GingerGeneration.it

Camila Cabello – Uuugly: testo, traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
i luv it camila cabello

Uuugly è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano, prodotto da Kid Masterpiece, El Guincho e Jasper Harris rappresenta uno dei due featuring con Drake.

Anteprima Testo Uuugly Camila Cabello

CC, they want me to break it down
CC, they need me to break it down
They ain’t even gon’ break it down
We should just take the things I say as truth
There’s not a measuring tape long enough that could measure the distance that I went for you
Please don’t make me, please don’t make me
Don’t make me pull out these credit card statements and show you the proof
It’ll get ugly
Uh-uh-uh, ugly
This heart was broken a long time ago
My blood, it pumps from my hungover liver then straight to my bones
Taught you everything you know
Just for your new link to think you a pro
What does he know?
What does he really know?
Two hands on your waist, one hand on my face
For someone so lost in life, you always manage to end up at my place
Tryin’ me
Tryin’ me (Tryin’ me)
Tryin’ me, tryin’ me

Uh, uh
Uh
Ugly
It’ll get ugly

Traduzione

CC, vogliono che lo smonti
CC, vogliono che lo smonti
Non hanno nemmeno intenzione di smontarlo
Dovremmo solo prendere le cose che dico come verità
Non c’è un nastro di misurazione abbastanza lungo che possa misurare la distanza che ho percorso per te
Per favore non costringermi, per favore non costringermi
Non costringermi a tirare fuori gli estratti conto della carta di credito e a mostrarti le prove.
Diventerebbe brutto
Uh-uh-uh, brutto
Questo cuore è stato spezzato molto tempo fa
Il mio sangue, che pompa dal mio fegato in sbornia e poi dritto alle mie ossa
Ti ho insegnato tutto quello che sai
Solo perché il tuo nuovo collega ti consideri un professionista
Cosa sa?
Cosa sa davvero?
Due mani sulla tua vita, una mano sul mio viso
Per essere una persona così persa nella vita, riesci sempre a finire a casa mia
Provando a me
Tryin’ me (Tryin’ me)
Tryin’ me, tryin’ me

Uh, uh
Uh
Brutto
Diventerà brutto

Cosa ne pensate di Uuugly di Camila Cabello?

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

Articoli correlati