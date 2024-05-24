Billie Eilish – Chihiro: audio, testo e traduzione

Chihiro di Billie Eilish è una delle tracce del suo attesissimo terzo album in studio, intitolato HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, su tutte le piattaforme digitali ed in formato fisico da venerdì 17 maggio 2024.

Testo Chihiro Billie Eilish

To take my love away

When I come back around, will I know what to say?

Said you won’t forget my name

Not today, not tomorrow

Kind of strange

Feeling sorrow

I got change (Yeah)

You could borrow (Borrow)

When I come back around, will I know what to say?

Not today, maybe tomorrow

Open up the door, can you open up the door?

I know you said before you can’t cope with any more

You told me it was war, said you’d show me what’s in store

I hope it’s not for sure, can you open up the door?

Did youu

Takee

My lovee away

From me?

Me

Saw your seat at the counter when I looked away

Saw you turned around, but it wasn’t your face

Said I need to be alone now, I’m taking a break?

How come when I returned you were, gone away? (Gone away)

I don’t, I don’t know

Why I called

I don’t know you at all

I don’t know you, not at all

I don’t, I don’t know

Why I called

I don’t know you at all

I don’t know you

Did youu

takee

My lovee away

From me? Me

And that’s when you found me…

I was waiting in the garden Contemplating, beg your pardon

But there’s a part of me that recognizes you

Do you feel that too?

When you told me it was serious

Were you serious? Mm

They told me they were only curious

Now it’s serious? Mm

Open up the door, can you open up the door?

I know you said before you can’t cope with any more

You told me it was war, said you’d show me what’s in store

I hope it’s not for sure, can you open up the door?

Running my hands up my lap

And you tell me it’s all been a trap

And you don’t know if you’ll make it back

I said, “No, don’t say that”

(Running my hands up my lap)

(And you tell me it’s all been a trap) (Running my hands up my lap)

(And you tell me it’s all been a trap)

(And you don’t know if you’ll make it back)

(I said, “No, don’t say that”)

(And you don’t know if you’ll make it back)

(Don’t say that)

Mhm

Traduzione

Per portarmi via il mio amore

Quando tornerò, saprò cosa dire?

Ho detto che non dimenticherai il mio nome

Non oggi, non domani

Un po’ strano

Sentirsi triste

Ho avuto il resto (Sì)

Potresti prendere in prestito (prendere in prestito)

Quando tornerò, saprò cosa dire?

Non oggi, forse domani

Apri la porta, puoi aprire la porta?

So che prima hai detto che non ce la facevi più

Mi hai detto che era guerra, hai detto che mi avresti mostrato cosa c’era in serbo

Spero che non sia sicuro, puoi aprire la porta?

Hai fatto

Prendi

Il mio amore va via

Da me?

Me

Ho visto il tuo posto al bancone quando ho distolto lo sguardo

Ti ho visto girarti, ma non era la tua faccia

Ho detto che ho bisogno di stare da solo adesso, mi sto prendendo una pausa?

Come mai quando sono tornato tu non c’eri? (Andato via)

Non lo so, non lo so

Perché ho chiamato

Non ti conosco affatto

Non ti conosco, per niente

Non lo so, non lo so

Perché ho chiamato

Non ti conosco affatto

Non ti conosco

Hai fatto

prendi

Il mio amore va via

Da me? Me

Ed è stato allora che mi hai trovato…

Aspettavo nel giardino contemplando, chiedo scusa

Ma c’è una parte di me che ti riconosce

Lo senti anche tu?

Quando mi hai detto che era una cosa seria

Eri serio? Hmm

Mi hanno detto che erano solo curiosi

Adesso è serio? Hmm

Apri la porta, puoi aprire la porta?

So che prima hai detto che non ce la facevi più

Mi hai detto che era guerra, hai detto che mi avresti mostrato cosa c’era in serbo

Spero che non sia sicuro, puoi aprire la porta?

Mi faccio scorrere le mani in grembo

E tu mi dici che è stata tutta una trappola

E non sai se ce la farai a tornare

Ho detto: “No, non dirlo”

(Mi faccio scorrere le mani in grembo)

(E mi dici che è stata tutta una trappola) (Mi faccio scorrere le mani in grembo)

(E mi dici che è stata tutta una trappola)

(E non sai se ce la farai a tornare)

(Ho detto: “No, non dirlo”)

(E non sai se ce la farai a tornare)

(Non dirlo)

Hmm

