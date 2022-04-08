Camila Cabello: video, testo e traduzione di La buena vida

La buena vida di Camila Cabello è una delle dodici tracce che compongono il nuovo album di Camila, Familia, uscito oggi venerdì 8 aprile.

Ecco l’audio ufficiale della canzone

Testo La buona vida di Camila Cabello

I woke up happy by accident

I forgot you were gone again

And all the words you typed out I read (Uh)

But I’m alone on my sofa bed (Uh)

My skin’s so soft today-y, but you’re so far away-y

And I can go off the memories (Uh)

Starting to feel like a memory (Uh)

And I thought we’d be traveling the world

Together making love in the afternoon

But I’m forgetting what it’s like to wake up next to you

And this is what I go through

You should be here, should be with me tonight

Said you’re working, you’re working all the time

Why am I all alone with your glass of wine?

Oh no, oh no, this is not the life

La-la-la-la-la-la-la

I don’t wanna be the one making plans all the time

Asking you what’s on your mind

I know I’m not on your mind

Scared you’re gonna fall behind

Listen, listen, I get it, I get it

More than anybody I get it

Life is right now you tend to forget it

Looking back you’re gonna regret it

I thought we’d be traveling the world

Together making love in the afternoon

But I’m forgetting what it’s like to wake up next to you

And this is what I go through, baby

You should be here, should be with me tonight

Said you’re working, you’re working all the time

Why am I all alone with your glass of wine?

Oh no, oh no, this is not my life

(En la vida lo que importa es el amor,)

(Que nos llena el corazón, lo demás viene y se va)

And I’m forgetting what It’s like to wake up next to you

This is what I go through

You should be here, should be with me tonight

Said you’re working, you’re working all the time

Why am I all alone with your glass of wine?

Oh no, oh no, this is not the life

I, I imagined when you first spent the night

I don’t feel like yours, you don’t feel like mine

And my twenties are gonna pass me by

Oh no no no no no no, this is not the life

Oh no, oh no, not my life

(La buena vida, la buena vida ¿donde está?)

Ooh

(La buena vida, la buena vida, ¿dónde está?

La buena vida, la buena vida, ¿dónde está?)

Oh no no no no no no, ¿dónde está?

Traduzione La buena vida di Camila Cabello

Mi sono svegliata felice per caso

Ho dimenticato che te ne sei andato di nuovo

E tutte le parole che hai digitato le ho lette (Uh)

Ma sono sola sul mio divano letto (Uh)

La mia pelle è così morbida oggi, ma sei così lontano

E posso andare fuori dai ricordi (Uh)

Inizio a sembrare un ricordo (Uh)

E ho pensato che avremmo viaggiato per il mondo

Insieme a fare l’amore nel pomeriggio

Ma mi sto dimenticando com’è svegliarsi accanto a te

E questo è quello che sto passando

Dovresti essere qui, dovresti essere con me stasera

Ha detto che lavori, lavori tutto il tempo

Perché sono tutta sola con il tuo bicchiere di vino?

Oh no, oh no, questa non è la vita

La-la-la-la-la-la-la

Non voglio essere quella che fa progetti tutto il tempo

Chiedendoti cosa hai in mente

So di non essere nei tuoi pensieri

Ho paura che tu rimanga indietro

Ascolta, ascolta, ho capito, ho capito

Più di chiunque altro lo capisco

La vita è adesso, tendi a dimenticarla

Guardando indietro te ne pentirai

Pensavo che avremmo viaggiato per il mondo

Insieme a fare l’amore nel pomeriggio

Ma mi sto dimenticando com’è svegliarsi accanto a te

E questo è quello che ho passato, piccolo

Dovresti essere qui, dovresti essere con me stasera

Ha detto che lavori, lavori tutto il tempo

Perché sono tutta sola con il tuo bicchiere di vino?

Oh no, oh no, questa non è la mia vita

(En la vida lo que importa es el amor,)

(Que nos llena el corazón, lo demás viene y se va)

E mi sto dimenticando com’è svegliarsi accanto a te

Questo è quello che sto passando

Dovresti essere qui, dovresti essere con me stasera

Ha detto che lavori, lavori tutto il tempo

Perché sono tutta sola con il tuo bicchiere di vino?

Oh no, oh no, questa non è la vita

Io, ho immaginato quando hai passato la notte per la prima volta

Io non mi sento tua, tu non ti senti mio

E i miei vent’anni mi passeranno accanto

Oh no no no no no no, questa non è la vita

Oh no, oh no, non la mia vita

(La buena vida, la buena vida ¿donde está?)

Ooh

(La buena vida, la buena vida, ¿dónde está?

La buena vida, la buena vida, ¿dónde está?)

Oh no no no no no no, ¿dónde está?

Cosa ne pensate di questa nuova canzone di Camila Cabello?