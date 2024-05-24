Billie Eilish – Skinny: audio, testo e traduzione

Skinny di Billie Eilish è una delle tracce del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio, intitolato HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, su tutte le piattaforme digitali e in formato fisico da venerdì 17 maggio 2024.

Ascolta qui la nuova canzone di Billie:

Testo Skinny Billie Eilish

Hmm, hmm

Fell in love for the first time

With a friend, it’s a good sign

Feelin’ off when I feel fine

Twenty-one took a lifetime

People say I look happy

Just because I got skinny

But the old me is still me

And maybe the real me, and I think she’s pretty

And I still cry, cry

And you know why

Am I acting my age now?

Am I already on the way out?

When I step off the stage, I’m a bird in a cage

I’m a dog in a dog pound

And you said I was your secret

And you didn’t get to keep it

And the internet is hungry for the meanest kind of funny

And somebody’s gotta feed it

Ooh, do you still cry? Still cry?

Oh, cry

I, I never did you wrong (never did you wrong)

And my (my), my patience is gone (is gone)

And I (I), I never did you wrong (you wrong)

I, I loved you for so long

Mmm

Traduzione

Hmm, hmm

Mi sono innamorata per la prima volta

Con un amico è un buon segno

Mi sento giù quando mi sento bene

Ventuno hanno richiesto una vita

La gente dice che sembro felice

Solo perché sono diventato magra

Ma la vecchia me sono ancora io

E forse la vera me, e penso che sia carina

E continuo a piangere, piangere

E sai perché

Mi sto comportando come se avessi la mia età adesso?

Sono già in partenza?

Quando scendo dal palco sono un uccello in gabbia

Sono un cane in un canile

E hai detto che ero il tuo segreto

E non sei riuscito a tenerlo

E Internet è affamato del tipo di divertimento più meschino

E qualcuno deve dargli da mangiare

Ooh, piangi ancora? Stai ancora piangendo?

Oh, piangi

Io, non ti ho mai fatto un torto (non ti ho mai fatto un torto)

E la mia (mia), la mia pazienza è finita (è finita)

E io (io), non ti ho mai fatto un torto (tu ho fatto un sbagliato)

Io, ti ho amato per così tanto tempo

Hmm

Cosa ne pensate di Skinny di Billie Eilish?