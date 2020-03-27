Bentornati 5 Seconds of Summer! Esce quest’oggi, 27 marzo, in tutti i negozi e nelle piattaforme di streaming e online come Spotify il loro nuovo album, intitolato Calm! All’interno del disco, che arriva a due anni di distanza da Youngblood, troviamo anche il brano Red Desert!
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Red Desert!
Testo Red Desert[Chorus: All] Red, red desert, heal our blues
I’d dive deeper for you
What a blessing to feel your love
Twilight moments with you [Verse 1: Luke] I’ve been asleep so long, I’m so far away
Visions I see are strong, I hear what they say
Won’t you leave all your fears at the edge of the world?
I’ll tell you again like I told you before
I’ve been asleep so long, wasting away [Pre-Chorus: Luke] Tell me, would you pack up all your bags, stay true to North?
You’re the only one I’d do this for [Chorus: All] Red, red desert, heal our blues
I’d dive deeper for you
What a blessing to feel your love
Twilight moments with you [Verse 2: Luke, All] It doesn’t take too long (Ah) to heal and replace (Ah)
The demons we’re running from (Ah), they’re begging to stay [Pre-Chorus: Luke, All] Tell me, would you pack up all your bags, stay true to North?
You’re the only one I’d do this for [Chorus: All] Red, red desert, heal our blues
I’d dive deeper for you
What a blessing to feel your love
Twilight moments with you [Bridge: All] Red x6 [Chorus: All, Michael, Ashton] Red, red desert, heal our blues
I’d dive deeper for you
(Diving deeper for you, diving deeper for you)
What a blessing to feel your love
Twilight moments with you
(All these moments with you, all these moments with you) [Outro: All] Pack up all your bags, stay true to North
You’re the only one I’d do this for
Red, red desert, heal our blues
I’d dive deeper for you
Traduzione
Deserto rosso, deserto rosso, cura la nostra tristezza
io mi tufferei più a fondo per te
che benedizione sentire il tuo amore
momenti di crepuscolo con te
sono rimasto addormentato a lungo, sono così lontano
le visioni che vedo sono forti, io sento quello che dicono
non lasceresti tutte le tue paure al limite del mondo?
ti parlerò ancora come non ho mai fatto prima
sono stato addormentato a lunngo, ho sprecato tempo
dimmi, faresti i bagagli
rimanendo fedele al Nord?
sei l’unico per quale lo farei
Deserto rosso, deserto rosso, cura la nostra tristezza
io mi tufferei più a fondo per te
che benedizione sentire il tuo amore
momenti di crepuscolo con te
non serve molto tempo (ah) per curare
e sostituire (ah)
i demoni da cui stiamo scappando (ah)
ci stanno implorando di rimanere
dimmi, faresti i bagagli
rimanendo fedele al Nord?
sei l’unico per quale lo farei
Deserto rosso, deserto rosso, cura la nostra tristezza
io mi tufferei più a fondo per te
che benedizione sentire il tuo amore
momenti di crepuscolo con te
rosso X 6
Deserto rosso, deserto rosso, cura la nostra tristezza
io mi tufferei più a fondo per te (tuffandomi più a fondo per te, tuffandomi più a fondo)
che benedizione sentire il tuo amore
momenti di crepuscolo con te
(tutti questi momenti con te, tutti questi momenti con te)
fai i bagagli
rimanendo fedele al Nord?
sei l’unico per quale lo farei
Deserto rosso, deserto rosso, cura la nostra tristezza
io mi tufferei più a fondo per te