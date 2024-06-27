Camila Cabello – Uuugly: testo, traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 27 Giugno 2024 Uuugly è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano, prodotto da Kid Masterpiece, El Guincho e Jasper Harris rappresenta uno dei due featuring con Drake. Anteprima Testo Uuugly Camila Cabello CC, they want me to break it down CC, they need me to break it down They ain’t even gon’ break it down We should just take the things I say as truth There’s not a measuring tape long enough that could measure the distance that I went for you Please don’t make me, please don’t make me Don’t make me pull out these credit card statements and show you the proof It’ll get ugly Uh-uh-uh, ugly This heart was broken a long time ago My blood, it pumps from my hungover liver then straight to my bones Taught you everything you know Just for your new link to think you a pro What does he know? What does he really know? Two hands on your waist, one hand on my face For someone so lost in life, you always manage to end up at my place Tryin’ me Tryin’ me (Tryin’ me) Tryin’ me, tryin’ me Uh, uh Uh Ugly It’ll get ugly Traduzione CC, vogliono che lo smonti CC, vogliono che lo smonti Non hanno nemmeno intenzione di smontarlo Dovremmo solo prendere le cose che dico come verità Non c’è un nastro di misurazione abbastanza lungo che possa misurare la distanza che ho percorso per te Per favore non costringermi, per favore non costringermi Non costringermi a tirare fuori gli estratti conto della carta di credito e a mostrarti le prove. Diventerebbe brutto Uh-uh-uh, brutto Questo cuore è stato spezzato molto tempo fa Il mio sangue, che pompa dal mio fegato in sbornia e poi dritto alle mie ossa Ti ho insegnato tutto quello che sai Solo perché il tuo nuovo collega ti consideri un professionista Cosa sa? Cosa sa davvero? Due mani sulla tua vita, una mano sul mio viso Per essere una persona così persa nella vita, riesci sempre a finire a casa mia Provando a me Tryin’ me (Tryin’ me) Tryin’ me, tryin’ me Uh, uh Uh Brutto Diventerà brutto Cosa ne pensate di Uuugly di Camila Cabello?