The Weeknd e Swedish House Mafia – Moth To a Flame: video, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 22 Ottobre 2021 Moth To a Flame è il nuovo singolo di The Weeknd. La canzone è in featuring con Swedish House Mafia. Il brano segue il successo di Take my Breath, ai vertici delle classifiche in tutto il mondo e apripista del nuovo album dell’artista canadese, The Dawn. Testo di Moth To a Flame di The Weeknd e Swedish House Mafia Oh woah, woah, oh, oh. Oh, woah, oh-oh. Oh-oh, oh! Like a moth to a flame I’ll pull you in, I’ll pull you back to. What you need initially (Oh-oh, oh) It’s just one call away, ayy, ayy. And you’ll leave him, you’re loyal to me But this time I’ll let you be Cause he seems like he’s good for you And he makes you feel like you should And all your friends say, “He’s the one” His love for you is true, ooh-ooh But does he know you call me when he sleeps? Or does he know the pictures that you keep? Or does he know the reasons that you cry? Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies? Where it truly lies? Yeah, you should be with him, I let you go from time (Uh, yeah) You should stay with him Cause he seems like he’s good for you And he makes you feel like you should And all your friends say, “He’s the one” His love for you is true, ooh-ooh (Ooh) But does he know you call me when he sleeps? (No-no, oh) Or does he know the pictures that you keep? (Oh) Or does he know the reasons that you cry? Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies? Where it truly lies? Right here with me, baby Where it truly lies My baby Where it truly lies Give me all of it Where it truly lies Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh Where it truly lies Where it truly lies Hey Where it truly lies Traduzione di Moth To a Flame di The Weeknd e Swedish House Mafia Oh woah, woah, oh, oh. Oh, woah, oh-oh. Oh oh oh! Come una falena verso una fiamma Ti tirerò dentro, ti tirò indietro. Cosa hai bisogno inizialmente (oh-oh, oh) È solo una chiamata, Ayy, Ayy. E lo lascerai, sei fedele a me Ma questa volta ti lascerò Perché sembra che sia buono per te E ti fa sentire come dovresti E tutti i tuoi amici dicono: “È quello” Il suo amore per te è vero, ooh-ooh Ma lui sa che mi chiami quando dorme? O conosce le immagini che ti mantengono? O conosce le ragioni per cui piangi? O dimmi, sa dove giace il tuo cuore? Dove giace veramente? Sì, dovresti stare con lui, ti lascio andare da tempo (uh, sì, sì) Dovresti stare con lui Perché sembra che sia buono per te E ti fa sentire come dovresti E tutti i tuoi amici dicono: “È quello” Il suo amore per te è vero, ooh-ooh (ooh) Ma lui sa che mi chiami quando dorme? (No-no, oh) O conosce le immagini che ti mantengono? (Oh) O conosce le ragioni per cui piangi? O dimmi, sa dove giace il tuo cuore? Dove giace veramente? Proprio qui con me, piccola Dove giace veramente Mia piccola Dove giace veramente Dammi tutto Dove giace veramente Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh Dove giace veramente Dove giace veramente Hey Dove giace veramente