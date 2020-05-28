Lady Gaga: audio, testo e traduzione di 1000 Doves

Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.

I need you to listen to me, please believe me

I’m completely lonely, please don’t judge me

When your tears are falling, I’ll catch them as they fall

I need you to listen to me, please don’t leave me

I’m not perfect yet, but I’ll keep trying

When your tears are falling, I’ll catch them as they fall

[Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause inside, we are really made the same (Oh)In life, waiting’s just a stupid game (Oh) [Chorus] Lift me up, give me a start‘Cause I’ve been flying with some broken armsLift me up, just a small nudgeAnd I’ll be flying like a thousand doves [Post-Chorus] A thousand do-o-o-o-o-ovesOh (Doves)A thousand do-o-o-o-o-ovesOh (Doves) [Verse 2] I’d do anything for you to really see meI am human, invisibly bleedingWhen your smile is shaking, I’ll catch you as you fall[Pre-Chorus] I cry more than I ever say (Oh)Each time, your love seems to save the day (Oh) [Chorus] Lift me up, give me a start‘Cause I’ve been flying with some broken armsLift me up, just a small nudgeAnd I’ll be flying like a thousand doves [Post-Chorus] A thousand do-o-o-o-o-ovesOh (Doves)A thousand do-o-o-o-o-ovesOh (Doves) [Bridge] I’ve been hurting, stuck inside a cageSo hard my heart’s been in a rageIf you love me, then just set me freeAnd if you don’t, then baby, leaveSet me free [Chorus] Lift me up, give me a start‘Cause I’ve been flying with some broken armsLift me up, just a small nudgeAnd I’ll be flying like a thousand doves[Post-Chorus] A thousand do-o-o-o-o-oves (Flying, flying)Oh (Flying like a thousand doves)A thousand do-o-o-o-o-oves (Flying, flying)Oh (Flying like a thousand doves)Flying, flying, flying like a thousand dovesFlying, flying, flying (Doves)

Ho bisogno che tu mi ascolti, per favore, credimi

Sono completamente solo, per favore non giudicarmi

Quando le tue lacrime stanno cadendo, le prenderò mentre cadono

Ho bisogno che tu mi ascolti, per favore non lasciarmi

Non sono ancora perfetto, ma continuerò a provare

Quando le tue lacrime stanno cadendo, le prenderò mentre cadono

[Pre-Chorus] Perché dentro, siamo davvero fatti uguali (oh)Nella vita, l’attesa è solo uno stupido gioco (Oh) [Coro] Sollevami, dammi un inizioPerché ho volato con alcune braccia rotteSollevami, solo una piccola spintaE volerò come mille colombe [Post-Chorus] Mille do-o-o-o-o-ovesOh (Colombe)Mille do-o-o-o-o-ovesOh (Colombe) [Verso 2] Farei qualsiasi cosa affinché tu mi veda davveroSono umano, sanguinamento invisibileQuando il tuo sorriso trema, ti prenderò mentre cadi[Pre-Chorus] Piango più di quanto abbia mai detto (oh)Ogni volta, il tuo amore sembra salvare il giorno (Oh) [Coro] Sollevami, dammi un inizioPerché ho volato con alcune braccia rotteSollevami, solo una piccola spintaE volerò come mille colombe [Post-Chorus] Mille do-o-o-o-o-ovesOh (Colombe)Mille do-o-o-o-o-ovesOh (Colombe) [Ponte] Ho fatto male, bloccato in una gabbiaCosì forte il mio cuore è stato in preda alla rabbiaSe mi ami, liberamiE se non lo fai, allora piccola, vatteneLiberarmi [Coro] Sollevami, dammi un inizioPerché ho volato con alcune braccia rotteSollevami, solo una piccola spintaE volerò come mille colombe[Post-Chorus] Mille do-o-o-o-o-oves (Volare, volare)Oh (volando come mille colombe)Mille do-o-o-o-o-oves (Volare, volare)Oh (volando come mille colombe)Volare, volare, volare come mille colombeVolare, volare, volare (Colombe)