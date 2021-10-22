The Weeknd e Swedish House Mafia – Moth To a Flame: video, testo e traduzione

Moth To a Flame è il nuovo singolo di The Weeknd. La canzone è in featuring con Swedish House Mafia.

Il brano segue il successo di Take my Breath, ai vertici delle classifiche in tutto il mondo e apripista del nuovo album dell’artista canadese, The Dawn.

Testo di Moth To a Flame di The Weeknd e Swedish House Mafia

Oh woah, woah, oh, oh. Oh, woah, oh-oh. Oh-oh, oh! Like a moth to a flame

I’ll pull you in, I’ll pull you back to. What you need initially (Oh-oh, oh)

It’s just one call away, ayy, ayy. And you’ll leave him, you’re loyal to me

But this time I’ll let you be

Cause he seems like he’s good for you

And he makes you feel like you should

And all your friends say, “He’s the one”

His love for you is true, ooh-ooh

But does he know you call me when he sleeps?

Or does he know the pictures that you keep?

Or does he know the reasons that you cry?

Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies?

Where it truly lies?

Yeah, you should be with him, I let you go from time (Uh, yeah)

You should stay with him

Cause he seems like he’s good for you

And he makes you feel like you should

And all your friends say, “He’s the one”

His love for you is true, ooh-ooh (Ooh)

But does he know you call me when he sleeps? (No-no, oh)

Or does he know the pictures that you keep? (Oh)

Or does he know the reasons that you cry?

Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies?

Where it truly lies?

Right here with me, baby

Where it truly lies

My baby

Where it truly lies

Give me all of it

Where it truly lies

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh

Where it truly lies

Where it truly lies

Hey

Where it truly lies

Traduzione di Moth To a Flame di The Weeknd e Swedish House Mafia

Oh woah, woah, oh, oh. Oh, woah, oh-oh. Oh oh oh! Come una falena verso una fiamma

Ti tirerò dentro, ti tirò indietro. Cosa hai bisogno inizialmente (oh-oh, oh)

È solo una chiamata, Ayy, Ayy. E lo lascerai, sei fedele a me

Ma questa volta ti lascerò

Perché sembra che sia buono per te

E ti fa sentire come dovresti

E tutti i tuoi amici dicono: “È quello”

Il suo amore per te è vero, ooh-ooh

Ma lui sa che mi chiami quando dorme?

O conosce le immagini che ti mantengono?

O conosce le ragioni per cui piangi?

O dimmi, sa dove giace il tuo cuore?

Dove giace veramente?

Sì, dovresti stare con lui, ti lascio andare da tempo (uh, sì, sì)

Dovresti stare con lui

Perché sembra che sia buono per te

E ti fa sentire come dovresti

E tutti i tuoi amici dicono: “È quello”

Il suo amore per te è vero, ooh-ooh (ooh)

Ma lui sa che mi chiami quando dorme? (No-no, oh)

O conosce le immagini che ti mantengono? (Oh)

O conosce le ragioni per cui piangi?

O dimmi, sa dove giace il tuo cuore?

Dove giace veramente?

Proprio qui con me, piccola

Dove giace veramente

Mia piccola

Dove giace veramente

Dammi tutto

Dove giace veramente

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh

Dove giace veramente

Dove giace veramente

Hey

Dove giace veramente