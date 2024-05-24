GingerGeneration.it

Billie Eilish – Skinny: audio, testo e traduzione

Giovanna Codella
billie eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

Skinny di Billie Eilish è una delle tracce del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio, intitolato HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, su tutte le piattaforme digitali e in formato fisico da venerdì 17 maggio 2024.

Ascolta qui la nuova canzone di Billie:

Testo Skinny Billie Eilish

Hmm, hmm

Fell in love for the first time
With a friend, it’s a good sign
Feelin’ off when I feel fine
Twenty-one took a lifetime
People say I look happy
Just because I got skinny
But the old me is still me
And maybe the real me, and I think she’s pretty
And I still cry, cry
And you know why

Am I acting my age now?
Am I already on the way out?
When I step off the stage, I’m a bird in a cage
I’m a dog in a dog pound
And you said I was your secret
And you didn’t get to keep it
And the internet is hungry for the meanest kind of funny
And somebody’s gotta feed it

Ooh, do you still cry? Still cry?
Oh, cry

I, I never did you wrong (never did you wrong)
And my (my), my patience is gone (is gone)
And I (I), I never did you wrong (you wrong)
I, I loved you for so long
Mmm

Traduzione 

Hmm, hmm

Mi sono innamorata per la prima volta
Con un amico è un buon segno
Mi sento giù quando mi sento bene
Ventuno hanno richiesto una vita
La gente dice che sembro felice
Solo perché sono diventato magra
Ma la vecchia me sono ancora io
E forse la vera me, e penso che sia carina
E continuo a piangere, piangere
E sai perché

Mi sto comportando come se avessi la mia età adesso?
Sono già in partenza?
Quando scendo dal palco sono un uccello in gabbia
Sono un cane in un canile
E hai detto che ero il tuo segreto
E non sei riuscito a tenerlo
E Internet è affamato del tipo di divertimento più meschino
E qualcuno deve dargli da mangiare

Ooh, piangi ancora? Stai ancora piangendo?
Oh, piangi

Io, non ti ho mai fatto un torto (non ti ho mai fatto un torto)
E la mia (mia), la mia pazienza è finita (è finita)
E io (io), non ti ho mai fatto un torto (tu ho fatto un sbagliato)
Io, ti ho amato per così tanto tempo
Hmm

Cosa ne pensate di Skinny di Billie Eilish?

