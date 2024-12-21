Sabrina Carpenter: testo e traduzione di This Christmas

This Christmas di Tyla e Sabrina Carpenter è una delle tracce dell’album A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, la colonna sonora del film dal 6 dicembre 2024 su Netflix che vede protagonista la biondissima Sabrina, reduce da un anno di straordinari successi con il suo album Short’n Sweet.

Testo This Christmas Sabrina Carpenter

Hang all the mistletoe

I’m gonna get to know you better, uh

This Christmas

And as we trim the tree

How much fun it’s gonna be together

This Christmas

The fireside is blazin’ bright, woah-oh-why

We’re caroling through the night, oh

And this Christmas will be

A very special Christmas for me

Hey

Oh-woah

Tell ‘em, Tyla

Purr

Presents and cards are here

My world is filled with cheer and you

This Christmas

And as I look around

Your eyes outshine the town, they do

This Christmas

Fireside is blazin’ bright

And we’re caroling through the night

And this Christmas will be

A very spеcial Christmas for me

Shake a hand now, oh

Come on, еverybody, let’s dance

You all better be standing wherever you guys are watching it

If you’re in your living rooms, come on, dance with us

Shake it, shake it, shake it

Merry Christmas to your brothers, to your sisters

To your mister

To your cousins

To your dogs? What?

Fireside is blazin’ bright

We’re caroling through the night

And this Christmas will be

A very special Christmas for me

Shake a hand, shake a hand now

Ooh

Ooh

Hey, hey, come on

Mm

Let’s party, everybody

Merry Christmas to everyone back home

Merry Christmas Sabrina

Merry Christmas Tyla

Yeah

My feathers are all over this place

Traduzione

Appendete tutto il vischio

Vi conoscerò meglio, uh

Questo Natale

E mentre addobbiamo l’albero

Quanto sarà divertente insieme

Questo Natale

Il camino è luminoso, woah-oh-why

Stiamo cantando canzoni natalizie per tutta la notte, oh

E questo Natale sarà

Un Natale molto speciale per me

Ehi

Oh-woah

Diglielo, Tyla

Fuse

Regali e biglietti sono qui

Il mio mondo è pieno di allegria e di te

Questo Natale

E mentre mi guardo intorno

I tuoi occhi illuminano la città, lo fanno

Questo Natale

Il camino è luminoso

E stiamo cantando canzoni natalizie per tutta la notte

E questo Natale sarà

Un Natale molto speciale per me

Stringetevi la mano ora, oh

Dai, tutti, balliamo

È meglio che siate tutti in piedi ovunque siate a guardarlo

Se siete nei vostri salotti, dai, ballate con noi

Scuotete scuotilo, scuotilo

Buon Natale ai tuoi fratelli, alle tue sorelle

Al tuo signore

Ai tuoi cugini

Ai tuoi cani? Cosa?

Il caminetto è luminoso

Stiamo cantando canzoni natalizie per tutta la notte

E questo Natale sarà

Un Natale molto speciale per me

Stringi una mano, stringi una mano ora

Ooh

Ooh

Ehi, ehi, dai

Mm

Facciamo festa, tutti

Buon Natale a tutti a casa

Buon Natale Sabrina

Buon Natale Tyla

Sì

Le mie piume sono dappertutto in questo posto

Cosa ne pensate di This Christmas di Sabrina Carpenter?