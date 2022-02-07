Coldplay e Selena Gomez: video ufficiale di Let Somebody Go

I Coldplay e Selena Gomez hanno rilasciato il video ufficiale del loro brano Let Somebody Go. La canzone è il nuovo singolo estratto dal nono album Music of the Spheres della band guidata da Chris Martin.

Prima di questo brano la band ha anche rilasciato il singolo My Universe, che è stato un successo incredibile anche grazie alla collaborazione con i BTS!

Acquista Let Somebody Go

Qui per guardare il video ufficiale

Testo

[Verse 1: Chris Martin]

We had a kind of love

I thought that it would never end

Oh my lover, oh my other, oh my friend

We talked around in circles and

We talked around and then

I loved you to the moon and back again

You gave everything this golden glow

Now turn off all the stars, ‘cause this I know

That it hurts like so

To let somebody go

[Verse 2: Selena Gomez]

All the storms we weathered

Everything that we went through

Now without you, what on earth am I to do?

When I called the mathematicians and

I asked them to explain

They said love is only equal to the pain

And when everything was going wrong

You could turn my sorrow into song

Oh it hurts like so

To let somebody go x2

[Chorus: Chris Martin, Selena Gomez, Both]

Oh

Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go) x2

When you love somebody

Got to let somebody know

Oh, when you love somebody

When you love somebody

Got to let somebody know

So when you love somebody

When you love somebody

Then it hurts like so

To let somebody go

It hurts like so

To let somebody go

[Outro]

But you’re still with me now, I know

(Let somebody, let somebody go)

Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go)

But you’re still with me now, I know

Traduzione

[Verse 1: Chris Martin]

Avevamo un tipo di amore

che pensavo che non sarebbe mai finito

Oh mio amore, oh mio altro, oh mia amica

abbiamo camminato in circolo e

e abbiamo camminano intorno

Ti ho amato fino alla Luna e ritorno

illuminavi tutto di oro

Ora spegni tutte le luci, perché so

che fa così male

lasciar andare qualcuno

[Verse 2: Selena Gomez]

Tutti i temporali che abbiamo attraversato

tutto quello che abbiamo affrontato

Ora senza di te, cosa dovrei fare?

Quando ho chiamato i matematici

e gli ho chiesto di spiegarmi

Hanno detto che l’amore è uguale solo al dolore

e che quando tutto stava andando male

tu potevi trasformare il dolore in una canzone

fa così male

lasciar andare qualcuno x2

[Chorus: Chris Martin, Selena Gomez, Both]

Oh

Oh (lasciar andare qualcuno, lasciar andare qualcuno) x2

quando ami qualcuno

devi farglielo sapere

Oh, quando ami qualcuno

quando ami qualcuno

devi farglielo sapere

quindi quando ami qualcuno

quando ami qualcuno

poi fa così male

lasciar andare qualcuno

fa così male

lasciar andare qualcuno

[Outro]

ma sei ancora con me adesso, lo so

(lasciar andare qualcuno)

Oh (lasciar andare qualcuno)

ma sei ancora con me adesso, lo so

Cosa ne pensate del video di Let Somebody Go di Coldplay e Selena Gomez?