Disney Singalong: Amber Riley di Glee canta Let It Go da Frozen. VIDEO!

di Roberta Marciano
Molti di voi la ricorderanno per il suo ruolo in Glee e oggi Amber Riley è stata protagonista del Disney Singalong sul canale ABC. La cantate e attrice è stata tra gli artisti del Singalong realizzato da Disney durante questa quarantena e che ha coinvolto tantissimi cantanti e li ha visti cimentarsi con i classici brani della casa di Topolino. Oltre a lei hanno partecipato altri artisti come Ariana Grande,  Demi Lovato, Darren Criss e il cast di High School Musical che intonerà a distanza We’re all in this together.

Per l’occasione si è esibita con uno dei brani più amati della storia della Disney: Let It Go, tratto da Frozen.

Ecco l’elenco delle esibizioni

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé
“A Spoonful of Sugar” from Mary Poppins – Little Big Town
“Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast– Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough
“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King – Christina Aguilera
“Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas – Tori Kelly
“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” from Frozen – Thomas Rhett
“Friend Like Me” from Aladdin – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s Aladdin
“Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken
“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana – Auliʻi Cravalho
“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from Hercules – Ariana Grande
“I Wan’na Be Like You” from The Jungle Book – Darren Criss
“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” from Mulan – Donny Osmond
“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos
“Let It Go” from Frozen – Amber Riley
“The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book– Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner
“Under The Sea” from The Little Mermaid – Jordan Fisher
“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story – Josh Groban

 

 

Cosa ne pensate dell’esibizione di Amber Riley al Disney Singalong?

