Barbie The Album – Pink di Lizzo: audio, testo e traduzione

Lizzo si è unita al nutrito elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la sua iconica canzone originale intitolata, Pink.

L’album è accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken e distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures.

Ascolta Pink di Lizzo – Barbie The Album:

Testo

When I wake up

In my own pink world

I get up out of bed and wave to my home girls

Hey Barbie, hey

She’s so cool

All dolled up, just playing chess by the pool

Come on we got important things to do

It’s her, and her

And me and you

In Pink

Goes with everything

Beautiful, from head to toe

I’m read to go

You know, you know

It’s Pink

Good enough to drink

We like other colors but

Pink just looks so good on us

What you wearing

Dress or suit

Either way that power looks so good on you

Hey Barbie

I like your style

If that was really a mirror, you’d see a perfect smile

Round and round and round and round and

That’s my barbie

(go barbie, go barbie)

That’s my barbie

(oh oh oh)

That’s my barbie

(go barbie, go barbie)

That’s my barbie

(oh oh oh)

Come on we got important things to do

It’s her, and her

And me and you

In Pink

Goes with everything

Beautiful, from head to toe

I’m read to go

You know, you know

It’s Pink (pretty pink)

Good enough to drink (oh yeah)

We like other colors but

Pink just looks so good on us

P – pretty

I – intelligent

N – never sad

K – cool

Hey Midge, nevermind

Traduzione:

Quando mi sveglio

Nel mio mondo rosa

Mi alzo dal letto e saluto le ragazze di casa

Ehi Barbie, ehi

Lei è così bella

Tutta agghindata, sola a giocare a scacchi in piscina

Dai, abbiamo cose importanti da fare

È lei, e lei

E io e te

In rosa

Va con tutto

Bella, dalla testa ai piedi

Sono pronta per andare

Sai, sai

È rosa

Abbastanza buono da bere

Ci piacciono altri colori ma

Il rosa ci sta così bene

Quello che si indossa

Abito o vestito

Ad ogni modo quel potere ti sta così bene

Ciao Barbie

Mi piace il tuo stile

Se fosse davvero uno specchio, vedresti un sorriso perfetto

Giro e giro e giro e giro e

Quella è la mia Barbie

(vai Barbie, vai Barbie)

Quella è la mia Barbie

(Oh oh oh)

Quella è la mia Barbie

(vai Barbie, vai Barbie)

Quella è la mia Barbie

(Oh oh oh)

Dai, abbiamo cose importanti da fare

È lei, e lei

E io e te

In rosa

Va con tutto

Bella, dalla testa ai piedi

Sono pronto per andare

Sai, sai

È rosa (piuttosto rosa)

Abbastanza buono da bere (oh sì)

Ci piacciono altri colori ma

Il rosa ci sta così bene

P – pretty (carina)

I – intelligent (intelligente)

N – never sad (mai triste)

K – cool (bella)

Ehi Midge, non importa