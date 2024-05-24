Billie Eilish – Chihiro: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 24 Maggio 2024 Chihiro di Billie Eilish è una delle tracce del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio, intitolato HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, su tutte le piattaforme digitali ed in formato fisico da venerdì 17 maggio 2024. Ascolta qui la nuova canzone di Billie: Testo Chihiro Billie Eilish To take my love away When I come back around, will I know what to say? Said you won’t forget my name Not today, not tomorrow Kind of strange Feeling sorrow I got change (Yeah) You could borrow (Borrow) When I come back around, will I know what to say? Not today, maybe tomorrow Open up the door, can you open up the door? I know you said before you can’t cope with any more You told me it was war, said you’d show me what’s in store I hope it’s not for sure, can you open up the door? Did youu Takee My lovee away From me? Me Saw your seat at the counter when I looked away Saw you turned around, but it wasn’t your face Said I need to be alone now, I’m taking a break? How come when I returned you were, gone away? (Gone away) I don’t, I don’t know Why I called I don’t know you at all I don’t know you, not at all I don’t, I don’t know Why I called I don’t know you at all I don’t know you Did youu takee My lovee away From me? Me And that’s when you found me… I was waiting in the garden Contemplating, beg your pardon But there’s a part of me that recognizes you Do you feel that too? When you told me it was serious Were you serious? Mm They told me they were only curious Now it’s serious? Mm Open up the door, can you open up the door? I know you said before you can’t cope with any more You told me it was war, said you’d show me what’s in store I hope it’s not for sure, can you open up the door? Running my hands up my lap And you tell me it’s all been a trap And you don’t know if you’ll make it back I said, “No, don’t say that” (Running my hands up my lap) (And you tell me it’s all been a trap) (Running my hands up my lap) (And you tell me it’s all been a trap) (And you don’t know if you’ll make it back) (I said, “No, don’t say that”) (And you don’t know if you’ll make it back) (Don’t say that) Mhm Traduzione Per portarmi via il mio amore Quando tornerò, saprò cosa dire? Ho detto che non dimenticherai il mio nome Non oggi, non domani Un po’ strano Sentirsi triste Ho avuto il resto (Sì) Potresti prendere in prestito (prendere in prestito) Quando tornerò, saprò cosa dire? Non oggi, forse domani Apri la porta, puoi aprire la porta? So che prima hai detto che non ce la facevi più Mi hai detto che era guerra, hai detto che mi avresti mostrato cosa c’era in serbo Spero che non sia sicuro, puoi aprire la porta? Hai fatto Prendi Il mio amore va via Da me? Me Ho visto il tuo posto al bancone quando ho distolto lo sguardo Ti ho visto girarti, ma non era la tua faccia Ho detto che ho bisogno di stare da solo adesso, mi sto prendendo una pausa? Come mai quando sono tornato tu non c’eri? (Andato via) Non lo so, non lo so Perché ho chiamato Non ti conosco affatto Non ti conosco, per niente Non lo so, non lo so Perché ho chiamato Non ti conosco affatto Non ti conosco Hai fatto prendi Il mio amore va via Da me? Me Ed è stato allora che mi hai trovato… Aspettavo nel giardino contemplando, chiedo scusa Ma c’è una parte di me che ti riconosce Lo senti anche tu? Quando mi hai detto che era una cosa seria Eri serio? Hmm Mi hanno detto che erano solo curiosi Adesso è serio? Hmm Apri la porta, puoi aprire la porta? So che prima hai detto che non ce la facevi più Mi hai detto che era guerra, hai detto che mi avresti mostrato cosa c’era in serbo Spero che non sia sicuro, puoi aprire la porta? Mi faccio scorrere le mani in grembo E tu mi dici che è stata tutta una trappola E non sai se ce la farai a tornare Ho detto: “No, non dirlo” (Mi faccio scorrere le mani in grembo) (E mi dici che è stata tutta una trappola) (Mi faccio scorrere le mani in grembo) (E mi dici che è stata tutta una trappola) (E non sai se ce la farai a tornare) (Ho detto: “No, non dirlo”) (E non sai se ce la farai a tornare) (Non dirlo) Hmm Cosa ne pensate di Chihiro di Billie Eilish?