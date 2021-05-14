Katy Perry è tornata! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Electric, il suo nuovo singolo!
La canzone di Katy fa parte di un progetto legato al 25o anniversario dei Pokemon. Nel video ufficiale del pezzo, che trovate qui sotto, vediamo anche l’adorabile Pikatchu!
Qui sotto trovate video, testo e traduzione di Electric di Katy Perry
Traduzione testo Electric Katy Perry
Clicca qui per comprare la canzone!
Testo
Intro] Electric![Verse 1] In the dark when you feel lost
Wanna be the best but at what cost?
If you’re gonna stay here
Nothing’s ever changing, no
Big world, gotta see it all
Gotta get up even when you fall
There’s no point in waiting, no [Pre-Chorus] (Oh) They’ll try to bring you down
(Oh) But you’ve got the power now
ginger[Chorus] I know you feel it (feel it)
If you believe it then you can
There’s no reason that this life can’t be (Electric!)
Oh, I can see it, see it
If you believe it then you can
There’s no reason that this life can’t be (Electric!)
(Yeah)
[Verse 2] Long road, gotta ways to go
Take a big step, but you’re not alone
‘Cause we got eachother
There’s so much you’ll discover
Head strong, but your heart is stronger
Stay calm walking through the fire
I know you’re gonna make it out
(Oh) But you’ve got the power now [Chorus] I know you feel it, feel it
If you believe it then you can
There’s no reason that this life can’t be (Electric!)
Oh, I can see it, see it
If you believe it then you can
There’s no reason that this life can’t be (Electric!) [Bridge] (Oh) They’ll try to bring you down
(Oh) You’re electric right now
(Electric!)
(Oh) But you’ve got the power now
(Oh) You’ve got the power now
(Electric!)
You’ve got the power now
Oh, yeah, yeah
[Chorus] I know you feel it, feel it
If you believe it then you can
There’s no reason that this life can’t be (Electric!)
Oh, I can see it, see it (Oh, I can see it)
If you believe it then you can
There’s no reason that this life can’t be (Electric!) [Outro] (Oh) They’ll try to bring you down
(Oh) You’re electric right now
(Electric!)
(Oh) But you’ve got the power now
(Oh) You’ve got the power now
You’ve got the power now
Traduzione
Clicca qui per abbonarti a Disney Plus!
nel bui0 dove ti senti perso
voglio essere la migliore ma a che prezzo?
se starai qui per sempre
ninete cambierà mai, no
un mondo grande, lo devi vedere tutto
ti devi alzare anche quando cadi
non ha senso aspettare, no
oh cercheranno di buttarti giù
oh ma tu adesso hai il potere
so che pu0i sentirlo (sentirlo)
se ci credi allora puoi
non c’è motivo che questa vita non possa essere elettrica
oh posso vederlo, vederlo
se ci credi allora puoi
non c’è motivo che questa vita non possa essere elettricagingergeneration
ho copiato gingergeneration
yeah
una strada lunga, ancora un lungo cammino da fare
fai un grande passo, ma non sei da sola
perché ci siamo l’uno per l’altro
ci sono così tante cose che scoprirai
una testa forte, ma il tuo cuore è ancora più forte
stai calmo mentre cammini nel fuoco
io so che ce la farai
oh cercheranno di buttarti giù
oh ma tu adesso hai il potere
so che pu0i sentirlo (sentirlo)
se ci credi allora puoi
non c’è motivo che questa vita non possa essere elettrica
oh posso vederlo, vederlo
se ci credi allora puoi
non c’è motivo che questa vita non possa essere elettrica
oh cercheranno di buttarti giù
oh ma tu adesso sei elettrico
(Elettrico!)
oh ma adesso tu hai il potere
oh adesso hai il potere
elettrico!
hai il potere adesso
oh yeah yeah
io so che lo senti, lo senti
se ci credi, allora puoi
non c’è motivo che questa vita non possa essere elettrica
oh posso vederlo, vederlo
se ci credi allora puoi
non c’è motivo che questa vita non possa essere (elettrica!)
oh cercheranno di buttarti giù
oh ma tu adesso sei elettrico
(Elettrico!)
(oh) ma adesso tu hai il potere
(oh) hai il potere ora
hai il p0tere ora