Katy Perry è tornata! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Electric, il suo nuovo singolo!

La canzone di Katy fa parte di un progetto legato al 25o anniversario dei Pokemon. Nel video ufficiale del pezzo, che trovate qui sotto, vediamo anche l’adorabile Pikatchu!

Qui sotto trovate video, testo e traduzione di Electric di Katy Perry

Katy Perry - Electric

Traduzione testo Electric Katy Perry

Testo

Intro] Electric!

[Verse 1] In the dark when you feel lostWanna be the best but at what cost?If you’re gonna stay hereNothing’s ever changing, noBig world, gotta see it allGotta get up even when you fallThere’s no point in waiting, no [Pre-Chorus] (Oh) They’ll try to bring you down(Oh) But you’ve got the power now[Chorus] I know you feel it (feel it)If you believe it then you canThere’s no reason that this life can’t be (Electric!)Oh, I can see it, see itIf you believe it then you canThere’s no reason that this life can’t be (Electric!)

(Yeah)

[Verse 2] Long road, gotta ways to go

Take a big step, but you’re not alone

‘Cause we got eachother

There’s so much you’ll discover

Head strong, but your heart is stronger

Stay calm walking through the fire

I know you’re gonna make it out

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] (Oh) They’ll try to bring you down(Oh) But you’ve got the power now [Chorus] I know you feel it, feel itIf you believe it then you canThere’s no reason that this life can’t be (Electric!)Oh, I can see it, see itIf you believe it then you canThere’s no reason that this life can’t be (Electric!) [Bridge] (Oh) They’ll try to bring you down(Oh) You’re electric right now(Electric!)(Oh) But you’ve got the power now(Oh) You’ve got the power now(Electric!)You’ve got the power nowOh, yeah, yeah[Chorus] I know you feel it, feel itIf you believe it then you canThere’s no reason that this life can’t be (Electric!)Oh, I can see it, see it (Oh, I can see it)If you believe it then you canThere’s no reason that this life can’t be (Electric!) [Outro] (Oh) They’ll try to bring you down(Oh) You’re electric right now(Electric!)(Oh) But you’ve got the power now(Oh) You’ve got the power nowYou’ve got the power now

nel bui0 dove ti senti perso

voglio essere la migliore ma a che prezzo?

se starai qui per sempre

ninete cambierà mai, no

un mondo grande, lo devi vedere tutto

ti devi alzare anche quando cadi

non ha senso aspettare, no

oh cercheranno di buttarti giù

oh ma tu adesso hai il potere

so che pu0i sentirlo (sentirlo)

se ci credi allora puoi

non c’è motivo che questa vita non possa essere elettrica

oh posso vederlo, vederlo

se ci credi allora puoi

yeah

una strada lunga, ancora un lungo cammino da fare

fai un grande passo, ma non sei da sola

perché ci siamo l’uno per l’altro

ci sono così tante cose che scoprirai

una testa forte, ma il tuo cuore è ancora più forte

stai calmo mentre cammini nel fuoco

io so che ce la farai

oh cercheranno di buttarti giù

oh ma tu adesso hai il potere

so che pu0i sentirlo (sentirlo)

se ci credi allora puoi

non c’è motivo che questa vita non possa essere elettrica

oh posso vederlo, vederlo

se ci credi allora puoi

non c’è motivo che questa vita non possa essere elettrica

oh cercheranno di buttarti giù

oh ma tu adesso sei elettrico

(Elettrico!)

oh ma adesso tu hai il potere

oh adesso hai il potere

elettrico!

hai il potere adesso

oh yeah yeah

io so che lo senti, lo senti

se ci credi, allora puoi

non c’è motivo che questa vita non possa essere elettrica

oh posso vederlo, vederlo

se ci credi allora puoi

non c’è motivo che questa vita non possa essere (elettrica!)

oh cercheranno di buttarti giù

oh ma tu adesso sei elettrico

(Elettrico!)

(oh) ma adesso tu hai il potere

(oh) hai il potere ora

hai il p0tere ora