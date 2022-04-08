Camila Cabello: video, testo e traduzione di La buena vida scritto da Giovanna Codella 8 Aprile 2022 La buena vida di Camila Cabello è una delle dodici tracce che compongono il nuovo album di Camila, Familia, uscito oggi venerdì 8 aprile. TRADUZIONE POWERED BY ALPADIA LANGUAGE SCHOOLS! Ecco l’audio ufficiale della canzone Testo La buona vida di Camila Cabello I woke up happy by accident I forgot you were gone again And all the words you typed out I read (Uh) But I’m alone on my sofa bed (Uh) My skin’s so soft today-y, but you’re so far away-y And I can go off the memories (Uh) Starting to feel like a memory (Uh) And I thought we’d be traveling the world Together making love in the afternoon But I’m forgetting what it’s like to wake up next to you And this is what I go through You should be here, should be with me tonight Said you’re working, you’re working all the time Why am I all alone with your glass of wine? Oh no, oh no, this is not the life La-la-la-la-la-la-la I don’t wanna be the one making plans all the time Asking you what’s on your mind I know I’m not on your mind Scared you’re gonna fall behind Listen, listen, I get it, I get it More than anybody I get it Life is right now you tend to forget it Looking back you’re gonna regret it I thought we’d be traveling the world Together making love in the afternoon But I’m forgetting what it’s like to wake up next to you And this is what I go through, baby You should be here, should be with me tonight Said you’re working, you’re working all the time Why am I all alone with your glass of wine? Oh no, oh no, this is not my life (En la vida lo que importa es el amor,) (Que nos llena el corazón, lo demás viene y se va) And I’m forgetting what It’s like to wake up next to you This is what I go through You should be here, should be with me tonight Said you’re working, you’re working all the time Why am I all alone with your glass of wine? Oh no, oh no, this is not the life I, I imagined when you first spent the night I don’t feel like yours, you don’t feel like mine And my twenties are gonna pass me by Oh no no no no no no, this is not the life Oh no, oh no, not my life (La buena vida, la buena vida ¿donde está?) Ooh (La buena vida, la buena vida, ¿dónde está? La buena vida, la buena vida, ¿dónde está?) Oh no no no no no no, ¿dónde está? Traduzione La buena vida di Camila Cabello Mi sono svegliata felice per caso Ho dimenticato che te ne sei andato di nuovo E tutte le parole che hai digitato le ho lette (Uh) Ma sono sola sul mio divano letto (Uh) La mia pelle è così morbida oggi, ma sei così lontano E posso andare fuori dai ricordi (Uh) Inizio a sembrare un ricordo (Uh) E ho pensato che avremmo viaggiato per il mondo Insieme a fare l’amore nel pomeriggio Ma mi sto dimenticando com’è svegliarsi accanto a te E questo è quello che sto passando Dovresti essere qui, dovresti essere con me stasera Ha detto che lavori, lavori tutto il tempo Perché sono tutta sola con il tuo bicchiere di vino? Oh no, oh no, questa non è la vita La-la-la-la-la-la-la Non voglio essere quella che fa progetti tutto il tempo Chiedendoti cosa hai in mente So di non essere nei tuoi pensieri Ho paura che tu rimanga indietro Ascolta, ascolta, ho capito, ho capito Più di chiunque altro lo capisco La vita è adesso, tendi a dimenticarla Guardando indietro te ne pentirai Pensavo che avremmo viaggiato per il mondo Insieme a fare l’amore nel pomeriggio Ma mi sto dimenticando com’è svegliarsi accanto a te E questo è quello che ho passato, piccolo Dovresti essere qui, dovresti essere con me stasera Ha detto che lavori, lavori tutto il tempo Perché sono tutta sola con il tuo bicchiere di vino? Oh no, oh no, questa non è la mia vita (En la vida lo que importa es el amor,) (Que nos llena el corazón, lo demás viene y se va) E mi sto dimenticando com’è svegliarsi accanto a te Questo è quello che sto passando Dovresti essere qui, dovresti essere con me stasera Ha detto che lavori, lavori tutto il tempo Perché sono tutta sola con il tuo bicchiere di vino? Oh no, oh no, questa non è la vita Io, ho immaginato quando hai passato la notte per la prima volta Io non mi sento tua, tu non ti senti mio E i miei vent’anni mi passeranno accanto Oh no no no no no no, questa non è la vita Oh no, oh no, non la mia vita (La buena vida, la buena vida ¿donde está?) Ooh (La buena vida, la buena vida, ¿dónde está? La buena vida, la buena vida, ¿dónde está?) Oh no no no no no no, ¿dónde está? Cosa ne pensate di questa nuova canzone di Camila Cabello?