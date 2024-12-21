GingerGeneration.it

Sabrina Carpenter: testo e traduzione di This Christmas

scritto da Giovanna Codella
this christmas sabrina carpenter

This Christmas di Tyla e Sabrina Carpenter è una delle tracce dell’album A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, la colonna sonora del film dal 6 dicembre 2024 su Netflix che vede protagonista la biondissima Sabrina, reduce da un anno di straordinari successi con il suo album Short’n Sweet.

Testo This Christmas Sabrina Carpenter

Hang all the mistletoe
I’m gonna get to know you better, uh
This Christmas
And as we trim the tree
How much fun it’s gonna be together
This Christmas

The fireside is blazin’ bright, woah-oh-why
We’re caroling through the night, oh
And this Christmas will be
A very special Christmas for me
Hey
Oh-woah

Tell ‘em, Tyla
Purr

Presents and cards are here
My world is filled with cheer and you
This Christmas
And as I look around
Your eyes outshine the town, they do
This Christmas

Fireside is blazin’ bright
And we’re caroling through the night
And this Christmas will be
A very spеcial Christmas for me

Shake a hand now, oh
Come on, еverybody, let’s dance
You all better be standing wherever you guys are watching it
If you’re in your living rooms, come on, dance with us
Shake it, shake it, shake it
Merry Christmas to your brothers, to your sisters
To your mister
To your cousins
To your dogs? What?

Fireside is blazin’ bright
We’re caroling through the night
And this Christmas will be
A very special Christmas for me

Shake a hand, shake a hand now
Ooh
Ooh
Hey, hey, come on
Mm
Let’s party, everybody
Merry Christmas to everyone back home
Merry Christmas Sabrina
Merry Christmas Tyla
Yeah
My feathers are all over this place

Traduzione

Appendete tutto il vischio
Vi conoscerò meglio, uh
Questo Natale
E mentre addobbiamo l’albero
Quanto sarà divertente insieme
Questo Natale

Il camino è luminoso, woah-oh-why
Stiamo cantando canzoni natalizie per tutta la notte, oh
E questo Natale sarà
Un Natale molto speciale per me
Ehi
Oh-woah

Diglielo, Tyla
Fuse

Regali e biglietti sono qui
Il mio mondo è pieno di allegria e di te
Questo Natale
E mentre mi guardo intorno
I tuoi occhi illuminano la città, lo fanno
Questo Natale

Il camino è luminoso
E stiamo cantando canzoni natalizie per tutta la notte
E questo Natale sarà
Un Natale molto speciale per me

Stringetevi la mano ora, oh
Dai, tutti, balliamo
È meglio che siate tutti in piedi ovunque siate a guardarlo
Se siete nei vostri salotti, dai, ballate con noi
Scuotete scuotilo, scuotilo
Buon Natale ai tuoi fratelli, alle tue sorelle
Al tuo signore
Ai tuoi cugini
Ai tuoi cani? Cosa?

Il caminetto è luminoso
Stiamo cantando canzoni natalizie per tutta la notte
E questo Natale sarà
Un Natale molto speciale per me

Stringi una mano, stringi una mano ora
Ooh
Ooh
Ehi, ehi, dai
Mm
Facciamo festa, tutti
Buon Natale a tutti a casa
Buon Natale Sabrina
Buon Natale Tyla

Le mie piume sono dappertutto in questo posto

Cosa ne pensate di This Christmas di Sabrina Carpenter?

