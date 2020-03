Avril Lavigne cancella tutto il tour europeo per il Coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

A heartfelt message to my fans: As you all are aware, governments across Europe have continued to impose restrictions banning large public gatherings because of the continued spread of the coronavirus. Now the United States of America has implemented its own travel ban. With these restrictions in place it means that I am no longer able to bring the Head Above Water Tour to Europe and the United Kingdom. And it sucks! I have been looking forward to this tour for so long. For the opportunity to reconnect with my amazing, supportive fans. My main concern continues to be your health and safety and I want to come back and rock out with you at another time when everyone can enjoy the shows without worry. Sending you all so much love ❤️