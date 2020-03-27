Bentornati 5 Seconds of Summer! Esce quest’oggi, 27 marzo, in tutti i negozi e nelle piattaforme di streaming e online come Spotify il loro nuovo album, intitolato Calm! All’interno del disco, che arriva a due anni di distanza da Youngblood, troviamo anche il brano No Shame!
Qui sotto trovate testo e traduzione di No Shame dei 5SOS!
Testo No Shame[Verse 1] Angel, with the gun in your hand
Pointin’ my direction, givin’ me affection
Love is fatal, won’t you give it a chance?
Center of attention, don’t you ask me any questions [Pre-Chorus] Go on and light me like a cigarette
Even if it might be somethin’ you’ll regret
You got me now, now, now
Swallow me down, down, down, down [Chorus] I only light up when cameras are flashin’
Never enough and no satisfaction
Got no shame
I love the way you’re screaming my name
Diggin’ my grave to get a reaction
Changin’ my face and callin’ it fashion
Got no shame
I love the way you’re screaming my name [Verse 2] Lay me in the palm of your hand
I’ll give you my permission, you’ll always be forgiven
Go on, replace me
When you’re cravin’ somethin’ sweeter than the words I left in your mouth
Go on and spit me out [Chorus] I only light up when cameras are flashin’
Never enough and no satisfaction
Got no shame
I love the way you’re screaming my name
Diggin’ my grave to get a reaction
Changin’ my face and callin’ it fashion
Got no shame
I love the way you’re screaming my name [Post-Chorus] I love the way you’re screaming my name
I l0ve the way you’re screaming my name [Bridge] Go on and light me like a cigarette
Even if it might be somethin’ you’ll regret
You got me now, now, now
Swallow me down, down, down, down [Chorus] I only light up when cameras are flashin’
Never enough and no satisfaction
Got no shame
I love the way you’re screaming my name
Diggin’ my grave to get a reaction
Changin’ my face and callin’ it fashion
Got no shame
I love the way you’re screaming my name [Post-Chorus] I love the way you’re screaming my name
I l0ve the way you’re screaming my name
Traduzione
Angelo, con una pistola in mano
che punta nella mia direzione, mi dà affetto
l’amore è fatale, non gli daresti una possibilità?
il centro dell’attenzione, non farmi nessuna domanda
vai avanti e accendimi una sigaretta
anche se potrebbe essere qualcosa di cui ti pentirai
tu mi hai adesso, adesso, adesso
ingoiami, mandami giù, giù
mi accendo solo quando vedo i flash delle macchine fotografiche
non ne ho mai abbastanza e non mi soddisfo
non ho vergogna
amo il modo in cui stai urlando il mio nome
scavandomi la fossa per avere una reazione
cambiandomi i connotati e fingendo che sia figo
non ho vergogna
amo il modo in cui urli il mio nome
fammi giacere nel palmo della tua mano
ti darò il permesso, tu sarai sempre perdonato
vai avanti, sostituiscimi
quando hai voglia di qualcosa di più dolce delle parole che ho lasciato
nella tua boccca
vai avanti e sputami fuori
mi accendo solo quando vedo i flash delle macchine fotografiche
non ne ho mai abbastanza e non mi soddisfo
non ho vergogna
amo il modo in cui stai urlando il mio nome
scavandomi la fossa per avere una reazione
cambiandomi i connotati e fingendo che sia figo
non ho vergogna
amo il modo in cui urli il mio nome
am0 il modo in cui urli il mio nome
am0 il modo in cui urli il mio nome
vai avanti e accendimi una sigaretta
anche se potrebbe essere qualcosa di cui ti pentirai
tu mi hai adesso, adesso, adesso
ingoiami, mandami giù, giù
mi accendo solo quando vedo i flash delle macchine fotografiche
non ne ho mai abbastanza e non mi soddisfo
non ho vergogna
amo il modo in cui stai urlando il mio nome
scavandomi la fossa per avere una reazione
cambiandomi i connotati e fingendo che sia figo
non ho vergogna
amo il modo in cui urli il mio nome