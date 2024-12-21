Sabrina Carpenter: testo e traduzione di This Christmas scritto da Giovanna Codella 21 Dicembre 2024 This Christmas di Tyla e Sabrina Carpenter è una delle tracce dell’album A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, la colonna sonora del film dal 6 dicembre 2024 su Netflix che vede protagonista la biondissima Sabrina, reduce da un anno di straordinari successi con il suo album Short’n Sweet. Testo This Christmas Sabrina Carpenter Hang all the mistletoe I’m gonna get to know you better, uh This Christmas And as we trim the tree How much fun it’s gonna be together This Christmas The fireside is blazin’ bright, woah-oh-why We’re caroling through the night, oh And this Christmas will be A very special Christmas for me Hey Oh-woah Tell ‘em, Tyla Purr Presents and cards are here My world is filled with cheer and you This Christmas And as I look around Your eyes outshine the town, they do This Christmas Fireside is blazin’ bright And we’re caroling through the night And this Christmas will be A very spеcial Christmas for me Shake a hand now, oh Come on, еverybody, let’s dance You all better be standing wherever you guys are watching it If you’re in your living rooms, come on, dance with us Shake it, shake it, shake it Merry Christmas to your brothers, to your sisters To your mister To your cousins To your dogs? What? Fireside is blazin’ bright We’re caroling through the night And this Christmas will be A very special Christmas for me Shake a hand, shake a hand now Ooh Ooh Hey, hey, come on Mm Let’s party, everybody Merry Christmas to everyone back home Merry Christmas Sabrina Merry Christmas Tyla Yeah My feathers are all over this place Traduzione Appendete tutto il vischio Vi conoscerò meglio, uh Questo Natale E mentre addobbiamo l’albero Quanto sarà divertente insieme Questo Natale Il camino è luminoso, woah-oh-why Stiamo cantando canzoni natalizie per tutta la notte, oh E questo Natale sarà Un Natale molto speciale per me Ehi Oh-woah Diglielo, Tyla Fuse Regali e biglietti sono qui Il mio mondo è pieno di allegria e di te Questo Natale E mentre mi guardo intorno I tuoi occhi illuminano la città, lo fanno Questo Natale Il camino è luminoso E stiamo cantando canzoni natalizie per tutta la notte E questo Natale sarà Un Natale molto speciale per me Stringetevi la mano ora, oh Dai, tutti, balliamo È meglio che siate tutti in piedi ovunque siate a guardarlo Se siete nei vostri salotti, dai, ballate con noi Scuotete scuotilo, scuotilo Buon Natale ai tuoi fratelli, alle tue sorelle Al tuo signore Ai tuoi cugini Ai tuoi cani? Cosa? Il caminetto è luminoso Stiamo cantando canzoni natalizie per tutta la notte E questo Natale sarà Un Natale molto speciale per me Stringi una mano, stringi una mano ora Ooh Ooh Ehi, ehi, dai Mm Facciamo festa, tutti Buon Natale a tutti a casa Buon Natale Sabrina Buon Natale Tyla Sì Le mie piume sono dappertutto in questo posto Cosa ne pensate di This Christmas di Sabrina Carpenter?