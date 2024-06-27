Camila Cabello – Uuugly: testo, traduzione

Uuugly è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano, prodotto da Kid Masterpiece, El Guincho e Jasper Harris rappresenta uno dei due featuring con Drake.

Anteprima Testo Uuugly Camila Cabello

CC, they want me to break it down

CC, they need me to break it down

They ain’t even gon’ break it down

We should just take the things I say as truth

There’s not a measuring tape long enough that could measure the distance that I went for you

Please don’t make me, please don’t make me

Don’t make me pull out these credit card statements and show you the proof

It’ll get ugly

Uh-uh-uh, ugly

This heart was broken a long time ago

My blood, it pumps from my hungover liver then straight to my bones

Taught you everything you know

Just for your new link to think you a pro

What does he know?

What does he really know?

Two hands on your waist, one hand on my face

For someone so lost in life, you always manage to end up at my place

Tryin’ me

Tryin’ me (Tryin’ me)

Tryin’ me, tryin’ me

Uh, uh

Uh

Ugly

It’ll get ugly

Traduzione

CC, vogliono che lo smonti

CC, vogliono che lo smonti

Non hanno nemmeno intenzione di smontarlo

Dovremmo solo prendere le cose che dico come verità

Non c’è un nastro di misurazione abbastanza lungo che possa misurare la distanza che ho percorso per te

Per favore non costringermi, per favore non costringermi

Non costringermi a tirare fuori gli estratti conto della carta di credito e a mostrarti le prove.

Diventerebbe brutto

Uh-uh-uh, brutto

Questo cuore è stato spezzato molto tempo fa

Il mio sangue, che pompa dal mio fegato in sbornia e poi dritto alle mie ossa

Ti ho insegnato tutto quello che sai

Solo perché il tuo nuovo collega ti consideri un professionista

Cosa sa?

Cosa sa davvero?

Due mani sulla tua vita, una mano sul mio viso

Per essere una persona così persa nella vita, riesci sempre a finire a casa mia

Provando a me

Tryin’ me (Tryin’ me)

Tryin’ me, tryin’ me

Uh, uh

Uh

Brutto

Diventerà brutto

Cosa ne pensate di Uuugly di Camila Cabello?