Skin di Sabrina Carpenter: ecco il nuovo brano dell’artista statunitense!
Sabrina Carpenter è tornata! Dopo aver anticipato l’uscita di nuova musica con un teaser social, l’artista e star di Nuvole ha pubblicato Skin, il suo nuovo singolo.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Skin di Sabrina Carpenter!
Testo[Verse 1] Maybe we could have been friends
If I met you in another life
Maybe then we could pretend
There’s no gravity in the words we write
Maybe you didn’t mean it
Maybe “blonde” was the only rhyme
The only rhyme [Pre-Chorus] Want my heart to be breakin’, breakin’, no
I’m happy and you hate it, hate it, oh
And I’m not asking you to let it go
But you been tellin’ your side
So I’ll be telling mine
Oh [Chorus] You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While he’s on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that even you
Can’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in [Verse 2] You’re tellin’ it how you see it
Like truth is whatever you decide
Some people will believe it
And some will read in between the lines
You’re putting me in the spotlight
But I’ve been under it all my life
Said all my life [Pre-Chorus] Want my heart to be breakin’, breakin’, no
I’m happy and you hate it, hate it, oh
And I’m not asking you to let it go
But you been tellin’ your side
So I’ll be telling mine, mine
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While he’s on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that even you
Can’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in, oh
You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While he’s on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that even you
Can’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in, oh [Bridge] I just hope that one day
We both can laugh about it
When it’s not in our face
Won’t have to dance around it
Don’t drive yourself insane
It won’t always be this way [Chorus] You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While he’s on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that even you
Can’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in
Traduzione
forse avremmo potuto essere amici
ti ho conosciuto in un’altra vita
forse potremmo fingere
non c’è gravità nel mondo che scriviamo
forse non ne avevi intenzione
forse “bionda” era l’unica rima
l’unica rima
vuoi spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
sono felice ma tu odi la cosa, lo odi, oh
e io non ti sto chiedendo di lasciar perdere
ma tu mi stai dicendo da che parte stai
quindi io ti dirò la mia
oh
puoi provare
di entrarmi sotto la pelle, sotto la pelle
mentre lui è nella mia
yeah. tutto su, tutto su, tutto sulla mia pelle
vorrei che tu sapessi che anche tu
non puoi entrare sotto la mia pelle, se non ti lasci0 entrare
tu mi stai dicendo come lo vedi
come se la verità fosse tutto quello che scegli
alcune persone ci crederanno
e alcune leggeranno fra le righe
mi stai mettendo sotto un faro da palcoscenico
ma io ci sono stata per tutta la mia vita
ho detto tutta la mia vita
vuoi spezzarmi il cuore, spezzarmi il cuore
sono felice ma tu odi la cosa, lo odi, oh
e io non ti sto chiedendo di lasciar perdere
ma tu mi stai dicendo da che parte stai
quindi io ti dirò la mia
oh
puoi provare
di entrarmi sotto la pelle, sotto la pelle
mentre lui è nella mia
yeah. tutto su, tutto su, tutto sulla mia pelle
vorrei che tu sapessi che anche tu
non puoi entrare sotto la mia pelle, se non ti lasci0 entrare
puoi provare
di entrarmi sotto la pelle, sotto la pelle
mentre lui è nella mia
yeah. tutto su, tutto su, tutto sulla mia pelle
vorrei che tu sapessi che anche tu
non puoi entrare sotto la mia pelle, se non ti lasci0 entrare
io spero solo che un giorno
possiamo entrambi riderci sopra
quando non è nella tua faccia
non ci dovrò ballare intorno
non ti voglio fare impazzire
non sarà sempre così
puoi provare
di entrarmi sotto la pelle, sotto la pelle
mentre lui è nella mia
yeah. tutto su, tutto su, tutto sulla mia pelle
vorrei che tu sapessi che anche tu
non puoi entrare sotto la mia pelle, se non ti lasci0 entrare