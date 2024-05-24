GingerGeneration.it

Billie Eilish – Lunch: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
billie eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

Lunch di Billie Eilish è una delle tracce del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio, intitolato HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, su tutte le piattaforme digitali e in formato fisico da venerdì 17 maggio 2024.

Ascolta qui la nuova canzone di Billie:

Testo Lunch Billie Eilish

Oh-mm

I could eat that girl for lunch
Yeah, she dances on my tongue
Tastes like she might be the one
And I could never get enough
I could buy her so much stuff
It’s a cravin’, not a crush, huh
Call me when you’re there
Said, “I bought you something rare”

And I left it under “Claire”
So now she’s comin’ up the stairs
So I’m pullin’ up a chair
And I’m puttin’ up my hair

Baby, I think you were made for me
Somebody write down the recipe
Been trying hard not to overeat
You’re just so sweet
I’ll run a shower for you like you want
Clothеs on the counter for you, try ‘em on
If I’m allowеd, I’ll help you take ‘em off
Huh

I could eat that girl for lunch
Yeah, she dances on my tongue
Tastes like she might be the one
And I could never get enough
I could buy her so much stuff
It’s a cravin’, not a crush, huh

I just wanna get her off, oh
Oh
Oh, oh
Oh

She’s takin’ pictures in the mirror
Oh my God, her skin’s so clear
Tell her, “Bring that over here”
You need a seat? I’ll volunteer
Now she’s smiling ear to ear
She’s the headlights, I’m the deer

I’ve said it all before, but I’ll say it again
I’m interested in more than just being friends
I don’t wanna break it, just want it to bend
Do you know how to bend?

I could eat that girl for lunch
She dances on my tongue
I know it’s just a hunch
But she might be the one

I could
Eat that girl for lunch
Yeah, she
Tastes like she might be the one
I could, I could
Eat that girl for lunch
Yeah, she, yeah, she
Tastes like she might be the one

Traduzione 

Oh-mm

Potrei mangiarmi quella ragazza per pranzo
Sì, balla sulla mia lingua
Sembra che potrebbe essere quella giusta
E non ne ho mai abbastanza
Potrei comprarle così tante cose
È una voglia, non una cotta, eh
Chiamami quando sei lì
Ha detto: “Ti ho comprato qualcosa di raro”

E l’ho lasciato sotto “Claire”
Quindi ora sta salendo le scale
Quindi prendo una sedia
E mi sto raccogliendo i capelli

Tesoro, penso che tu sia fatto per me
Qualcuno scriva la ricetta
Ho fatto del mio meglio per non mangiare troppo
Sei così dolce
Ti preparerò una doccia come vuoi
Vestiti sul bancone per te, provali
Se mi è permesso, ti aiuterò a toglierli
Eh

Potrei mangiarmi quella ragazza per pranzo
Sì, balla sulla mia lingua
Sembra che potrebbe essere quella giusta
E non ne ho mai abbastanza
Potrei comprarle così tante cose
È una voglia, non una cotta, eh

Voglio solo farla uscire, oh
OH
Oh, oh
OH

Sta scattando delle foto allo specchio
Oh mio Dio, la sua pelle è così chiara
Dille: “Portalo qui”
Hai bisogno di un posto? Mi offrirò volontario
Adesso sorride da un orecchio all’altro
Lei è i fari, io sono il cervo

Ho già detto tutto, ma lo dirò di nuovo
Mi interessa qualcosa di più che essere semplicemente amici
Non voglio romperlo, voglio solo che si pieghi
Sai come piegarti?

Potrei mangiarmi quella ragazza per pranzo
Balla sulla mia lingua
Lo so, è solo un’intuizione
Ma potrebbe essere lei la persona giusta

potrei
Mangia quella ragazza per pranzo
Sì, lei
Sembra che potrebbe essere quella giusta
Potrei, potrei
Mangia quella ragazza per pranzo
Sì, lei, sì, lei
Sembra che potrebbe essere quella giusta

Cosa ne pensate di Lunch di Billie Eilish?

