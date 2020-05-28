Lady Gaga: audio, testo e traduzione di 1000 Doves

Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di 1000 Doves di Lady Gaga:
Audio di Lady Gaga
Testo
I need you to listen to me, please believe me
I’m completely lonely, please don’t judge me
When your tears are falling, I’ll catch them as they fall
I need you to listen to me, please don’t leave me
I’m not perfect yet, but I’ll keep trying
When your tears are falling, I’ll catch them as they fall
In life, waiting’s just a stupid game (Oh) [Chorus] Lift me up, give me a start
‘Cause I’ve been flying with some broken arms
Lift me up, just a small nudge
And I’ll be flying like a thousand doves [Post-Chorus] A thousand do-o-o-o-o-oves
Oh (Doves)
A thousand do-o-o-o-o-oves
Oh (Doves) [Verse 2] I’d do anything for you to really see me
I am human, invisibly bleeding
When your smile is shaking, I’ll catch you as you fall
[Pre-Chorus] I cry more than I ever say (Oh)
Each time, your love seems to save the day (Oh) [Chorus] Lift me up, give me a start
‘Cause I’ve been flying with some broken arms
Lift me up, just a small nudge
And I’ll be flying like a thousand doves [Post-Chorus] A thousand do-o-o-o-o-oves
Oh (Doves)
A thousand do-o-o-o-o-oves
Oh (Doves) [Bridge] I’ve been hurting, stuck inside a cage
So hard my heart’s been in a rage
If you love me, then just set me free
And if you don’t, then baby, leave
Set me free [Chorus] Lift me up, give me a start
‘Cause I’ve been flying with some broken arms
Lift me up, just a small nudge
And I’ll be flying like a thousand doves
[Post-Chorus] A thousand do-o-o-o-o-oves (Flying, flying)
Oh (Flying like a thousand doves)
A thousand do-o-o-o-o-oves (Flying, flying)
Oh (Flying like a thousand doves)
Flying, flying, flying like a thousand doves
Flying, flying, flying (Doves)
Traduzione
Ho bisogno che tu mi ascolti, per favore, credimi
Sono completamente solo, per favore non giudicarmi
Quando le tue lacrime stanno cadendo, le prenderò mentre cadono
Ho bisogno che tu mi ascolti, per favore non lasciarmi
Non sono ancora perfetto, ma continuerò a provare
Quando le tue lacrime stanno cadendo, le prenderò mentre cadono
Nella vita, l’attesa è solo uno stupido gioco (Oh) [Coro] Sollevami, dammi un inizio
Perché ho volato con alcune braccia rotte
Sollevami, solo una piccola spinta
E volerò come mille colombe [Post-Chorus] Mille do-o-o-o-o-oves
Oh (Colombe)
Mille do-o-o-o-o-oves
Oh (Colombe) [Verso 2] Farei qualsiasi cosa affinché tu mi veda davvero
Sono umano, sanguinamento invisibile
Quando il tuo sorriso trema, ti prenderò mentre cadi
[Pre-Chorus] Piango più di quanto abbia mai detto (oh)
Ogni volta, il tuo amore sembra salvare il giorno (Oh) [Coro] Sollevami, dammi un inizio
Perché ho volato con alcune braccia rotte
Sollevami, solo una piccola spinta
E volerò come mille colombe [Post-Chorus] Mille do-o-o-o-o-oves
Oh (Colombe)
Mille do-o-o-o-o-oves
Oh (Colombe) [Ponte] Ho fatto male, bloccato in una gabbia
Così forte il mio cuore è stato in preda alla rabbia
Se mi ami, liberami
E se non lo fai, allora piccola, vattene
Liberarmi [Coro] Sollevami, dammi un inizio
Perché ho volato con alcune braccia rotte
Sollevami, solo una piccola spinta
E volerò come mille colombe
[Post-Chorus] Mille do-o-o-o-o-oves (Volare, volare)
Oh (volando come mille colombe)
Mille do-o-o-o-o-oves (Volare, volare)
Oh (volando come mille colombe)
Volare, volare, volare come mille colombe
Volare, volare, volare (Colombe)