Julie and the Phantoms: audio, testo e traduzione di Edge of great

Dal 10 settembre è disponibile su Netflix la prima stagione della serie musical Julie and the Phantoms. La regia di Kenny Ortega non delude e la visione è più che piacevole. La colonna sonora è ricca di canzoni più o meno coinvolgenti (scoprile tutte qui). Ecco audio, testo e traduzione di Edge of Great

Testo Edge of Great

Running from the past

Tripping on the now

What is lost can be found, it’s obvious

And like a rubber ball

We come bouncing back

We all got a second act, inside of us

I believe that we’re just one dream

Away from who we’re meant to be

That we’re standing on the edge of

Something big, something crazy

Our best days are yet unknown

That this moment is ours to own

‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of great

(On the edge of great) Great

(On the edge of great) Great

(On the edge of great)

‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of great (ritornello)

We all make mistakes

But they’re just stepping stones

To take us where we wanna go

It’s never straight, no

Sometimes we gotta lean

Lean on someone else

To get a little help

Until we find our way

(ritornello)

Shout, shout

C’mon and let it out, out

Don’t gotta hide it

Let your colors blind their eyes

Be who you are no compromise

Just shout, shout

C’mon and let it out, out

What doesn’t kill you makes you feel alive

Ooh-oh

I believe

I believe that we’re just one dream

Away from who we’re meant to be

That we’re standing on the edge of great

Something big, something crazy

Our best days are yet unknown

That this moment is ours to own

‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of great

(On the edge of great) On the edge of great

(Great, on the edge of great) On the adge

(Great, on the edge of great)

‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of…

Running from the past

Tripping on the now

What is lost can be found, it’s obvious

Traduzione

Scappando dal passato

inciampando nel presente

ciò che è perso può essere ritrovato, è ovvio

e come una pallina di gomma

rimbalziamo indietro

tutti abbiamo una seconda occasione, dentro di noi

Credo che siamo soltanto a un sogno

da quello che avremmo potuto essere

che ci troviamo sul bordo

di qualcosa di grande, di pazzesco

i nostri giorni migliori rimangono sconosciuti

che questo momento appartiene soltanto a noi

perchè siamo sull’orlo della grandezza (tre volte)

Tutti commettiamo degli errori

ma rappresentano solo dei trampolini

per portarci dove vogliamo andare

non è mai una strada dritta

a volte dobbiamo appoggiarci a qualcuno

per ricevere un piccolo aiuto

nella ricerca della nostra strada

Grida, grida

avanti, fallo uscire

non nasconderlo

lascia che i colori accechino i loro occhi

sii ciò che sei senza compromessi

solamente grida, grida

ciò che non ti uccide ti fa sentire vivo

Credo che siamo soltanto a un sogno

da quello che avremmo potuto essere

che ci troviamo sul bordo

di qualcosa di grande, di pazzesco

i nostri giorni migliori rimangono sconosciuti

che questo momento appartiene soltanto a noi

perchè siamo sull’orlo della grandezza (tre volte)

Scappando dal passato

inciampando nel presente

ciò che è perso può essere ritrovato, è ovvio

Il video di Edge of Great in Julie and the Phantoms:

Julie and the Phantoms - Edge of Great (Music Video)

