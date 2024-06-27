GingerGeneration.it

Camila Cabello – HOT UPTOWN: testo, traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
HOT UPTOWN è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano, prodotto da Boi-1da, Yogi, El Guincho e Jasper Harris, rappresenta uno dei due featuring con Drake.

Anteprima Testo HOT UPTOWN Camila Cabello

You say my love will surely get me right
Yeah, yeah

Nike mi shoe maker (Yeah-yeah, yeah)
Benz a mi car maker (Yeah-yeah, yeah)
Tiffany mi ring maker (Yeah-yeah)
Let me grip on your money maker (Okay)
Grip on your money maker (Okay)
Hotline, ah gon’ bling later (Okay)
Trust me, we ah link later, ayy

Yeah, when it’s hot uptown
And you miss my love
Tryna calm me down
Couldn’t give me up
Hot uptown
And you miss my love
And you want me back

Two hands on my waist
One hand on your face (Yeah)
You’re too weak to handle me, my babe
You should play it safe
Please know that you’re makin’ your mistake
Givin’ me my space (Ooh)
You better hang onto me this time
You better (Ayy)

I’m tryna hang onto you this time, too (Better)
Tryin’ my patience, tryin’ somethin’ else might even work in your favor
Tryin’ to forget me doesn’t work when he’s basic
Tryin’ one more time ‘cause we look so good on paper
Trying me

I don’t think you’re ready for a love like mine (No, no)
I don’t think you’re worthy of my time (No, no)
You know Pisces lowkey the best sign (Mm)
Lucky man who gets me in my prime (In my)

Yeah, when it’s hot uptown
And you miss my love
Tryna calm me down
Couldn’t make this up
Hot uptown (Hot uptown)
And you miss my love
Do you want me back?

Two hands on my waist
One hand on your face
You’re too weak to handle me, my babe (Ah)
You should play it safe
Please know that you’re makin’ your mistake
Givin’ me my space
You better hang onto me this time (You better, this time)
You better (Ayy)

Rolex mi watch maker, oh
Benz a mi car maker, oh
Tiffany mi ring maker (Okay)
Let me grip on your money maker (Okay)
Grip on your money maker (Okay)
Hotline, ah gon’ bling later (Okay)
Trust me, we ah link la-a-a-ater (Woi-oi)
Woi-oi

Traduzione

Dici che il mio amore mi darà sicuramente ragione
Sì, sì

Nike mi shoe maker (Sì, sì, sì)
Benz a mi car maker (Sì, sì, sì)
Tiffany mi fa l’anello (Sì, sì)
Lasciami afferrare la tua macchina da soldi (Ok)
Stringi la tua macchina da soldi (Ok)
Hotline, ah gon’ bling later (Okay)
Fidati di me, ci colleghiamo più tardi.

Sì, quando fa caldo nei quartieri alti
E ti manca il mio amore
Cerchi di calmarmi
Non puoi rinunciare a me
Hot uptown
E ti manca il mio amore
E mi rivuoi indietro

Due mani sulla mia vita
Una mano sul tuo viso (Yeah)
Sei troppo debole per gestirmi, tesoro mio
Dovresti giocare sul sicuro
Per favore, sappi che stai commettendo un errore
Dammi il mio spazio (Ooh)
È meglio che ti aggrappi a me questa volta
Meglio per te (Ayy)

Sto cercando di aggrapparmi a te anche questa volta (Better)
Provare la mia pazienza, provare qualcos’altro potrebbe anche funzionare a tuo favore
Cercare di dimenticarmi non funziona quando lui è di base
Provando ancora una volta perché siamo così belli sulla carta
Prova con me

Non credo che tu sia pronto per un amore come il mio (No, no)
Non credo che tu sia degno del mio tempo (No, no)
Sai che i Pesci sono il segno migliore?
L’uomo fortunato che mi prende nel fiore degli anni (In my)

Sì, quando fa caldo nei quartieri alti
E ti manca il mio amore
Cerchi di calmarmi
Non potrei inventare nulla
Hot uptown (Hot uptown)
E ti manca il mio amore
Mi rivuoi indietro?

Due mani sulla mia vita
Una mano sul tuo viso
Sei troppo debole per gestirmi, piccola mia (Ah)
Dovresti giocare sul sicuro
Per favore, sappi che stai commettendo un errore
Dare a me il mio spazio
Faresti meglio ad aggrapparti a me questa volta (You better, this time)
Meglio per te

Cosa ne pensate di HOT UPTOWN di Camila Cabello?

