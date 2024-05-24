Billie Eilish – Lunch: audio, testo e traduzione

Lunch di Billie Eilish è una delle tracce del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio, intitolato HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, su tutte le piattaforme digitali e in formato fisico da venerdì 17 maggio 2024.

Testo Lunch Billie Eilish

Oh-mm

I could eat that girl for lunch

Yeah, she dances on my tongue

Tastes like she might be the one

And I could never get enough

I could buy her so much stuff

It’s a cravin’, not a crush, huh

Call me when you’re there

Said, “I bought you something rare”

And I left it under “Claire”

So now she’s comin’ up the stairs

So I’m pullin’ up a chair

And I’m puttin’ up my hair

Baby, I think you were made for me

Somebody write down the recipe

Been trying hard not to overeat

You’re just so sweet

I’ll run a shower for you like you want

Clothеs on the counter for you, try ‘em on

If I’m allowеd, I’ll help you take ‘em off

Huh

I could eat that girl for lunch

Yeah, she dances on my tongue

Tastes like she might be the one

And I could never get enough

I could buy her so much stuff

It’s a cravin’, not a crush, huh

I just wanna get her off, oh

Oh

Oh, oh

Oh

She’s takin’ pictures in the mirror

Oh my God, her skin’s so clear

Tell her, “Bring that over here”

You need a seat? I’ll volunteer

Now she’s smiling ear to ear

She’s the headlights, I’m the deer

I’ve said it all before, but I’ll say it again

I’m interested in more than just being friends

I don’t wanna break it, just want it to bend

Do you know how to bend?

I could eat that girl for lunch

She dances on my tongue

I know it’s just a hunch

But she might be the one

I could

Eat that girl for lunch

Yeah, she

Tastes like she might be the one

I could, I could

Eat that girl for lunch

Yeah, she, yeah, she

Tastes like she might be the one

Traduzione

Oh-mm

Potrei mangiarmi quella ragazza per pranzo

Sì, balla sulla mia lingua

Sembra che potrebbe essere quella giusta

E non ne ho mai abbastanza

Potrei comprarle così tante cose

È una voglia, non una cotta, eh

Chiamami quando sei lì

Ha detto: “Ti ho comprato qualcosa di raro”

E l’ho lasciato sotto “Claire”

Quindi ora sta salendo le scale

Quindi prendo una sedia

E mi sto raccogliendo i capelli

Tesoro, penso che tu sia fatto per me

Qualcuno scriva la ricetta

Ho fatto del mio meglio per non mangiare troppo

Sei così dolce

Ti preparerò una doccia come vuoi

Vestiti sul bancone per te, provali

Se mi è permesso, ti aiuterò a toglierli

Eh

Potrei mangiarmi quella ragazza per pranzo

Sì, balla sulla mia lingua

Sembra che potrebbe essere quella giusta

E non ne ho mai abbastanza

Potrei comprarle così tante cose

È una voglia, non una cotta, eh

Voglio solo farla uscire, oh

OH

Oh, oh

OH

Sta scattando delle foto allo specchio

Oh mio Dio, la sua pelle è così chiara

Dille: “Portalo qui”

Hai bisogno di un posto? Mi offrirò volontario

Adesso sorride da un orecchio all’altro

Lei è i fari, io sono il cervo

Ho già detto tutto, ma lo dirò di nuovo

Mi interessa qualcosa di più che essere semplicemente amici

Non voglio romperlo, voglio solo che si pieghi

Sai come piegarti?

Potrei mangiarmi quella ragazza per pranzo

Balla sulla mia lingua

Lo so, è solo un’intuizione

Ma potrebbe essere lei la persona giusta

potrei

Mangia quella ragazza per pranzo

Sì, lei

Sembra che potrebbe essere quella giusta

Potrei, potrei

Mangia quella ragazza per pranzo

Sì, lei, sì, lei

Sembra che potrebbe essere quella giusta

