Avril Lavigne: audio, testo e traduzione di Love It When You Hate Me

scritto da Roberta Marciano
Avril Lavigne ha rilasciato il suo nuovo singolo Love It When You Hate Me in collaborazione con blackbear. Il singolo insieme al precedente Bite Me dovrebbe anticipare un nuovo album della cantante che ha di recente fatto il suo ritorno sulle scene dopo circa 10 anni di assenza.

 

Testo di Avril Lavigne

I’m a lush
And I’m drunk again off another crush
Don’t rush
Just take your time, don’t feel too much

And how about you just take some blame?
I always take all the pain
You should just forget my name

And I
Ignore all the warning signs
Fall for you every time

Don’t call me baby
I love it when you hate me
I know it’s crazy
I love it when you hate me
The highs, the lows, the yes, the no’s
You’re so hot when you get cold
Don’t call me baby
I love it when you hate me

Yeah
I love it when you hate me, wish you could erase me
I been so depressed, I don’t think anyone could save me
Look at what you did, girl, look at how you changed me
Funny how you twisting up the truth and then you blame me
Running out of fucks that I can give to you
But you can still be pretty on the inside, too
Your heart’s so cold, but I love the way you lie
Should’ve seen the red flags, but for you I’m fucking blind

And I
Ignore all the warning signs
Fall for you every time

Don’t call me baby
I love it when you hate me
I know it’s crazy
I love it when you hate me
The highs, the lows, the yes, the no’s
You’re so hot when you get cold
Don’t call me baby
I love it when you hate me

(Love it when you hate me)
(Love it when you hate me)

And I
Ignore all the warning signs
Fall for you every time

Don’t call me baby
I love it when you hate me
I know it’s crazy
I love it when you hate me
The highs, the lows, the yes, the no’s
You’re so hot when you get cold
Don’t call me baby
I love it when you hate me

Traduzione di Avril Lavigne

sono lussureggiante
e sono ubriaca di nuovo per un’altra cotta
non affrettare le cose
prenditi il tuo tempo, non sentire troppo

e perché non ti prendi un po’ di colpa
io mi prendo sempre tutta la sofferenza
dovresti solo dimenticarti il mio nome

e io
ho ignorato tutti i segnali di pericolo
mi sono persa per te ogni volta

non chiamarmi baby
amo quando mi odi
so che è folle
amo quando mi odi
gli alti, i bassi, i si, i no
sei così caldo quando diventi freddo
non chiamarmi baby
amo quando mi odi

Avril lavigne

sì,
amo quando mi odi vorrei che potessi cancellarmi
sono stato così depresso, non penso che qualcuno potrebbe salvarmi
guarda cosa hai fatto, guarda come mi hai cambiato
è divertente come cambi la verità e poi mi incolpi
sto esaurendo i fanculo che posso darti
ma puoi ancora essere carina dentro
il tuo cuore è così freddo ma mi piace il modo in cui menti
avrei dovuto vedere i segnali, ma per te sono fottutamente cieco

e io
ho ignorato tutti i segnali di pericolo
mi sono persa per te ogni volta

non chiamarmi baby
amo quando mi odi
so che è folle
amo quando mi odi
gli alti, i bassi, i si, i no
sei così caldo quando diventi freddo
non chiamarmi baby
amo quando mi odi

amo quando mi odi
io amo quando mi odi
amo quando mi odi
io amo quando mi odi

e io
ho ignorato tutti i segnali di pericolo
mi sono persa per te ogni volta

non chiamarmi baby
amo quando mi odi
so che è folle
amo quando mi odi
gli alti, i bassi, i si, i no
sei così caldo quando diventi freddo
non chiamarmi baby
amo quando mi odi

 

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo di Avril Lavigne?

 

