Billie Eilish – Chihiro: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
billie eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

Chihiro di Billie Eilish è una delle tracce del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio, intitolato HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, su tutte le piattaforme digitali ed in formato fisico da venerdì 17 maggio 2024.

Ascolta qui la nuova canzone di Billie:

Testo Chihiro Billie Eilish

To take my love away
When I come back around, will I know what to say?
Said you won’t forget my name
Not today, not tomorrow
Kind of strange
Feeling sorrow
I got change (Yeah)
You could borrow (Borrow)
When I come back around, will I know what to say?
Not today, maybe tomorrow

Open up the door, can you open up the door?
I know you said before you can’t cope with any more
You told me it was war, said you’d show me what’s in store
I hope it’s not for sure, can you open up the door?

Did youu
Takee
My lovee away
From me?
Me

Saw your seat at the counter when I looked away
Saw you turned around, but it wasn’t your face
Said I need to be alone now, I’m taking a break?
How come when I returned you were, gone away? (Gone away)

I don’t, I don’t know
Why I called
I don’t know you at all
I don’t know you, not at all
I don’t, I don’t know
Why I called
I don’t know you at all
I don’t know you

Did youu
takee
My lovee away
From me? Me

And that’s when you found me…

I was waiting in the garden Contemplating, beg your pardon
But there’s a part of me that recognizes you
Do you feel that too?
When you told me it was serious
Were you serious? Mm
They told me they were only curious
Now it’s serious? Mm

Open up the door, can you open up the door?
I know you said before you can’t cope with any more
You told me it was war, said you’d show me what’s in store
I hope it’s not for sure, can you open up the door?

Running my hands up my lap
And you tell me it’s all been a trap
And you don’t know if you’ll make it back
I said, “No, don’t say that”
(Running my hands up my lap)
(And you tell me it’s all been a trap) (Running my hands up my lap)
(And you tell me it’s all been a trap)
(And you don’t know if you’ll make it back)
(I said, “No, don’t say that”)
(And you don’t know if you’ll make it back)
(Don’t say that)
Mhm

Traduzione 

Per portarmi via il mio amore
Quando tornerò, saprò cosa dire?
Ho detto che non dimenticherai il mio nome
Non oggi, non domani
Un po’ strano
Sentirsi triste
Ho avuto il resto (Sì)
Potresti prendere in prestito (prendere in prestito)
Quando tornerò, saprò cosa dire?
Non oggi, forse domani

Apri la porta, puoi aprire la porta?
So che prima hai detto che non ce la facevi più
Mi hai detto che era guerra, hai detto che mi avresti mostrato cosa c’era in serbo
Spero che non sia sicuro, puoi aprire la porta?

Hai fatto
Prendi
Il mio amore va via
Da me?
Me

Ho visto il tuo posto al bancone quando ho distolto lo sguardo
Ti ho visto girarti, ma non era la tua faccia
Ho detto che ho bisogno di stare da solo adesso, mi sto prendendo una pausa?
Come mai quando sono tornato tu non c’eri? (Andato via)

Non lo so, non lo so
Perché ho chiamato
Non ti conosco affatto
Non ti conosco, per niente
Non lo so, non lo so
Perché ho chiamato
Non ti conosco affatto
Non ti conosco

Hai fatto
prendi
Il mio amore va via
Da me? Me

Ed è stato allora che mi hai trovato…

Aspettavo nel giardino contemplando, chiedo scusa
Ma c’è una parte di me che ti riconosce
Lo senti anche tu?
Quando mi hai detto che era una cosa seria
Eri serio? Hmm
Mi hanno detto che erano solo curiosi
Adesso è serio? Hmm

Apri la porta, puoi aprire la porta?
So che prima hai detto che non ce la facevi più
Mi hai detto che era guerra, hai detto che mi avresti mostrato cosa c’era in serbo
Spero che non sia sicuro, puoi aprire la porta?

Mi faccio scorrere le mani in grembo
E tu mi dici che è stata tutta una trappola
E non sai se ce la farai a tornare
Ho detto: “No, non dirlo”
(Mi faccio scorrere le mani in grembo)
(E mi dici che è stata tutta una trappola) (Mi faccio scorrere le mani in grembo)
(E mi dici che è stata tutta una trappola)
(E non sai se ce la farai a tornare)
(Ho detto: “No, non dirlo”)
(E non sai se ce la farai a tornare)
(Non dirlo)
Hmm

Cosa ne pensate di Chihiro di Billie Eilish?

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

