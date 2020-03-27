Dua Lipa: audio, testo e traduzione del brano Cool

Dua Lipa ha rilasciato con una settimana di anticipo il suo nuovo album Future Nostalgia. Originariamente previsto per il 3 aprile, la cantante ha scelto di dare ai fan questa sorpresa in anticipo. Da una parte per dare loro una gioia in questa terribile emergenza Coronavirus, dall’altra perché l’album era stato leakkato. La cosa ha fatto molto soffrire la cantante che ha lavorato sodo a questo ultimo progetto.

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Cool di Dua Lipa

Cool

Watch this video on YouTube

Testo

Guess I never had a love like this (Ah-ha)

Hit me harder than I ever expected (Ooh)

We been up all goddamn night, all night, all night (Ah-ha)

Keep it going ’til we see the sunlight

[Pre-Chorus] And the color of the sky looking nice and niceYou know, you know, you knowBaby, I could see us in the real lifeYou know, you know you got [Chorus] Got me losin’ all my cool‘Cause I’m burnin up on youIn control of what I doAnd I love the way you moveWe got the heat and the thrill‘Cause you’re more than any pillNever runnin’ out of juiceWhen it’s only me and youYou got me, you got me losin’ all my coolI guess we’re ready for the summer [Verse 2] I like us better when we’re intertwined (Ah-ha)The way you touch me got me losin’ my senses (Hey)Put your love with your lips on mine, on mine, on mine (Ah-ha)You got me working up an appetite-tite [Pre-Chorus] And the color of the sky looking nice and niceYou know, you know, you knowBaby, I could see us in the real lifeYou know, you know you got [Chorus] Got me losin’ all my cool‘Cause I’m burnin’ up on youIn control of what I doAnd I love the way you moveWe got the heat and the thrill‘Cause you’re more than any pillNever runnin’ out of juiceWhen it’s only me and youYou got me, you got me losin’ all my coolI guess we’re ready for the summerYou got me, you got me losin’ all my coolI guess we’re ready for the summer (Ooh, ooh) [Bridge] Skin tightI’ll show you heaven, there’s nothing betterI’ll give it to you all nightYou know, you know, you knowGot me losin’ all my coolYeah, you like the way I moveIn control of what I doAnd my love makes you brand new [Chorus] Got me losin’ all my cool‘Cause I’m burnin up on you (Hey)In control of what I doAnd I love the way you move (Hey, go)We got the heat and the thrill‘Cause you’re more than any pillNever runnin’ out of juice (Woo)When it’s only me and youWhen it’s only me and you (Hey)I guess we’re ready for the summer (Ooh, ooh)You got me, you got me losin’ all my cool (Hey)I guess we’re ready for the summer (Ooh, ooh)You got me, you got me losin’ all my cool

<br>

Traduzione di Dua Lipa

Immagino di non aver mai avuto un amore come questo (Ah-ah)

Colpiscimi più forte di quanto mi aspettassi (Ooh)

Siamo stati svegli tutta la dannata notte, tutta la notte, tutta la notte (Ah-ah)

Continuate finché non vediamo la luce del sole

E il colore del cielo sembra bello e carino

Sai, lo sai, lo sai

Piccola, ci vedevo nella vita reale

Sai, sai che hai

Mi fa perdere la calma

Perché ti sto bruciando

In controllo di ciò che faccio

E adoro il modo in cui ti muovi

Abbiamo il caldo e il brivido

Perché sei più di ogni pillola

Non rimanere mai a corto di succo

Quando siamo solo io e te

Mi hai preso, mi hai fatto perdere tutto il freddo

Immagino che siamo pronti per l’estate

Mi piaccio meglio quando siamo intrecciati (Ah-ah)

Il modo in cui mi tocchi mi ha fatto perdere i sensi (Hey)

Metti il ​​tuo amore con le tue labbra sulle mie, sulle mie, sulle mie (Ah-ah)

Mi hai fatto venire il mal di appetito

E il colore del cielo sembra bello e carino

Sai, lo sai, lo sai

Piccola, ci vedevo nella vita reale

Sai, sai che hai

Mi fa perdere la calma

Perché ti sto bruciando

In controllo di ciò che faccio

E adoro il modo in cui ti muovi

Abbiamo il caldo e il brivido

Perché sei più di ogni pillola

Non rimanere mai a corto di succo

Quando siamo solo io e te

Mi hai preso, mi hai fatto perdere tutto il freddo

Immagino che siamo pronti per l’estate

Mi hai preso, mi hai fatto perdere tutto il freddo

Immagino che siamo pronti per l’estate (Ooh, ooh)

Stretto sulla pelle

Ti faccio vedere il paradiso, non c’è niente di meglio

Te lo darò tutta la notte

Sai, lo sai, lo sai

Mi fa perdere la calma

Sì, ti piace il modo in cui mi muovo

In controllo di ciò che faccio

E il mio amore ti rende nuovo di zecca

Mi fa perdere la calma

Perché ti sto bruciando (Ehi)

In controllo di ciò che faccio

E adoro il modo in cui ti muovi (Ehi, vai)

Abbiamo il caldo e il brivido

Perché sei più di ogni pillola

Mai a corto di succo (Woo)

Quando siamo solo io e te

Quando siamo solo io e te (Ehi)

Immagino che siamo pronti per l’estate (Ooh, ooh)

Mi hai preso, mi hai fatto perdere tutto il mio figo (Hey)

Immagino che siamo pronti per l’estate (Ooh, ooh)

Mi hai preso, mi hai fatto perdere tutto il freddo