Billie Eilish – Skinny: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 24 Maggio 2024 Skinny di Billie Eilish è una delle tracce del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio, intitolato HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, su tutte le piattaforme digitali e in formato fisico da venerdì 17 maggio 2024. Ascolta qui la nuova canzone di Billie: Testo Skinny Billie Eilish Hmm, hmm Fell in love for the first time With a friend, it's a good sign Feelin' off when I feel fine Twenty-one took a lifetime People say I look happy Just because I got skinny But the old me is still me And maybe the real me, and I think she's pretty And I still cry, cry And you know why Am I acting my age now? Am I already on the way out? When I step off the stage, I'm a bird in a cage I'm a dog in a dog pound And you said I was my secret And you didn't get to keep it And the internet is hungry for the meanest kind of funny And somebody's gotta feed it Ooh, do you still cry? Still cry? Oh, cry I, I never did you wrong (never did you wrong) And my (my), my patience is gone (is gone) And I (I), I never did you wrong (you wrong) I, I loved you for so long Mmm Traduzione Hmm, hmm Mi sono innamorata per la prima volta Con un amico è un buon segno Mi sento giù quando mi sento bene Ventuno hanno richiesto una vita La gente dice che sembro felice Solo perché sono diventato magra Ma la vecchia me sono ancora io E forse la vera me, e penso che sia carina E continuo a piangere, piangere E sai perché Mi sto comportando come se avessi la mia età adesso? Sono già in partenza? Quando scendo dal palco sono un uccello in gabbia Sono un cane in un canile E hai detto che ero il tuo segreto E non sei riuscito a tenerlo E Internet è affamato del tipo di divertimento più meschino E qualcuno deve dargli da mangiare Ooh, piangi ancora? Stai ancora piangendo? Oh, piangi Io, non ti ho mai fatto un torto (non ti ho mai fatto un torto) E la mia (mia), la mia pazienza è finita (è finita) E io (io), non ti ho mai fatto un torto (tu ho fatto un sbagliato) Io, ti ho amato per così tanto tempo Hmm