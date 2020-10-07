Dal 10 settembre è disponibile su Netflix la prima stagione della serie musical Julie and the Phantoms (leggi la recensione). La regia di Kenny Ortega non delude e la visione è più che piacevole. La colonna sonora è ricca di canzoni più o meno coinvolgenti come Unsaid Emily o Perfect Harmony. Ecco audio, testo e traduzione di The other side of Hollywood
Testo The other side of Hollywood Julie and The Phantoms
Let me introduce myself
We got some time to kill
Consider me the pearly gates to your new favourite thrills
We could go make history or you could rest in peace
But here there ain’t no misery
‘Cause on the other side we live like kings
Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do?
Let your body loose, let your body loose
Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do?
Show you a thing or two
‘Cause you ain’t seen nothing
Life is good on the other side of Hollywood
Life is good on the other side of Hollywood
So welcome to the brotherhood
Where you won’t be misunderstood
Life is good on the other side of Hollywood (ritornello)
Everything has got a price but happiness is free
Just so happens, you’re in luck
We’ve got a vacancy
We can set the night on fire and break out of the scene
Your soul print on the walk of fame
On the boulevard of your wildest dreams
Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do boys?
Let your body loose, let your body loose
Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do boys?
It ain’t bragging if it’s true
Now you ain’t seen nothing
(ritornello)
The rain don’t blind the rising souls
They got too much to see
I got your glamour, got your gold
Got all you’ll ever need
Let me hear you now
I said watch me make a move, watch me make a move, boys
(Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do?)
I said watch me make a move, no, I don’t disappoint
(Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do?) Amen
Watch me make a move, I’m ya number one choice
(Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do?)
Watch me make a move
Come one and give me that noise
A tomb with a view
Ain’t it something?
(ritornello)
Traduzione “L’altra faccia di Hollywood”
Lasciate che mi presenti
abbiamo un po’ di tempo morto da riempire
consideratemi come le porte di ingresso per la vostra esperienza preferita
possiamo fare la storia o potete restare in pace
ma qui non c’è spazio per la tristezza
perchè dall’altra parte viviamo come re
cosa farete? (2 volte)
lasciatevi andare,
cosa farete?
vi mostro una cosa o due
perchè non avete ancora visto niente
La vita è bella dall’altra parte di Hollywood
benvenuti nella fratellanza
dove non sarete fraintesi
la vita è bella dall’altra parte di Hollywood
tutto ha un prezzo ma la felicità è gratis
accade così, siete fortunati
abbiamo un posto libero
possiamo accendere la notte e prenderci la scena
la vostra anima lascerà un’impronta sulla Walk of fame
sul viale dei vostri sogni più selvaggi
cosa farete? cosa farete ragazzi?
lasciate andare i vostri corpi
cosa farete?
non è vantarsi è la verità
ora non avete ancora visto niente
(ritornello)
la pioggia non acceca chi si sta facendo strada verso l’alto
hanno trppo da vedere
vi porterà glamour e ricchezza
tutto ciò di cui avete bisogno
lasciate che vi ascolti ora
guardatemi fare una mossa non vi deluderò
ragazzi, guardatemi fare una mossa sono la vostra scelta numero uno
guardatemi e datemi quel rumore
un’aldilà con vista
vale qualcosa?
L’audio di The other side of Hollywood tratta Julie and the Phantoms su Spotify: