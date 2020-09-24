Julie and the Phantoms: audio, testo e traduzione di Edge of great

Dal 10 settembre è disponibile su Netflix la prima stagione della serie musical Julie and the Phantoms. La regia di Kenny Ortega non delude e la visione è più che piacevole. La colonna sonora è ricca di canzoni più o meno coinvolgenti (scoprile tutte qui). Ecco audio, testo e traduzione di Edge of Great
Testo Edge of Great
Running from the past
Tripping on the now
What is lost can be found, it’s obvious
And like a rubber ball
We come bouncing back
We all got a second act, inside of us
I believe that we’re just one dream
Away from who we’re meant to be
That we’re standing on the edge of
Something big, something crazy
Our best days are yet unknown
That this moment is ours to own
‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of great
(On the edge of great) Great
(On the edge of great) Great
(On the edge of great)
‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of great (ritornello)
We all make mistakes
But they’re just stepping stones
To take us where we wanna go
It’s never straight, no
Sometimes we gotta lean
Lean on someone else
To get a little help
Until we find our way
(ritornello)
Shout, shout
C’mon and let it out, out
Don’t gotta hide it
Let your colors blind their eyes
Be who you are no compromise
Just shout, shout
C’mon and let it out, out
What doesn’t kill you makes you feel alive
Ooh-oh
I believe
I believe that we’re just one dream
Away from who we’re meant to be
That we’re standing on the edge of great
Something big, something crazy
Our best days are yet unknown
That this moment is ours to own
‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of great
(On the edge of great) On the edge of great
(Great, on the edge of great) On the adge
(Great, on the edge of great)
‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of…
Running from the past
Tripping on the now
What is lost can be found, it’s obvious
Traduzione
Scappando dal passato
inciampando nel presente
ciò che è perso può essere ritrovato, è ovvio
e come una pallina di gomma
rimbalziamo indietro
tutti abbiamo una seconda occasione, dentro di noi
Credo che siamo soltanto a un sogno
da quello che avremmo potuto essere
che ci troviamo sul bordo
di qualcosa di grande, di pazzesco
i nostri giorni migliori rimangono sconosciuti
che questo momento appartiene soltanto a noi
perchè siamo sull’orlo della grandezza (tre volte)
Tutti commettiamo degli errori
ma rappresentano solo dei trampolini
per portarci dove vogliamo andare
non è mai una strada dritta
a volte dobbiamo appoggiarci a qualcuno
per ricevere un piccolo aiuto
nella ricerca della nostra strada
Grida, grida
avanti, fallo uscire
non nasconderlo
lascia che i colori accechino i loro occhi
sii ciò che sei senza compromessi
solamente grida, grida
ciò che non ti uccide ti fa sentire vivo
Credo che siamo soltanto a un sogno
da quello che avremmo potuto essere
che ci troviamo sul bordo
di qualcosa di grande, di pazzesco
i nostri giorni migliori rimangono sconosciuti
che questo momento appartiene soltanto a noi
perchè siamo sull’orlo della grandezza (tre volte)
Scappando dal passato
inciampando nel presente
ciò che è perso può essere ritrovato, è ovvio
Il video di Edge of Great in Julie and the Phantoms: