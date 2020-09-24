Julie and the Phantoms: audio, testo e traduzione di Now or never

Dal 10 settembre è disponibile su Netflix la prima stagione della serie musical Julie and the Phantoms (leggi la recensione). La regia di Kenny Ortega non delude e la visione è più che piacevole. La colonna sonora è ricca di canzoni più o meno coinvolgenti. Ecco audio, testo e traduzione di Now or never

L’audio su Spotify di Now or never:

Testo Now or Never

Take off, last stop

Countdown ’till we blast open the top

Face first, full charge

Electric hammer to the heart

Clocks move forward

But we don’t get older, no

Kept on climbing

‘Till our stars collided

And all the times we fell behind

Were just the keys to paradise

Don’t look down

‘Cause we’re still rising

Up right now

And even if we hit the ground

We’ll still fly

Keep dreaming like we’ll live forever

But live it like it’s now or never (ritornello)

Hear the noise in my head

It’s calling out like a voice I can’t forget

One life no regrets

Catch up, got no time to catch my breath

And clocks move faster

‘Cause it’s all we’re after now, oh

Won’t stop climbing

‘Cause this is our time, yeah

When all the days felt black and white

Those were the best shades of my life

(ritornello)

We ain’t searching for tomorrow (Tomorrow)

‘Cause we got all we need today (Today)

Living on a feeling that’s been running through our veins

We’re the revolution that’s been singing in the rain



Traduzione di Now or never (Ora o mai più)

Parti, l’ultima fermata

Fai il conto alla rovescia fino a che non faremo esplodere il soffitto

Prima la faccia, ricarica completa

Un martello elettrico che arriva al cuore

L’orologia ticchetta in avanti

ma noi non invecchiamo

continuiamo a scalare

fino a collidere con le stelle

e tutte le volte che cadiamo all’indietro

c’erano solo le chiavi del paradiso

Non guardare in basso

perchè ci stiamo ancora innalzando

Alzati adesso

e anche se cadremo a terra

voleremo di nuovo

continua a sognare come se vivessimo per sempre

ma vivi come se fosse ora o mai più

Senti il rumore nella mia testa

mi chiama come una voce che non posso dimenticare

una vita, zero rimpianti

raggiungimi, non c’è tempo per afferrare il mio respito

e gli orologi vanno più veloce

perchè è tutti quello che siamo ora dopotutto

non smettere di arrampicarti

perchè ora è il nostro tempo

quando i giorni si fanno bianchi e neri

quelle erano le sfumature migliori della vita

(ritornello)

Non andremo in cerca del domani

perchè abbiamo tutto ciò che ci serve oggi

Viviamo di un sentimento che ci scorre nelle vene

Siamo la rivoluzione che canta sotto la pioggia