Coldplay e Selena Gomez: video ufficiale di Let Somebody Go scritto da Roberta Marciano 7 Febbraio 2022 I Coldplay e Selena Gomez hanno rilasciato il video ufficiale del loro brano Let Somebody Go. La canzone è il nuovo singolo estratto dal nono album Music of the Spheres della band guidata da Chris Martin. Prima di questo brano la band ha anche rilasciato il singolo My Universe, che è stato un successo incredibile anche grazie alla collaborazione con i BTS! Acquista Let Somebody Go Qui per guardare il video ufficiale Testo [Verse 1: Chris Martin] We had a kind of love I thought that it would never end Oh my lover, oh my other, oh my friend We talked around in circles and We talked around and then I loved you to the moon and back again You gave everything this golden glow Now turn off all the stars, ‘cause this I know That it hurts like so To let somebody go [Verse 2: Selena Gomez] All the storms we weathered Everything that we went through Now without you, what on earth am I to do? When I called the mathematicians and I asked them to explain They said love is only equal to the pain And when everything was going wrong You could turn my sorrow into song Oh it hurts like so To let somebody go x2 [Chorus: Chris Martin, Selena Gomez, Both] Oh Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go) x2 When you love somebody Got to let somebody know Oh, when you love somebody When you love somebody Got to let somebody know So when you love somebody When you love somebody Then it hurts like so To let somebody go It hurts like so To let somebody go [Outro] But you’re still with me now, I know (Let somebody, let somebody go) Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go) But you’re still with me now, I know Traduzione [Verse 1: Chris Martin] Avevamo un tipo di amore che pensavo che non sarebbe mai finito Oh mio amore, oh mio altro, oh mia amica abbiamo camminato in circolo e e abbiamo camminano intorno Ti ho amato fino alla Luna e ritorno illuminavi tutto di oro Ora spegni tutte le luci, perché so che fa così male lasciar andare qualcuno [Verse 2: Selena Gomez] Tutti i temporali che abbiamo attraversato tutto quello che abbiamo affrontato Ora senza di te, cosa dovrei fare? Quando ho chiamato i matematici e gli ho chiesto di spiegarmi Hanno detto che l’amore è uguale solo al dolore e che quando tutto stava andando male tu potevi trasformare il dolore in una canzone fa così male lasciar andare qualcuno x2 [Chorus: Chris Martin, Selena Gomez, Both] Oh Oh (lasciar andare qualcuno, lasciar andare qualcuno) x2 quando ami qualcuno devi farglielo sapere Oh, quando ami qualcuno quando ami qualcuno devi farglielo sapere quindi quando ami qualcuno quando ami qualcuno poi fa così male lasciar andare qualcuno fa così male lasciar andare qualcuno [Outro] ma sei ancora con me adesso, lo so (lasciar andare qualcuno) Oh (lasciar andare qualcuno) ma sei ancora con me adesso, lo so Cosa ne pensate del video di Let Somebody Go di Coldplay e Selena Gomez?