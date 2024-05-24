Billie Eilish – Lunch: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 24 Maggio 2024 Lunch di Billie Eilish è una delle tracce del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio, intitolato HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, su tutte le piattaforme digitali e in formato fisico da venerdì 17 maggio 2024. Ascolta qui la nuova canzone di Billie: Testo Lunch Billie Eilish Oh-mm I could eat that girl for lunch Yeah, she dances on my tongue Tastes like she might be the one And I could never get enough I could buy her so much stuff It’s a cravin’, not a crush, huh Call me when you’re there Said, “I bought you something rare” And I left it under “Claire” So now she’s comin’ up the stairs So I’m pullin’ up a chair And I’m puttin’ up my hair Baby, I think you were made for me Somebody write down the recipe Been trying hard not to overeat You’re just so sweet I’ll run a shower for you like you want Clothеs on the counter for you, try ‘em on If I’m allowеd, I’ll help you take ‘em off Huh I could eat that girl for lunch Yeah, she dances on my tongue Tastes like she might be the one And I could never get enough I could buy her so much stuff It’s a cravin’, not a crush, huh I just wanna get her off, oh Oh Oh, oh Oh She’s takin’ pictures in the mirror Oh my God, her skin’s so clear Tell her, “Bring that over here” You need a seat? I’ll volunteer Now she’s smiling ear to ear She’s the headlights, I’m the deer I’ve said it all before, but I’ll say it again I’m interested in more than just being friends I don’t wanna break it, just want it to bend Do you know how to bend? I could eat that girl for lunch She dances on my tongue I know it’s just a hunch But she might be the one I could Eat that girl for lunch Yeah, she Tastes like she might be the one I could, I could Eat that girl for lunch Yeah, she, yeah, she Tastes like she might be the one Traduzione Oh-mm Potrei mangiarmi quella ragazza per pranzo Sì, balla sulla mia lingua Sembra che potrebbe essere quella giusta E non ne ho mai abbastanza Potrei comprarle così tante cose È una voglia, non una cotta, eh Chiamami quando sei lì Ha detto: “Ti ho comprato qualcosa di raro” E l’ho lasciato sotto “Claire” Quindi ora sta salendo le scale Quindi prendo una sedia E mi sto raccogliendo i capelli Tesoro, penso che tu sia fatto per me Qualcuno scriva la ricetta Ho fatto del mio meglio per non mangiare troppo Sei così dolce Ti preparerò una doccia come vuoi Vestiti sul bancone per te, provali Se mi è permesso, ti aiuterò a toglierli Eh Potrei mangiarmi quella ragazza per pranzo Sì, balla sulla mia lingua Sembra che potrebbe essere quella giusta E non ne ho mai abbastanza Potrei comprarle così tante cose È una voglia, non una cotta, eh Voglio solo farla uscire, oh OH Oh, oh OH Sta scattando delle foto allo specchio Oh mio Dio, la sua pelle è così chiara Dille: “Portalo qui” Hai bisogno di un posto? Mi offrirò volontario Adesso sorride da un orecchio all’altro Lei è i fari, io sono il cervo Ho già detto tutto, ma lo dirò di nuovo Mi interessa qualcosa di più che essere semplicemente amici Non voglio romperlo, voglio solo che si pieghi Sai come piegarti? Potrei mangiarmi quella ragazza per pranzo Balla sulla mia lingua Lo so, è solo un’intuizione Ma potrebbe essere lei la persona giusta potrei Mangia quella ragazza per pranzo Sì, lei Sembra che potrebbe essere quella giusta Potrei, potrei Mangia quella ragazza per pranzo Sì, lei, sì, lei Sembra che potrebbe essere quella giusta Cosa ne pensate di Lunch di Billie Eilish?