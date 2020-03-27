Bentornati 5 Seconds of Summer! Esce quest’oggi, 27 marzo, in tutti i negozi e nelle piattaforme di streaming e online come Spotify il loro nuovo album, intitolato Calm! All’interno del disco, che arriva a due anni di distanza da Youngblood, troviamo anche il brano Best years!

<br>

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Testo Best years

[Verse 1: Luke] You’ve got a million reasons to hesitateBut darling, the future’s better than yesterdayI wasted so much time on people that reminded me of youGave you a million reasons to walk away [Pre-Chorus: Luke] But I’ll build a house out of the mess and all the broken piecesI’ll make up for all of your tears [Chorus: Luke] I’ll give you the best years x2Past love, burned out like a cigaretteI promise, darling, you won’t regretThe best years [Verse 2: Luke, Luke & Calum] I wanna hold your hair when you drink too muchAnd carry you home when you cannot stand upYou did all these things for me when I was half a man for youI wanna hold your hand while we’re growing up [Pre-Chorus: Luke] But I’ll build a house out of the mess and all the broken piecesI’ll make up for all of your tears [Chorus: Luke, Luke & Michael] I’ll give you the best years x2Past love, burned out like a cigaretteI promise, darling, you won’t regretThe best years x2 [Instrumental Bridge] [Chorus: Luke, Luke & Michael] I’ll give you the best years x2Past love, burned out like a cigaretteI promise, darling, you won’t regretThe best yearsI’ll give you the best years

Traduzione

Hai un milione di motivi per esitare

ma tesoro il futuro è meglio di ieri

ho sprecato così tanto tempo con le persone

che mi ricordavano di te

mi hai dato un milione di motivi per andarmene

ma io costruirò una casa dal casino

e da tutti i pezzi rotti

compenserò tutte le lacrime

ti darò gli anni migliori

ti darò gli anni migliori

amore passato, bruciato come sigarette

io ti prometto, tesoro, che non te ne pentirai

gli anni migliori

voglio stringerti i capelli quando bevi troppo

e portarti a casa quando non puoi alzarti

tu hai fatto tutte queste cose per me quando

uomo a metà per te

voglio strigerti la mano mentre

cresciamo

ma io costruirò una casa dal casino

e da tutti i pezzi rotti

compenserò tutte le lacrime

ti darò gli anni migliori

ti darò gli anni migliori

amore passato, bruciato come una sigaretta

ti prometto, tesoro, che non te ne pentirai

gli anni migliori

gli anni migliori

ti darò gli anni migliori

ti darò gli anni migliori

amore passato, bruciato come una sigaretta

ti prometto, tesoro, che non te ne pentirai

gli anni migliori

ti darò gli anni migliori