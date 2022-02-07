GingerGeneration.it

Coldplay e Selena Gomez: video ufficiale di Let Somebody Go

scritto da Roberta Marciano
I Coldplay e Selena Gomez hanno rilasciato il video ufficiale del loro brano Let Somebody Go. La canzone è il nuovo singolo estratto dal nono album Music of the Spheres della band guidata da Chris Martin.

Prima di questo brano la band ha anche rilasciato il singolo My Universe, che è stato un successo incredibile anche grazie alla collaborazione con i BTS!

Testo

[Verse 1: Chris Martin]
We had a kind of love
I thought that it would never end
Oh my lover, oh my other, oh my friend
We talked around in circles and
We talked around and then

I loved you to the moon and back again
You gave everything this golden glow
Now turn off all the stars, ‘cause this I know
That it hurts like so
To let somebody go

[Verse 2: Selena Gomez]
All the storms we weathered
Everything that we went through
Now without you, what on earth am I to do?
When I called the mathematicians and

I asked them to explain
They said love is only equal to the pain
And when everything was going wrong
You could turn my sorrow into song
Oh it hurts like so
To let somebody go x2

[Chorus: Chris Martin, Selena Gomez, Both]
Oh
Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go) x2
When you love somebody
Got to let somebody know

Oh, when you love somebody
When you love somebody
Got to let somebody know
So when you love somebody
When you love somebody

Then it hurts like so
To let somebody go
It hurts like so
To let somebody go

[Outro]
But you’re still with me now, I know
(Let somebody, let somebody go)
Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go)
But you’re still with me now, I know

Traduzione

[Verse 1: Chris Martin]
Avevamo un tipo di amore
che pensavo che non sarebbe mai finito
Oh mio amore, oh mio altro, oh mia amica
abbiamo camminato in circolo e
e abbiamo camminano intorno

Ti ho amato fino alla Luna e ritorno
illuminavi tutto di oro
Ora spegni tutte le luci, perché so
che fa così male
lasciar andare qualcuno

[Verse 2: Selena Gomez]
Tutti i temporali che abbiamo attraversato
tutto quello che abbiamo affrontato
Ora senza di te, cosa dovrei fare?
Quando ho chiamato i matematici
e gli ho chiesto di spiegarmi

Hanno detto che l’amore è uguale solo al dolore
e che quando tutto stava andando male
tu potevi trasformare il dolore in una canzone
fa così male
lasciar andare qualcuno x2

[Chorus: Chris Martin, Selena Gomez, Both]
Oh
Oh (lasciar andare qualcuno, lasciar andare qualcuno) x2
quando ami qualcuno
devi farglielo sapere

Oh, quando ami qualcuno
quando ami qualcuno
devi farglielo sapere
quindi quando ami qualcuno
quando ami qualcuno

poi fa così male
lasciar andare qualcuno
fa così male
lasciar andare qualcuno

[Outro]
ma sei ancora con me adesso, lo so
(lasciar andare qualcuno)
Oh (lasciar andare qualcuno)
ma sei ancora con me adesso, lo so

 

 

Cosa ne pensate del video di Let Somebody Go di Coldplay e Selena Gomez?

Roberta Marciano

Aspirante giornalista, appassionata di calcio e musica

