Dua Lipa: audio, testo e traduzione del brano Cool

Dua Lipa ha rilasciato con una settimana di anticipo il suo nuovo album Future Nostalgia. Originariamente previsto per il 3 aprile, la cantante ha scelto di dare ai fan questa sorpresa in anticipo. Da una parte per dare loro una gioia in questa terribile emergenza Coronavirus, dall’altra perché l’album era stato leakkato. La cosa ha fatto molto soffrire la cantante che ha lavorato sodo a questo ultimo progetto.
Clicca qui per acquistare Future Nostalgia!
Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Cool di Dua Lipa
Testo
Guess I never had a love like this (Ah-ha)
Hit me harder than I ever expected (Ooh)
We been up all goddamn night, all night, all night (Ah-ha)
Keep it going ’til we see the sunlight
You know, you know, you know
Baby, I could see us in the real life
You know, you know you got [Chorus] Got me losin’ all my cool
‘Cause I’m burnin up on you
In control of what I do
And I love the way you move
We got the heat and the thrill
‘Cause you’re more than any pill
Never runnin’ out of juice
When it’s only me and you
You got me, you got me losin’ all my cool
I guess we’re ready for the summer [Verse 2] I like us better when we’re intertwined (Ah-ha)
The way you touch me got me losin’ my senses (Hey)
Put your love with your lips on mine, on mine, on mine (Ah-ha)
You got me working up an appetite-tite [Pre-Chorus] And the color of the sky looking nice and nice
You know, you know, you know
Baby, I could see us in the real life
You know, you know you got [Chorus] Got me losin’ all my cool
‘Cause I’m burnin’ up on you
In control of what I do
And I love the way you move
We got the heat and the thrill
‘Cause you’re more than any pill
Never runnin’ out of juice
When it’s only me and you
You got me, you got me losin’ all my cool
I guess we’re ready for the summer
You got me, you got me losin’ all my cool
I guess we’re ready for the summer (Ooh, ooh) [Bridge] Skin tight
I’ll show you heaven, there’s nothing better
I’ll give it to you all night
You know, you know, you know
Got me losin’ all my cool
Yeah, you like the way I move
In control of what I do
And my love makes you brand new [Chorus] Got me losin’ all my cool
‘Cause I’m burnin up on you (Hey)
In control of what I do
And I love the way you move (Hey, go)
We got the heat and the thrill
‘Cause you’re more than any pill
Never runnin’ out of juice (Woo)
When it’s only me and you
When it’s only me and you (Hey)
I guess we’re ready for the summer (Ooh, ooh)
You got me, you got me losin’ all my cool (Hey)
I guess we’re ready for the summer (Ooh, ooh)
You got me, you got me losin’ all my cool
Traduzione di Dua Lipa
Immagino di non aver mai avuto un amore come questo (Ah-ah)
Colpiscimi più forte di quanto mi aspettassi (Ooh)
Siamo stati svegli tutta la dannata notte, tutta la notte, tutta la notte (Ah-ah)
Continuate finché non vediamo la luce del sole
E il colore del cielo sembra bello e carino
Sai, lo sai, lo sai
Piccola, ci vedevo nella vita reale
Sai, sai che hai
Mi fa perdere la calma
Perché ti sto bruciando
In controllo di ciò che faccio
E adoro il modo in cui ti muovi
Abbiamo il caldo e il brivido
Perché sei più di ogni pillola
Non rimanere mai a corto di succo
Quando siamo solo io e te
Mi hai preso, mi hai fatto perdere tutto il freddo
Immagino che siamo pronti per l’estate
Mi piaccio meglio quando siamo intrecciati (Ah-ah)
Il modo in cui mi tocchi mi ha fatto perdere i sensi (Hey)
Metti il tuo amore con le tue labbra sulle mie, sulle mie, sulle mie (Ah-ah)
Mi hai fatto venire il mal di appetito
E il colore del cielo sembra bello e carino
Sai, lo sai, lo sai
Piccola, ci vedevo nella vita reale
Sai, sai che hai
Mi fa perdere la calma
Perché ti sto bruciando
In controllo di ciò che faccio
E adoro il modo in cui ti muovi
Abbiamo il caldo e il brivido
Perché sei più di ogni pillola
Non rimanere mai a corto di succo
Quando siamo solo io e te
Mi hai preso, mi hai fatto perdere tutto il freddo
Immagino che siamo pronti per l’estate
Mi hai preso, mi hai fatto perdere tutto il freddo
Immagino che siamo pronti per l’estate (Ooh, ooh)
Stretto sulla pelle
Ti faccio vedere il paradiso, non c’è niente di meglio
Te lo darò tutta la notte
Sai, lo sai, lo sai
Mi fa perdere la calma
Sì, ti piace il modo in cui mi muovo
In controllo di ciò che faccio
E il mio amore ti rende nuovo di zecca
Mi fa perdere la calma
Perché ti sto bruciando (Ehi)
In controllo di ciò che faccio
E adoro il modo in cui ti muovi (Ehi, vai)
Abbiamo il caldo e il brivido
Perché sei più di ogni pillola
Mai a corto di succo (Woo)
Quando siamo solo io e te
Quando siamo solo io e te (Ehi)
Immagino che siamo pronti per l’estate (Ooh, ooh)
Mi hai preso, mi hai fatto perdere tutto il mio figo (Hey)
Immagino che siamo pronti per l’estate (Ooh, ooh)
Mi hai preso, mi hai fatto perdere tutto il freddo