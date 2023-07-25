Barbie The Album – Pink di Lizzo: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 25 Luglio 2023 Lizzo si è unita al nutrito elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la sua iconica canzone originale intitolata, Pink. L’album è accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken e distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures. Ascolta Pink di Lizzo – Barbie The Album: Testo When I wake up In my own pink world I get up out of bed and wave to my home girls Hey Barbie, hey She’s so cool All dolled up, just playing chess by the pool Come on we got important things to do It’s her, and her And me and you In Pink Goes with everything Beautiful, from head to toe I’m read to go You know, you know It’s Pink Good enough to drink We like other colors but Pink just looks so good on us What you wearing Dress or suit Either way that power looks so good on you Hey Barbie I like your style If that was really a mirror, you’d see a perfect smile Round and round and round and round and That’s my barbie (go barbie, go barbie) That’s my barbie (oh oh oh) That’s my barbie (go barbie, go barbie) That’s my barbie (oh oh oh) Come on we got important things to do It’s her, and her And me and you In Pink Goes with everything Beautiful, from head to toe I’m read to go You know, you know It’s Pink (pretty pink) Good enough to drink (oh yeah) We like other colors but Pink just looks so good on us P – pretty I – intelligent N – never sad K – cool Hey Midge, nevermind Traduzione: Quando mi sveglio Nel mio mondo rosa Mi alzo dal letto e saluto le ragazze di casa Ehi Barbie, ehi Lei è così bella Tutta agghindata, sola a giocare a scacchi in piscina Dai, abbiamo cose importanti da fare È lei, e lei E io e te In rosa Va con tutto Bella, dalla testa ai piedi Sono pronta per andare Sai, sai È rosa Abbastanza buono da bere Ci piacciono altri colori ma Il rosa ci sta così bene Quello che si indossa Abito o vestito Ad ogni modo quel potere ti sta così bene Ciao Barbie Mi piace il tuo stile Se fosse davvero uno specchio, vedresti un sorriso perfetto Giro e giro e giro e giro e Quella è la mia Barbie (vai Barbie, vai Barbie) Quella è la mia Barbie (Oh oh oh) Quella è la mia Barbie (vai Barbie, vai Barbie) Quella è la mia Barbie (Oh oh oh) Dai, abbiamo cose importanti da fare È lei, e lei E io e te In rosa Va con tutto Bella, dalla testa ai piedi Sono pronto per andare Sai, sai È rosa (piuttosto rosa) Abbastanza buono da bere (oh sì) Ci piacciono altri colori ma Il rosa ci sta così bene P – pretty (carina) I – intelligent (intelligente) N – never sad (mai triste) K – cool (bella) Ehi Midge, non importa