve been feelin’ this familiar feeling
Like I’ve known you my whole lifе
(Oh) Take you to the Garden of Edеn
Poison apple, take a bite (Oh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Oh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden

You’re turnin’ green from the adrenaline
This chick’s a machine, but her friend is way more fun
But you can’t hear her with the music on
So you say “yes” and then the party’s o-on

Come on
(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on
(DJ, hit the lights)

I could be your girlfriend for the weekend
You could be my boyfriend for the night
My excuse to make a bad decision
Bodies getting close under the lights
(Oh) I’ve been feelin’ this familiar feeling
Like I’ve known you my whole life
(Oh) Take you to the Garden of Eden
Poison apple, take a bite (Oh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Oh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Come on)

(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on
(DJ, hit the lights) Oh-oh (Come on)
(So hit the lights) Come on and hit me, come on
(DJ, hit the lights) Oh

I could be your girlfriend for the weekend
You could be my boyfriend for the night
My excuse to make a bad decision
Bodies getting close under the lights
(Oh) I’ve been feelin’ this familiar feeling
Like I’ve known you my whole life
(Oh) Take you to the Garden of Eden
Poison apple, take a bite (Take a bite, oh)

I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Oh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden (Uh, uh)
I’ll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden

Uh, uh
Ooh
Oh
Yeah

Traduzione

Ah-ah-ah-ah, oh-oh-oh-oh

Vai a prendere i tuoi amici e raggiungimi in pista
Hai finito le caramelle? Posso prenderti di più
Inizi a biascicare e, e io inizio a strillare
Sto cadendo sui miei tacchi da nove pollici

Dai
(Quindi accendi le luci) Dai e colpiscimi, dai
(DJ, accendi le luci) DJ, dai
(Quindi accendi le luci) Dai e colpiscimi, dai
(DJ, accendi le luci)

Potrei essere la tua ragazza per il weekend
Potresti essere il mio ragazzo per la notte
La mia scusa per prendere una cattiva decisione
I corpi si avvicinano sotto le luci
(Oh) Ho sentito questa sensazione familiare
Come se ti conoscessi da tutta la vita
(Oh) Ti porto nel Giardino dell’Eden
Mela avvelenata, dai un morso (Oh)

Ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh)
Ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden (Oh)
Ti porterò nel Giardino dell’Eden dell’Eden (Uh, uh)
Ti porterò al Giardino dell’Eden

Stai diventando verde per l’adrenalina
Questa tipa è una macchina, ma la sua amica è molto più divertente
Ma non riesci a sentirla con la musica accesa
Quindi dici “sì” e poi la festa inizia

Dai
(Quindi accendi le luci) Dai e colpiscimi, dai
(DJ, accendi le luci)

Potrei essere la tua ragazza per il weekend
Potresti essere il mio ragazzo per la notte
La mia scusa per prendere una cattiva decisione
Corpi che si avvicinano sotto le luci
(Oh) Ho sentito questa sensazione familiare
Come se ti conoscessi da tutta la vita
(Oh) Ti porterò al Giardino dell’Eden
Mela avvelenata, dai un morso (Oh)

Ti porterò al Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh)
Ti porterò al Giardino dell’Eden (Oh)
Ti porterò ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh)
Ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden (Dai)

(Quindi accendi le luci) Dai e colpiscimi, dai
(DJ, accendi le luci) Oh-oh (Dai)
(Quindi accendi le luci) Dai e colpiscimi, dai
(DJ, accendi le luci) Oh

Potrei essere la tua ragazza per il weekend
Potresti essere il mio ragazzo per la notte
La mia scusa per prendere una cattiva decisione
Corpi che si avvicinano sotto le luci
(Oh) Ho provato questa sensazione familiare
Come se ti conoscessi da tutta la vita
(Oh) Ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden
Mela avvelenata, dai un morso (Dai un morso, oh)

Ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden (Uh, uh)
Ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden (Oh)
Ti porto al Giardino dell’Eden Eden (Uh, uh)
Ti porterò al Giardino dell’Eden

Uh, uh
Ooh
Oh

Cosa ne pensate di Garden of Eden di Lady Gaga?

