Camila Cabello – HOT UPTOWN: testo, traduzione

HOT UPTOWN è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano, prodotto da Boi-1da, Yogi, El Guincho e Jasper Harris, rappresenta uno dei due featuring con Drake.

Anteprima Testo HOT UPTOWN Camila Cabello

You say my love will surely get me right

Yeah, yeah

Nike mi shoe maker (Yeah-yeah, yeah)

Benz a mi car maker (Yeah-yeah, yeah)

Tiffany mi ring maker (Yeah-yeah)

Let me grip on your money maker (Okay)

Grip on your money maker (Okay)

Hotline, ah gon’ bling later (Okay)

Trust me, we ah link later, ayy

Yeah, when it’s hot uptown

And you miss my love

Tryna calm me down

Couldn’t give me up

Hot uptown

And you miss my love

And you want me back

Two hands on my waist

One hand on your face (Yeah)

You’re too weak to handle me, my babe

You should play it safe

Please know that you’re makin’ your mistake

Givin’ me my space (Ooh)

You better hang onto me this time

You better (Ayy)

I’m tryna hang onto you this time, too (Better)

Tryin’ my patience, tryin’ somethin’ else might even work in your favor

Tryin’ to forget me doesn’t work when he’s basic

Tryin’ one more time ‘cause we look so good on paper

Trying me

I don’t think you’re ready for a love like mine (No, no)

I don’t think you’re worthy of my time (No, no)

You know Pisces lowkey the best sign (Mm)

Lucky man who gets me in my prime (In my)

Yeah, when it’s hot uptown

And you miss my love

Tryna calm me down

Couldn’t make this up

Hot uptown (Hot uptown)

And you miss my love

Do you want me back?

Two hands on my waist

One hand on your face

You’re too weak to handle me, my babe (Ah)

You should play it safe

Please know that you’re makin’ your mistake

Givin’ me my space

You better hang onto me this time (You better, this time)

You better (Ayy)

Rolex mi watch maker, oh

Benz a mi car maker, oh

Tiffany mi ring maker (Okay)

Let me grip on your money maker (Okay)

Grip on your money maker (Okay)

Hotline, ah gon’ bling later (Okay)

Trust me, we ah link la-a-a-ater (Woi-oi)

Woi-oi

Traduzione

Dici che il mio amore mi darà sicuramente ragione

Sì, sì

Nike mi shoe maker (Sì, sì, sì)

Benz a mi car maker (Sì, sì, sì)

Tiffany mi fa l’anello (Sì, sì)

Lasciami afferrare la tua macchina da soldi (Ok)

Stringi la tua macchina da soldi (Ok)

Hotline, ah gon’ bling later (Okay)

Fidati di me, ci colleghiamo più tardi.

Sì, quando fa caldo nei quartieri alti

E ti manca il mio amore

Cerchi di calmarmi

Non puoi rinunciare a me

Hot uptown

E ti manca il mio amore

E mi rivuoi indietro

Due mani sulla mia vita

Una mano sul tuo viso (Yeah)

Sei troppo debole per gestirmi, tesoro mio

Dovresti giocare sul sicuro

Per favore, sappi che stai commettendo un errore

Dammi il mio spazio (Ooh)

È meglio che ti aggrappi a me questa volta

Meglio per te (Ayy)

Sto cercando di aggrapparmi a te anche questa volta (Better)

Provare la mia pazienza, provare qualcos’altro potrebbe anche funzionare a tuo favore

Cercare di dimenticarmi non funziona quando lui è di base

Provando ancora una volta perché siamo così belli sulla carta

Prova con me

Non credo che tu sia pronto per un amore come il mio (No, no)

Non credo che tu sia degno del mio tempo (No, no)

Sai che i Pesci sono il segno migliore?

L’uomo fortunato che mi prende nel fiore degli anni (In my)

Sì, quando fa caldo nei quartieri alti

E ti manca il mio amore

Cerchi di calmarmi

Non potrei inventare nulla

Hot uptown (Hot uptown)

E ti manca il mio amore

Mi rivuoi indietro?

Due mani sulla mia vita

Una mano sul tuo viso

Sei troppo debole per gestirmi, piccola mia (Ah)

Dovresti giocare sul sicuro

Per favore, sappi che stai commettendo un errore

Dare a me il mio spazio

Faresti meglio ad aggrapparti a me questa volta (You better, this time)

Meglio per te

