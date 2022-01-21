Avril Lavigne: audio, testo e traduzione di Love It When You Hate Me

Avril Lavigne ha rilasciato il suo nuovo singolo Love It When You Hate Me in collaborazione con blackbear. Il singolo insieme al precedente Bite Me dovrebbe anticipare un nuovo album della cantante che ha di recente fatto il suo ritorno sulle scene dopo circa 10 anni di assenza.

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Love It When You Hate Me

Testo di Avril Lavigne

I’m a lush

And I’m drunk again off another crush

Don’t rush

Just take your time, don’t feel too much

And how about you just take some blame?

I always take all the pain

You should just forget my name

And I

Ignore all the warning signs

Fall for you every time

Don’t call me baby

I love it when you hate me

I know it’s crazy

I love it when you hate me

The highs, the lows, the yes, the no’s

You’re so hot when you get cold

Don’t call me baby

I love it when you hate me

Yeah

I love it when you hate me, wish you could erase me

I been so depressed, I don’t think anyone could save me

Look at what you did, girl, look at how you changed me

Funny how you twisting up the truth and then you blame me

Running out of fucks that I can give to you

But you can still be pretty on the inside, too

Your heart’s so cold, but I love the way you lie

Should’ve seen the red flags, but for you I’m fucking blind

And I

Ignore all the warning signs

Fall for you every time

Don’t call me baby

I love it when you hate me

I know it’s crazy

I love it when you hate me

The highs, the lows, the yes, the no’s

You’re so hot when you get cold

Don’t call me baby

I love it when you hate me

(Love it when you hate me)

(Love it when you hate me)

And I

Ignore all the warning signs

Fall for you every time

Don’t call me baby

I love it when you hate me

I know it’s crazy

I love it when you hate me

The highs, the lows, the yes, the no’s

You’re so hot when you get cold

Don’t call me baby

I love it when you hate me

Traduzione di Avril Lavigne

sono lussureggiante

e sono ubriaca di nuovo per un’altra cotta

non affrettare le cose

prenditi il tuo tempo, non sentire troppo

e perché non ti prendi un po’ di colpa

io mi prendo sempre tutta la sofferenza

dovresti solo dimenticarti il mio nome

e io

ho ignorato tutti i segnali di pericolo

mi sono persa per te ogni volta

non chiamarmi baby

amo quando mi odi

so che è folle

amo quando mi odi

gli alti, i bassi, i si, i no

sei così caldo quando diventi freddo

non chiamarmi baby

amo quando mi odi

Avril lavigne

sì,

amo quando mi odi vorrei che potessi cancellarmi

sono stato così depresso, non penso che qualcuno potrebbe salvarmi

guarda cosa hai fatto, guarda come mi hai cambiato

è divertente come cambi la verità e poi mi incolpi

sto esaurendo i fanculo che posso darti

ma puoi ancora essere carina dentro

il tuo cuore è così freddo ma mi piace il modo in cui menti

avrei dovuto vedere i segnali, ma per te sono fottutamente cieco

e io

ho ignorato tutti i segnali di pericolo

mi sono persa per te ogni volta

non chiamarmi baby

amo quando mi odi

so che è folle

amo quando mi odi

gli alti, i bassi, i si, i no

sei così caldo quando diventi freddo

non chiamarmi baby

amo quando mi odi

amo quando mi odi

io amo quando mi odi

amo quando mi odi

io amo quando mi odi

e io

ho ignorato tutti i segnali di pericolo

mi sono persa per te ogni volta

non chiamarmi baby

amo quando mi odi

so che è folle

amo quando mi odi

gli alti, i bassi, i si, i no

sei così caldo quando diventi freddo

non chiamarmi baby

amo quando mi odi

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo di Avril Lavigne?