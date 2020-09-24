Julie and the Phantoms: audio, testo e traduzione di Now or never

Dal 10 settembre è disponibile su Netflix la prima stagione della serie musical Julie and the Phantoms (leggi la recensione). La regia di Kenny Ortega non delude e la visione è più che piacevole. La colonna sonora è ricca di canzoni più o meno coinvolgenti. Ecco audio, testo e traduzione di Now or never
L’audio su Spotify di Now or never:
Testo Now or Never
Take off, last stop
Countdown ’till we blast open the top
Face first, full charge
Electric hammer to the heart
Clocks move forward
But we don’t get older, no
Kept on climbing
‘Till our stars collided
And all the times we fell behind
Were just the keys to paradise
Don’t look down
‘Cause we’re still rising
Up right now
And even if we hit the ground
We’ll still fly
Keep dreaming like we’ll live forever
But live it like it’s now or never (ritornello)
Hear the noise in my head
It’s calling out like a voice I can’t forget
One life no regrets
Catch up, got no time to catch my breath
And clocks move faster
‘Cause it’s all we’re after now, oh
Won’t stop climbing
‘Cause this is our time, yeah
When all the days felt black and white
Those were the best shades of my life
(ritornello)
We ain’t searching for tomorrow (Tomorrow)
‘Cause we got all we need today (Today)
Living on a feeling that’s been running through our veins
We’re the revolution that’s been singing in the rain
Traduzione di Now or never (Ora o mai più)
Parti, l’ultima fermata
Fai il conto alla rovescia fino a che non faremo esplodere il soffitto
Prima la faccia, ricarica completa
Un martello elettrico che arriva al cuore
L’orologia ticchetta in avanti
ma noi non invecchiamo
continuiamo a scalare
fino a collidere con le stelle
e tutte le volte che cadiamo all’indietro
c’erano solo le chiavi del paradiso
Non guardare in basso
perchè ci stiamo ancora innalzando
Alzati adesso
e anche se cadremo a terra
voleremo di nuovo
continua a sognare come se vivessimo per sempre
ma vivi come se fosse ora o mai più
Senti il rumore nella mia testa
mi chiama come una voce che non posso dimenticare
una vita, zero rimpianti
raggiungimi, non c’è tempo per afferrare il mio respito
e gli orologi vanno più veloce
perchè è tutti quello che siamo ora dopotutto
non smettere di arrampicarti
perchè ora è il nostro tempo
quando i giorni si fanno bianchi e neri
quelle erano le sfumature migliori della vita
(ritornello)
Non andremo in cerca del domani
perchè abbiamo tutto ciò che ci serve oggi
Viviamo di un sentimento che ci scorre nelle vene
Siamo la rivoluzione che canta sotto la pioggia