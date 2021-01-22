Skin di Sabrina Carpenter: ecco il nuovo brano dell’artista statunitense!

Sabrina Carpenter è tornata! Dopo aver anticipato l’uscita di nuova musica con un teaser social, l’artista e star di Nuvole ha pubblicato Skin, il suo nuovo singolo.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Skin di Sabrina Carpenter!

Testo

Traduzione

[Verse 1] Maybe we could have been friendsIf I met you in another lifeMaybe then we could pretendThere’s no gravity in the words we writeMaybe you didn’t mean itMaybe “blonde” was the only rhymeThe only rhyme [Pre-Chorus] Want my heart to be breakin’, breakin’, noI’m happy and you hate it, hate it, ohAnd I’m not asking you to let it goBut you been tellin’ your sideSo I’ll be telling mineOh [Chorus] You can tryTo get under my, under my, under my skinWhile he’s on mineYeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skinI wish you knew that even youCan’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in [Verse 2] You’re tellin’ it how you see itLike truth is whatever you decideSome people will believe itAnd some will read in between the linesYou’re putting me in the spotlightBut I’ve been under it all my lifeSaid all my life [Pre-Chorus] Want my heart to be breakin’, breakin’, noI’m happy and you hate it, hate it, ohAnd I’m not asking you to let it goBut you been tellin’ your sideSo I’ll be telling mine, mine[Chorus] You can tryTo get under my, under my, under my skinWhile he’s on mineYeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skinI wish you knew that even youCan’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in, ohYou can tryTo get under my, under my, under my skinWhile he’s on mineYeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skinI wish you knew that even youCan’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in, oh [Bridge] I just hope that one dayWe both can laugh about itWhen it’s not in our faceWon’t have to dance around itDon’t drive yourself insaneIt won’t always be this way [Chorus] You can tryTo get under my, under my, under my skinWhile he’s on mineYeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skinI wish you knew that even youCan’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in

forse avremmo potuto essere amici

ti ho conosciuto in un’altra vita

forse potremmo fingere

non c’è gravità nel mondo che scriviamo

forse non ne avevi intenzione

forse “bionda” era l’unica rima

l’unica rima

vuoi spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

sono felice ma tu odi la cosa, lo odi, oh

e io non ti sto chiedendo di lasciar perdere

ma tu mi stai dicendo da che parte stai

quindi io ti dirò la mia

oh

puoi provare

di entrarmi sotto la pelle, sotto la pelle

mentre lui è nella mia

yeah. tutto su, tutto su, tutto sulla mia pelle

vorrei che tu sapessi che anche tu

non puoi entrare sotto la mia pelle, se non ti lasci0 entrare

tu mi stai dicendo come lo vedi

come se la verità fosse tutto quello che scegli

alcune persone ci crederanno

e alcune leggeranno fra le righe

mi stai mettendo sotto un faro da palcoscenico

ma io ci sono stata per tutta la mia vita

ho detto tutta la mia vita

vuoi spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore

sono felice ma tu odi la cosa, lo odi, oh

e io non ti sto chiedendo di lasciar perdere

ma tu mi stai dicendo da che parte stai

quindi io ti dirò la mia

oh

puoi provare

di entrarmi sotto la pelle, sotto la pelle

mentre lui è nella mia

yeah. tutto su, tutto su, tutto sulla mia pelle

vorrei che tu sapessi che anche tu

non puoi entrare sotto la mia pelle, se non ti lasci0 entrare

puoi provare

di entrarmi sotto la pelle, sotto la pelle

mentre lui è nella mia

yeah. tutto su, tutto su, tutto sulla mia pelle

vorrei che tu sapessi che anche tu

non puoi entrare sotto la mia pelle, se non ti lasci0 entrare

io spero solo che un giorno

possiamo entrambi riderci sopra

quando non è nella tua faccia

non ci dovrò ballare intorno

non ti voglio fare impazzire

non sarà sempre così

puoi provare

di entrarmi sotto la pelle, sotto la pelle

mentre lui è nella mia

yeah. tutto su, tutto su, tutto sulla mia pelle

vorrei che tu sapessi che anche tu

non puoi entrare sotto la mia pelle, se non ti lasci0 entrare