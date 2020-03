Dua Lipa: audio, testo e traduzione di Pretty Please

Dua Lipa ha rilasciato con una settimana di anticipo il suo nuovo album Future Nostalgia. Originariamente previsto per il 3 aprile, la cantante ha scelto di dare ai fan questa sorpresa in anticipo. Da una parte per dare loro una gioia in questa terribile emergenza Coronavirus, dall’altra perché l’album era stato leakkato. La cosa ha fatto molto soffrire la cantante che ha lavorato sodo a questo ultimo progetto.

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Pretty Please di Dua Lipa

Pretty Please

Watch this video on YouTube

Testo

Somewhere in the middle, I

Think I lied a little, I

I said if we took it there, I wasn’t gonna change

But that went out the window, yeah (Gonna break, gonna break)

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] I know that I seem a little stressed outBut you’re here now, and you’re turning me onI wanna feel a different kinda tensionYeah, you guessed it, the kind that’s funHate it when you leave me unattended‘Cause I miss ya, and I need your loveWhen my mind is runnin’ wildCould you help me slow it down? [Chorus] Put my mind at easePretty pleaseI need your hands on meSweet reliefPretty please [Verse 2] Exactly where I want me, yeahUnderneath your body, yeahIf we take it further, I swear I ain’t gonna breakSo, baby, come try meBaby, come find meBaby, don’t wind me up [Pre-Chorus] I know that I seem a little stressed outBut you’re here now, and you’re turning me onI wanna feel a different kinda tensionYeah, you guessed it, the kind that’s funHate it when you leave me unattended‘Cause I miss ya, and I need your loveWhen my mind is runnin’ wildCould you help me slow it down? [Chorus] Put my mind at easePretty pleaseI need your hands on meSweet reliefPrettyPut my mind at easeTrickle down my spineOh, you look so pretty, pleaseEvery single night, I need your hands on meWhen your kisses climbOh, you give me sweet reliefMade me feel so prettyWould you help me out, please? [Break] PrettyPrettyPrettyPretty [Pre-Chorus] Hate it when you leave me unattended‘Cause I miss ya, and I need your loveWhen my mind is runnin’ wildCould you help me slow it down? [Chorus] Put my mind at easeTrickle down my spineOh, you look so pretty, pleaseEvery single night, I need your hands on meWhen your kisses climbOh, you give me sweet reliefMade me feel so prettyWould you help me out, please? [Outro] Pretty please