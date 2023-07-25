GingerGeneration.it

Barbie The Album – Pink di Lizzo: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
lizzo pink - barbie the album

Lizzo si è unita al nutrito elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la sua iconica canzone originale intitolata, Pink.

L’album è accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken e distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures.

Ascolta Pink di Lizzo – Barbie The Album:

Testo

When I wake up
In my own pink world
I get up out of bed and wave to my home girls
Hey Barbie, hey
She’s so cool
All dolled up, just playing chess by the pool

Come on we got important things to do
It’s her, and her
And me and you

In Pink
Goes with everything
Beautiful, from head to toe
I’m read to go
You know, you know
It’s Pink
Good enough to drink
We like other colors but
Pink just looks so good on us

What you wearing
Dress or suit
Either way that power looks so good on you
Hey Barbie
I like your style
If that was really a mirror, you’d see a perfect smile

Round and round and round and round and

That’s my barbie
(go barbie, go barbie)
That’s my barbie
(oh oh oh)
That’s my barbie
(go barbie, go barbie)
That’s my barbie
(oh oh oh)
Come on we got important things to do
It’s her, and her
And me and you

In Pink
Goes with everything
Beautiful, from head to toe
I’m read to go
You know, you know
It’s Pink (pretty pink)
Good enough to drink (oh yeah)
We like other colors but
Pink just looks so good on us

P – pretty
I – intelligent
N – never sad
K – cool

Hey Midge, nevermind

Traduzione:

Quando mi sveglio
Nel mio mondo rosa
Mi alzo dal letto e saluto le ragazze di casa
Ehi Barbie, ehi
Lei è così bella
Tutta agghindata, sola a giocare a scacchi in piscina

Dai, abbiamo cose importanti da fare
È lei, e lei
E io e te

In rosa
Va con tutto
Bella, dalla testa ai piedi
Sono pronta per andare
Sai, sai
È rosa
Abbastanza buono da bere
Ci piacciono altri colori ma
Il rosa ci sta così bene

Quello che si indossa
Abito o vestito
Ad ogni modo quel potere ti sta così bene
Ciao Barbie
Mi piace il tuo stile
Se fosse davvero uno specchio, vedresti un sorriso perfetto

Giro e giro e giro e giro e

Quella è la mia Barbie
(vai Barbie, vai Barbie)
Quella è la mia Barbie
(Oh oh oh)
Quella è la mia Barbie
(vai Barbie, vai Barbie)
Quella è la mia Barbie
(Oh oh oh)
Dai, abbiamo cose importanti da fare
È lei, e lei
E io e te

In rosa
Va con tutto
Bella, dalla testa ai piedi
Sono pronto per andare
Sai, sai
È rosa (piuttosto rosa)
Abbastanza buono da bere (oh sì)
Ci piacciono altri colori ma
Il rosa ci sta così bene

P – pretty (carina)
I – intelligent (intelligente)
N – never sad (mai triste)
K – cool (bella)

Ehi Midge, non importa

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati