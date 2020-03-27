Bentornati 5 Seconds of Summer! Esce quest’oggi, 27 marzo, in tutti i negozi e nelle piattaforme di streaming e online come Spotify il loro nuovo album, intitolato Calm! All’interno del disco, che arriva a due anni di distanza da Youngblood, troviamo anche il brano No Shame!

Qui sotto trovate testo e traduzione di No Shame dei 5SOS!

Testo No Shame

[Verse 1] Angel, with the gun in your handPointin’ my direction, givin’ me affectionLove is fatal, won’t you give it a chance?Center of attention, don’t you ask me any questions [Pre-Chorus] Go on and light me like a cigaretteEven if it might be somethin’ you’ll regretYou got me now, now, nowSwallow me down, down, down, down [Chorus] I only light up when cameras are flashin’Never enough and no satisfactionGot no shameI love the way you’re screaming my nameDiggin’ my grave to get a reactionChangin’ my face and callin’ it fashionGot no shameI love the way you’re screaming my name [Verse 2] Lay me in the palm of your handI’ll give you my permission, you’ll always be forgivenGo on, replace meWhen you’re cravin’ somethin’ sweeter than the words I left in your mouthGo on and spit me out [Chorus] I only light up when cameras are flashin’Never enough and no satisfactionGot no shameI love the way you’re screaming my nameDiggin’ my grave to get a reactionChangin’ my face and callin’ it fashionGot no shameI love the way you’re screaming my name [Post-Chorus] I love the way you’re screaming my nameI l0ve the way you’re screaming my name [Bridge] Go on and light me like a cigaretteEven if it might be somethin’ you’ll regretYou got me now, now, nowSwallow me down, down, down, down [Chorus] I only light up when cameras are flashin’Never enough and no satisfactionGot no shameI love the way you’re screaming my nameDiggin’ my grave to get a reactionChangin’ my face and callin’ it fashionGot no shameI love the way you’re screaming my name [Post-Chorus] I love the way you’re screaming my nameI l0ve the way you’re screaming my name

Traduzione

Angelo, con una pistola in mano

che punta nella mia direzione, mi dà affetto

l’amore è fatale, non gli daresti una possibilità?

il centro dell’attenzione, non farmi nessuna domanda

vai avanti e accendimi una sigaretta

anche se potrebbe essere qualcosa di cui ti pentirai

tu mi hai adesso, adesso, adesso

ingoiami, mandami giù, giù

mi accendo solo quando vedo i flash delle macchine fotografiche

non ne ho mai abbastanza e non mi soddisfo

non ho vergogna

amo il modo in cui stai urlando il mio nome

scavandomi la fossa per avere una reazione

cambiandomi i connotati e fingendo che sia figo

non ho vergogna

amo il modo in cui urli il mio nome

fammi giacere nel palmo della tua mano

ti darò il permesso, tu sarai sempre perdonato

vai avanti, sostituiscimi

quando hai voglia di qualcosa di più dolce delle parole che ho lasciato

nella tua boccca

vai avanti e sputami fuori

mi accendo solo quando vedo i flash delle macchine fotografiche

non ne ho mai abbastanza e non mi soddisfo

non ho vergogna

amo il modo in cui stai urlando il mio nome

scavandomi la fossa per avere una reazione

cambiandomi i connotati e fingendo che sia figo

non ho vergogna

amo il modo in cui urli il mio nome

am0 il modo in cui urli il mio nome

am0 il modo in cui urli il mio nome

vai avanti e accendimi una sigaretta

anche se potrebbe essere qualcosa di cui ti pentirai

tu mi hai adesso, adesso, adesso

ingoiami, mandami giù, giù

mi accendo solo quando vedo i flash delle macchine fotografiche

non ne ho mai abbastanza e non mi soddisfo

non ho vergogna

amo il modo in cui stai urlando il mio nome

scavandomi la fossa per avere una reazione

cambiandomi i connotati e fingendo che sia figo

non ho vergogna

amo il modo in cui urli il mio nome