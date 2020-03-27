Bentornati 5 Seconds of Summer! Esce quest’oggi, 27 marzo, in tutti i negozi e nelle piattaforme di streaming e online come Spotify il loro nuovo album, intitolato Calm! All’interno del disco, che arriva a due anni di distanza da Youngblood, troviamo anche il brano Best years!
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione della canzone
Testo Best years[Verse 1: Luke] You’ve got a million reasons to hesitate
But darling, the future’s better than yesterday
I wasted so much time on people that reminded me of you
Gave you a million reasons to walk away [Pre-Chorus: Luke] But I’ll build a house out of the mess and all the broken pieces
I’ll make up for all of your tears [Chorus: Luke] I’ll give you the best years x2
Past love, burned out like a cigarette
I promise, darling, you won’t regret
The best years [Verse 2: Luke, Luke & Calum] I wanna hold your hair when you drink too much
And carry you home when you cannot stand up
You did all these things for me when I was half a man for you
I wanna hold your hand while we’re growing up [Pre-Chorus: Luke] But I’ll build a house out of the mess and all the broken pieces
I’ll make up for all of your tears [Chorus: Luke, Luke & Michael] I’ll give you the best years x2
Past love, burned out like a cigarette
I promise, darling, you won’t regret
The best years x2 [Instrumental Bridge] [Chorus: Luke, Luke & Michael] I’ll give you the best years x2
Past love, burned out like a cigarette
I promise, darling, you won’t regret
The best years
I’ll give you the best years
Traduzione
Hai un milione di motivi per esitare
ma tesoro il futuro è meglio di ieri
ho sprecato così tanto tempo con le persone
che mi ricordavano di te
mi hai dato un milione di motivi per andarmene
ma io costruirò una casa dal casino
e da tutti i pezzi rotti
compenserò tutte le lacrime
ti darò gli anni migliori
ti darò gli anni migliori
amore passato, bruciato come sigarette
io ti prometto, tesoro, che non te ne pentirai
gli anni migliori
voglio stringerti i capelli quando bevi troppo
e portarti a casa quando non puoi alzarti
tu hai fatto tutte queste cose per me quando
uomo a metà per te
voglio strigerti la mano mentre
cresciamo
ma io costruirò una casa dal casino
e da tutti i pezzi rotti
compenserò tutte le lacrime
ti darò gli anni migliori
ti darò gli anni migliori
amore passato, bruciato come una sigaretta
ti prometto, tesoro, che non te ne pentirai
gli anni migliori
gli anni migliori
ti darò gli anni migliori
ti darò gli anni migliori
amore passato, bruciato come una sigaretta
ti prometto, tesoro, che non te ne pentirai
gli anni migliori
ti darò gli anni migliori