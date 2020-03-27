Bentornati 5 Seconds of Summer! Esce quest’oggi, 27 marzo, in tutti i negozi e nelle piattaforme di streaming e online come Spotify il loro nuovo album, intitolato Calm! All’interno del disco, che arriva a due anni di distanza da Youngblood, troviamo anche il brano Red Desert!

<br>

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Red Desert!

Testo Red Desert

[Chorus: All] Red, red desert, heal our bluesI’d dive deeper for youWhat a blessing to feel your loveTwilight moments with you [Verse 1: Luke] I’ve been asleep so long, I’m so far awayVisions I see are strong, I hear what they sayWon’t you leave all your fears at the edge of the world?I’ll tell you again like I told you beforeI’ve been asleep so long, wasting away [Pre-Chorus: Luke] Tell me, would you pack up all your bags, stay true to North?You’re the only one I’d do this for [Chorus: All] Red, red desert, heal our bluesI’d dive deeper for youWhat a blessing to feel your loveTwilight moments with you [Verse 2: Luke, All] It doesn’t take too long (Ah) to heal and replace (Ah)The demons we’re running from (Ah), they’re begging to stay [Pre-Chorus: Luke, All] Tell me, would you pack up all your bags, stay true to North?You’re the only one I’d do this for [Chorus: All] Red, red desert, heal our bluesI’d dive deeper for youWhat a blessing to feel your loveTwilight moments with you [Bridge: All] Red x6 [Chorus: All, Michael, Ashton] Red, red desert, heal our bluesI’d dive deeper for you(Diving deeper for you, diving deeper for you)What a blessing to feel your loveTwilight moments with you(All these moments with you, all these moments with you) [Outro: All] Pack up all your bags, stay true to NorthYou’re the only one I’d do this forRed, red desert, heal our bluesI’d dive deeper for you

Traduzione

Deserto rosso, deserto rosso, cura la nostra tristezza

io mi tufferei più a fondo per te

che benedizione sentire il tuo amore

momenti di crepuscolo con te

sono rimasto addormentato a lungo, sono così lontano

le visioni che vedo sono forti, io sento quello che dicono

non lasceresti tutte le tue paure al limite del mondo?

ti parlerò ancora come non ho mai fatto prima

sono stato addormentato a lunngo, ho sprecato tempo

dimmi, faresti i bagagli

rimanendo fedele al Nord?

sei l’unico per quale lo farei

Deserto rosso, deserto rosso, cura la nostra tristezza

io mi tufferei più a fondo per te

che benedizione sentire il tuo amore

momenti di crepuscolo con te

non serve molto tempo (ah) per curare

e sostituire (ah)

i demoni da cui stiamo scappando (ah)

ci stanno implorando di rimanere

dimmi, faresti i bagagli

rimanendo fedele al Nord?

sei l’unico per quale lo farei

Deserto rosso, deserto rosso, cura la nostra tristezza

io mi tufferei più a fondo per te

che benedizione sentire il tuo amore

momenti di crepuscolo con te

rosso X 6

Deserto rosso, deserto rosso, cura la nostra tristezza

io mi tufferei più a fondo per te (tuffandomi più a fondo per te, tuffandomi più a fondo)

che benedizione sentire il tuo amore

momenti di crepuscolo con te

(tutti questi momenti con te, tutti questi momenti con te)

fai i bagagli

rimanendo fedele al Nord?

sei l’unico per quale lo farei

Deserto rosso, deserto rosso, cura la nostra tristezza

io mi tufferei più a fondo per te