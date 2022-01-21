Avril Lavigne: audio, testo e traduzione di Love It When You Hate Me scritto da Roberta Marciano 21 Gennaio 2022 Avril Lavigne ha rilasciato il suo nuovo singolo Love It When You Hate Me in collaborazione con blackbear. Il singolo insieme al precedente Bite Me dovrebbe anticipare un nuovo album della cantante che ha di recente fatto il suo ritorno sulle scene dopo circa 10 anni di assenza. Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Love It When You Hate Me Love It When You Hate Me (feat. blackbear) [Explicit] Testo di Avril Lavigne I’m a lush And I’m drunk again off another crush Don’t rush Just take your time, don’t feel too much And how about you just take some blame? I always take all the pain You should just forget my name And I Ignore all the warning signs Fall for you every time Don’t call me baby I love it when you hate me I know it’s crazy I love it when you hate me The highs, the lows, the yes, the no’s You’re so hot when you get cold Don’t call me baby I love it when you hate me Yeah I love it when you hate me, wish you could erase me I been so depressed, I don’t think anyone could save me Look at what you did, girl, look at how you changed me Funny how you twisting up the truth and then you blame me Running out of fucks that I can give to you But you can still be pretty on the inside, too Your heart’s so cold, but I love the way you lie Should’ve seen the red flags, but for you I’m fucking blind And I Ignore all the warning signs Fall for you every time Don’t call me baby I love it when you hate me I know it’s crazy I love it when you hate me The highs, the lows, the yes, the no’s You’re so hot when you get cold Don’t call me baby I love it when you hate me (Love it when you hate me) (Love it when you hate me) And I Ignore all the warning signs Fall for you every time Don’t call me baby I love it when you hate me I know it’s crazy I love it when you hate me The highs, the lows, the yes, the no’s You’re so hot when you get cold Don’t call me baby I love it when you hate me Traduzione di Avril Lavigne sono lussureggiante e sono ubriaca di nuovo per un’altra cotta non affrettare le cose prenditi il tuo tempo, non sentire troppo e perché non ti prendi un po’ di colpa io mi prendo sempre tutta la sofferenza dovresti solo dimenticarti il mio nome e io ho ignorato tutti i segnali di pericolo mi sono persa per te ogni volta non chiamarmi baby amo quando mi odi so che è folle amo quando mi odi gli alti, i bassi, i si, i no sei così caldo quando diventi freddo non chiamarmi baby amo quando mi odi Avril lavigne sì, amo quando mi odi vorrei che potessi cancellarmi sono stato così depresso, non penso che qualcuno potrebbe salvarmi guarda cosa hai fatto, guarda come mi hai cambiato è divertente come cambi la verità e poi mi incolpi sto esaurendo i fanculo che posso darti ma puoi ancora essere carina dentro il tuo cuore è così freddo ma mi piace il modo in cui menti avrei dovuto vedere i segnali, ma per te sono fottutamente cieco e io ho ignorato tutti i segnali di pericolo mi sono persa per te ogni volta non chiamarmi baby amo quando mi odi so che è folle amo quando mi odi gli alti, i bassi, i si, i no sei così caldo quando diventi freddo non chiamarmi baby amo quando mi odi amo quando mi odi io amo quando mi odi amo quando mi odi io amo quando mi odi e io ho ignorato tutti i segnali di pericolo mi sono persa per te ogni volta non chiamarmi baby amo quando mi odi so che è folle amo quando mi odi gli alti, i bassi, i si, i no sei così caldo quando diventi freddo non chiamarmi baby amo quando mi odi Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo di Avril Lavigne?