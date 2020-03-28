Victorious: la serie di Nickelodeon compie 10 anni. La reazione del cast

View this post on Instagram

ten years of victorious 🤍 daniella’s post got me all in my feels now so i’m sorry for the mushiness but…. jus want to say how grateful i will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life. i couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings. i really loved playing cat valentine (even though sometimes people think i actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me til i die) …. i miss getting in trouble w my friends the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren’t supposed to on set. i even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows. thank u @danwarp and to my cast mates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing all of us into each other’s lives. happy anniversary!