Dal 10 settembre è disponibile su Netflix la prima stagione della serie musical Julie and the Phantoms (leggi la recensione). La regia di Kenny Ortega non delude e la visione è più che piacevole. La colonna sonora è ricca di canzoni più o meno coinvolgenti come Unsaid Emily o Perfect Harmony. Ecco audio, testo e traduzione di The other side of Hollywood

Testo The other side of Hollywood Julie and The Phantoms

Let me introduce myself

We got some time to kill

Consider me the pearly gates to your new favourite thrills

We could go make history or you could rest in peace

But here there ain’t no misery

‘Cause on the other side we live like kings

Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do?

Let your body loose, let your body loose

Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do?

Show you a thing or two

‘Cause you ain’t seen nothing

Life is good on the other side of Hollywood

Life is good on the other side of Hollywood

So welcome to the brotherhood

Where you won’t be misunderstood

Life is good on the other side of Hollywood (ritornello)

Everything has got a price but happiness is free

Just so happens, you’re in luck

We’ve got a vacancy

We can set the night on fire and break out of the scene

Your soul print on the walk of fame

On the boulevard of your wildest dreams

Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do boys?

Let your body loose, let your body loose

Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do boys?

It ain’t bragging if it’s true

Now you ain’t seen nothing

(ritornello)

The rain don’t blind the rising souls

They got too much to see

I got your glamour, got your gold

Got all you’ll ever need

Let me hear you now

I said watch me make a move, watch me make a move, boys

(Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do?)

I said watch me make a move, no, I don’t disappoint

(Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do?) Amen

Watch me make a move, I’m ya number one choice

(Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do?)

Watch me make a move

Come one and give me that noise

A tomb with a view

Ain’t it something?

(ritornello)

Traduzione “L’altra faccia di Hollywood”

Lasciate che mi presenti

abbiamo un po’ di tempo morto da riempire

consideratemi come le porte di ingresso per la vostra esperienza preferita

possiamo fare la storia o potete restare in pace

ma qui non c’è spazio per la tristezza

perchè dall’altra parte viviamo come re

cosa farete? (2 volte)

lasciatevi andare,

cosa farete?

vi mostro una cosa o due

perchè non avete ancora visto niente

La vita è bella dall’altra parte di Hollywood

benvenuti nella fratellanza

dove non sarete fraintesi

la vita è bella dall’altra parte di Hollywood

tutto ha un prezzo ma la felicità è gratis

accade così, siete fortunati

abbiamo un posto libero

possiamo accendere la notte e prenderci la scena

la vostra anima lascerà un’impronta sulla Walk of fame

sul viale dei vostri sogni più selvaggi

cosa farete? cosa farete ragazzi?

lasciate andare i vostri corpi

cosa farete?

non è vantarsi è la verità

ora non avete ancora visto niente

(ritornello)

la pioggia non acceca chi si sta facendo strada verso l’alto

hanno trppo da vedere

vi porterà glamour e ricchezza

tutto ciò di cui avete bisogno

lasciate che vi ascolti ora

guardatemi fare una mossa non vi deluderò

ragazzi, guardatemi fare una mossa sono la vostra scelta numero uno

guardatemi e datemi quel rumore

un’aldilà con vista

vale qualcosa?

L’audio di The other side of Hollywood tratta Julie and the Phantoms su Spotify: